Read full article on original website
Related
Coast News
Oceanside increases Measure X spending on downtown security project
OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside will use additional Measure X funds this year for several public safety improvements, including a new pilot project aiming to provide a higher security presence downtown. The Oceanside City Council approved several updates to this year’s Measure X spending plan during its Sept...
Coast News
Escondido to consider additional rules for sidewalk vendors
ESCONDIDO — The city of Escondido is considering local regulations for sidewalk vendors in response to a number of complaints over the past few years. In August, Councilmember Mike Morasco requested that City Attorney Mike McGuinness bring back an update on sidewalk vending regulations after receiving some of those complaints.
Coast News
Carlsbad outlines traffic safety initiatives
CARLSBAD — The City Council approved more than a dozen initiatives, including a resolution to consider Vision Zero, on Sept. 27 to address traffic safety as part of the city’s ongoing state of emergency regarding e-bikes and vehicles. The city has experienced a significant increase, more than 200%,...
Coast News
Meet Barb Grice, Executive Director of the San Dieguito Heritage Museum
Barb Grice’s family is engrained in the history of Encinitas. Her dad, Bob Grice, was a descendent of Encinitas pioneers. When his great-grandparents arrived with their family in 1883, they doubled the population of Encinitas from 11 to 22! He was born years later, in 1920, in the same ranch house as his mother, on a hilltop property that now is part of the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coast News
Top vegan cookie company relies on Cox Business to bring in the dough
In 2015, San Diegan Maya Madsen had two kids in college and started a “side hustle” making plant- based vegan cookies to help pay for their expenses. She ventured out to local farmers markets and community events, and by 2020, Maya’s Cookies had grown in popularity and Madsen was ready to open her first retail location in central San Diego.
Coast News
Commentary: The elephant in the room
It’s high season in the 2022 elections. Since Labor Day, the rhetoric has intensified, campaign spending is surging, and the battle for hearts and minds is in high gear. Ballots will soon be in the mail, so the time to choose is close at hand. Naturally, the state-wide races,...
Coast News
Pacific Ridge Open House, Oct. 22
At Pacific Ridge, students in grades 6 – 12 are equipped and inspired to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world. They learn to confidently approach new ideas, ask the right questions, and think beyond what’s in front of them to make connections and find their path.
Coast News
Mission Hills High School principal placed on leave
SAN MARCOS — Mission Hills High School principal Cliff Mitchell has been placed on leave as the San Marcos Unified School District reviews a “concern” shared with administrators, district officials confirmed. According to San Marcos Unified spokesperson Amy Ventetuolo, the district was made aware of a concern...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coast News
Lancer Day Parade celebrates CHS
CARLSBAD — Teenagers in Carlsbad have been building Lancer Day floats, electing homecoming queens and marching in the Lancer Day Parade for almost as long as Carlsbad High School has existed. Dedicated in 1957, the high school graduated its first class in 1958 and celebrated its first Lancer Day...
Comments / 0