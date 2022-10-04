Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Onward State
Evaluating Sean Clifford’s Season So Far
For many Penn State fans, watching Sean Clifford is a quarterback Rorschach test. Depending on who you ask, his season has either been an improvement or a liability waiting to expose itself. Those who pine for Drew Allar will overlook Clifford’s high points, such as his game-winning drive against Purdue....
Onward State
No. 13 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To No. 6 Ohio State In Five Sets
No.13 Penn State women’s volleyball (13-3, 2-3 Big Ten) lost to No. 6 Ohio State (8-5, 3-2 Big Ten) in five sets (25-17, 25-15, 27-25, 25-22, 15-11) Friday in Columbus. Despite a valiant effort in the last two sets, the Nittany Lions dropped their third Big Ten match of the season. Penn State outside hitter Kashauna Williams put on a clinic with 20 kills on the night in the losing effort.
Onward State
Refreshing Penn State Football Scorigami At The 2022 Bye Week
Well, well, well — look who’s 5-0 again. Penn State football is heading into its bye week with a clean record with big road wins over Purdue and Auburn to boot. If you’re like us, you might not have only been rooting for the Nittany Lions, but also for Scorigami.
Onward State
James Franklin Tweaking Penn State’s Bye Week Schedule This Time Around
No. 10 Penn State football heads into the bye week ahead of a crucial three-game stretch that begins with traveling to Ann Arbor to take on No. 4 Michigan and ends with a matchup against No. 3 Ohio State in Beaver Stadium. Many Penn State fans now have hope that...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey Defeats Canisius 5-2
Penn State men’s hockey (1-0-0) defeated Canisius (0-0-1) 5-2 in its first game of the season Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena. Despite the final score being separated by three goals, both teams played neck-and-neck with each other. Ultimately, Penn State took care of business and won 5-2. How...
Onward State
Day: October 7, 2022
Penn State's new transfers, Ashton Calder and Ture Linden, were instrumental in the team's 5-2 defeat of Canisius. No. 13 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To No. 6 Ohio State In Five Sets. By Mara McKeon. 10/7/22 9:28 pm. The Nittany Lions dropped their third conference matchup of the...
Onward State
Staff Predictions: Penn State Men’s Hockey’s 2022-23 Season
Devon Craley: 21-13 After a deeper run in the Big Ten Tournament than most expected last season, the expectations are higher for Penn State this season. With a lot of familiar faces returning to the lineup from a year ago, I predict that the Nittany Lions will finish above .500 for the first time since 2019. The key this season will be the play of goaltender Liam Souliere. If the junior can pick up where he left off a season ago, I think this could be a special season in Happy Valley. Despite the Big Ten hockey preseason poll placing the Nittany Lions as the sixth-best team in the conference, I think Penn State will finish much higher than that.
Onward State
Your Penn State Football Bye Week Rooting Guide
The dreadful week has finally come for Penn State football: the bye week. Some may be curling up in a ball crying knowing there is no football this weekend while others may be celebrating that they finally don’t have to destroy their livers voices on gameday. Regardless, we are all coping with no football this weekend in different ways.
Onward State
Things To Do This Bye Weekend In State College
Chances are Penn State football has become your only personality trait this fall, but alas, it’s a bye weekend. Besides sleeping in and detoxing your liver, there’s plenty to do in and around State College this weekend. Between festivals, fall activities, and watching other sports games, there’s something...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops’ Jalen Pickett Named To Preseason All-Big Ten Team
Penn State men’s basketball guard Jalen Pickett has been named to the Preseason All-Big Ten team, the conference announced on Thursday. Pickett is one of 11 players to earn the preseason honor. Last season, Pickett lead the team in scoring, assists, and steals with 13.3 points, 4.4 assists, and...
thesportspage.blog
Football preview: Trojans focus on Altoona’s run game
Friday night’s Mid Penn Commonwealth football clash between Chambersburg and Altoona will likely come down to one tug of war: Can the Trojans stop, or at least slow down, the Mountain Lions’ triple option attack?. The 7 p.m. game will be held at Trojan Stadium and it is...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Ground Chuck: Punxsutawney’s Zeke Bennett Sits on Top of School’s All-Time Rushing List
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — All Zeke Bennett has ever known is carrying the football. (Zeke Bennett tries to break a tackle during the win over DuBois/photo courtesy of Josh Cammi, Punxsy 1st and 10 Club) Since the time the senior on the Punxsutawney football team first buckled a chinstrap,...
thesportspage.blog
Trojans lose heartbreaker to Altoona, 27-23
CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg did not trail Altoona in their Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night … until there was just 21 seconds left. That’s when the Mountain Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard carry by Alexander Yost, which resulted in a 27-23 win for the Mountain Lions at Trojan Stadium on Homecoming.
Woodward Camp discontinues gymnastics, cheer programs
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Woodward West Camps announced Thursday they have decided to discontinue both the gymnastics and cheer programs from all of their locations. According to their website, Woodward Camp has a 52-year history with gymnastics and says the decision to discontinue the program is a difficult one. In a statement, the camp […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission investigating trophy-class deer poaching
GREGG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking information regarding the poaching of an illegally taken trophy-class white-tailed deer. According to the Game Commission, the 10-point buck was found along Route 44 in Union County, adjacent to the federal penitentiary. The Game Commission says the game...
Centre County residents feel misled about State College Area Connector Project. Here’s why
During a joint meeting of Harris and Potter township supervisors, many residents spoke against a proposed connector road between state Route 45 and U.S. Route 322.
Sandy Township approves subdivision plans for DuBois Mall
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved subdivision plans for the DuBois Mall property. According to Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Green, the subdivision plans have been brought up and worked on for a few months and they were presented by North Coast Geomatics. As of right now, the subdivision plans […]
Centre County’s only Chick-fil-A won’t be closed much longer. Here’s what we know
One company official estimated that the Happy Valley location could serve about 100 cars per hour before renovations — but should be able to serve about 250 an hour after renovations.
Altoona Fefi’s ‘got what they deserved’ accused robber told police
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a woman he allegedly assaulted and threatened her life, told police that he was the person they were looking for from a Fefi’s robbery. Christain Thomas Malique Brown, 25, was taken into custody Oct. 5 and charged on two different cases, according to court documents. […]
Another man accused of luring ‘teen’ by social media group in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another man is under arrest after a local social media group called the police, accusing him of trying to lure a 15-year-old to meet him at the park. Court documents show 36-year-old Todd D Guldenschuh, of Ligonier in Westmoreland County, was taken into custody on Oct. 4 after police were called […]
