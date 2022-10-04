‘It was a happy day in heaven for Conway Twitty’: Grand Ole Opry members discuss Loretta Lynn

Read full article on original website
TSU’s ‘Aristocrat of Bands’ submits gospel album for Grammy nomination
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University’s “Aristocrat of Bands” has submitted their new gospel album, “The Urban Hymnal” for a Grammy nomination. Larry Jenkins is a professor and assistant director of bands at the university. He’s also a former band member. Jenkins said...
Fans visit Ryman to celebrate life of Loretta Lynn
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fans continued to gather outside the Ryman Auditorium Wednesday following the death of country music star Loretta Lynn. The Ryman Auditorium was Country Music’s Palace. Loretta Lynn was its Queen. As a songwriter, she crafted a persona of a defiantly tough woman, a contrast to...
Woman works to rescue 50+ cats from Nashville trailer park, set for demolition
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mission is underway to save a massive group of cats from a Murfreesboro Pike trailer park closing next month. Animal advocate Donna Russell guesses there are more than 50 stray cats on the property, which is being sold and presumably demolished. The people there have...
More Florida dogs arrive in Nashville, rescue makes room for animals put out by Hurricane Ian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In partnership with Best Friends Animal Society’s disaster response team, Agape Animal Rescue is helping clear Orlando, Florida shelters to make room for dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. Agape is relocating around 20 of the 300 adoptable dogs to Nashville. Many of the rescued dogs...
Savannah Bananas coming to First Horizon Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today the Savannah Bananas are bringing their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to First Horizon Park on June 2, 2023. Individual tickets will go on sale in early April at https://thesavannahbananas.com. Group tickets for the June 2 game are...
Anzie Blue has a new fall menu coming out this month
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Anzie Blue offers great food, cocktails, coffee and CBD can be added to any menu item. They have some exciting things happening for the fall, a new menu and Thanksgiving cooking classes are being offered. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo shows us more at this female-owned business.
21 dogs arrive to Nashville Humane Association from Florida
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers at the Nashville Humane Association were ready to go waiting for an extraordinary delivery Thursday morning. A sprinter van loaded with dogs arrived at the Humane Association from a shelter in Manatee County, Florida, an area hit pretty hard by Hurricane Ian. “You heard the...
Body found in Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
More than $1.6 million raised after 2022 Greater Nashville Heart Walk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 5,000 people joined together in Nashville on Saturday to raise over $1.6 million dollars at the 2022 Greater Nashville Heart Walk for the American Heart Association. While the walk was on Saturday, the fundraising will remain open for 30 more days as they work...
One dead in fatal single-vehicle crash on Nolensville Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police reported that one person has died in a single-vehicle crash early this morning. Police say the accident happened at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. This is a developing...
Head-on collision at Tiny Town Road results in injuries, one life-flighted
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers were dispatched to a head-on collision this morning at 9:02 a.m. on Tiny Town Road and Barkers Mill Road. The westbound lanes of Tiny Town Road have been shut down and traffic is being diverted onto Barkers Mill Road. Currently, there is one eastbound lane...
Spring Hill turns trash into treasure for Hurricane Ian relief
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An opportunity has surfaced for the citizens of Spring Hill to aid in disaster relief for Florida. Nearly 18,000 new waste containers have been delivered to residents. The plan was for residents to place their old containers at the curb to be picked up and disposed of.
Man arrested after robbing Nashville bank, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike in Nashville Friday afternoon has been arrested. David Garcia, 37, was taken into custody at his Brookview Estates Drive home in South Nashville, police said. Garcia is accused of demanding money from a teller and threatening to kill her.
Neighbor helps woman & son escape burning home in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A house in South Nashville was charred by fire on Thursday and left an elderly woman without a home. Most of the back of the home on Faulkner Drive was damaged and cars parked outside the home were burned. A neighbor said he helped the...
Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
Alex Friedmann sentenced for planting weapons in Nashville jail
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The man found guilty of felony vandalism after planting weapons inside the Downtown Detention Center now knows how long he’ll stay behind bars. Alex Friedmann, 53, was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison by Judge Steve Dozier. It was a maximum sentence. Friedmann...
New delivery food concept creates confusion for Nashville both restaurants and customers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new food delivery concept is creating a lot of confusion for customers and business owners here in Nashville. Owners said the new concept is causing them to miss out on profits, and customers are also losing. For example, when you order food from an app to be delivered, dozens of local options pop up. But now virtual restaurants are adding to that list, and those delivery drivers are coming here to the citizens kitchen, where chefs say they have no idea what’s happening.
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
Vanderbilt hospital agrees to pause gender-affirming surgery on minors, officials say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has agreed to pause gender-affirming surgery on transgender youth following backlash from conservative commentators and politicians, according to state leaders. “VUMC has agreed to pause gender transition surgeries on minors, as well as honor religious objectors,” State Representative Jason Zachary tweeted Friday...
Metro Police announce road closures, parking ahead of TSU homecoming festivities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are preparing to assist the traffic flow of Tennessee State University football fans who attend the homecoming game Saturday. Over 70 Metro police officers will be on the streets surrounding Nissan Stadium Saturday afternoon as the TSU homecoming game against Bethune-Cookman University is expected to draw the school’s largest football attendance of the year.
