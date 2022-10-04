Devon Craley: 21-13 After a deeper run in the Big Ten Tournament than most expected last season, the expectations are higher for Penn State this season. With a lot of familiar faces returning to the lineup from a year ago, I predict that the Nittany Lions will finish above .500 for the first time since 2019. The key this season will be the play of goaltender Liam Souliere. If the junior can pick up where he left off a season ago, I think this could be a special season in Happy Valley. Despite the Big Ten hockey preseason poll placing the Nittany Lions as the sixth-best team in the conference, I think Penn State will finish much higher than that.

