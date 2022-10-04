ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Evaluating Sean Clifford’s Season So Far

For many Penn State fans, watching Sean Clifford is a quarterback Rorschach test. Depending on who you ask, his season has either been an improvement or a liability waiting to expose itself. Those who pine for Drew Allar will overlook Clifford’s high points, such as his game-winning drive against Purdue....
Onward State

No. 13 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To No. 6 Ohio State In Five Sets

No.13 Penn State women’s volleyball (13-3, 2-3 Big Ten) lost to No. 6 Ohio State (8-5, 3-2 Big Ten) in five sets (25-17, 25-15, 27-25, 25-22, 15-11) Friday in Columbus. Despite a valiant effort in the last two sets, the Nittany Lions dropped their third Big Ten match of the season. Penn State outside hitter Kashauna Williams put on a clinic with 20 kills on the night in the losing effort.
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Hockey Defeats Canisius 5-2

Penn State men’s hockey (1-0-0) defeated Canisius (0-0-1) 5-2 in its first game of the season Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena. Despite the final score being separated by three goals, both teams played neck-and-neck with each other. Ultimately, Penn State took care of business and won 5-2. How...
Onward State

Day: October 7, 2022

Penn State's new transfers, Ashton Calder and Ture Linden, were instrumental in the team's 5-2 defeat of Canisius. No. 13 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To No. 6 Ohio State In Five Sets. By Mara McKeon. 10/7/22 9:28 pm. The Nittany Lions dropped their third conference matchup of the...
Onward State

Staff Predictions: Penn State Men’s Hockey’s 2022-23 Season

Devon Craley: 21-13 After a deeper run in the Big Ten Tournament than most expected last season, the expectations are higher for Penn State this season. With a lot of familiar faces returning to the lineup from a year ago, I predict that the Nittany Lions will finish above .500 for the first time since 2019. The key this season will be the play of goaltender Liam Souliere. If the junior can pick up where he left off a season ago, I think this could be a special season in Happy Valley. Despite the Big Ten hockey preseason poll placing the Nittany Lions as the sixth-best team in the conference, I think Penn State will finish much higher than that.
Onward State

Your Penn State Football Bye Week Rooting Guide

The dreadful week has finally come for Penn State football: the bye week. Some may be curling up in a ball crying knowing there is no football this weekend while others may be celebrating that they finally don’t have to destroy their livers voices on gameday. Regardless, we are all coping with no football this weekend in different ways.
Onward State

Things To Do This Bye Weekend In State College

Chances are Penn State football has become your only personality trait this fall, but alas, it’s a bye weekend. Besides sleeping in and detoxing your liver, there’s plenty to do in and around State College this weekend. Between festivals, fall activities, and watching other sports games, there’s something...
thesportspage.blog

Football preview: Trojans focus on Altoona’s run game

Friday night’s Mid Penn Commonwealth football clash between Chambersburg and Altoona will likely come down to one tug of war: Can the Trojans stop, or at least slow down, the Mountain Lions’ triple option attack?. The 7 p.m. game will be held at Trojan Stadium and it is...
Sports
thesportspage.blog

Trojans lose heartbreaker to Altoona, 27-23

CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg did not trail Altoona in their Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night … until there was just 21 seconds left. That’s when the Mountain Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard carry by Alexander Yost, which resulted in a 27-23 win for the Mountain Lions at Trojan Stadium on Homecoming.
WTAJ

Woodward Camp discontinues gymnastics, cheer programs

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Woodward West Camps announced Thursday they have decided to discontinue both the gymnastics and cheer programs from all of their locations. According to their website, Woodward Camp has a 52-year history with gymnastics and says the decision to discontinue the program is a difficult one. In a statement, the camp […]
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Game Commission investigating trophy-class deer poaching

GREGG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking information regarding the poaching of an illegally taken trophy-class white-tailed deer. According to the Game Commission, the 10-point buck was found along Route 44 in Union County, adjacent to the federal penitentiary. The Game Commission says the game...
WTAJ

Sandy Township approves subdivision plans for DuBois Mall

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved subdivision plans for the DuBois Mall property. According to Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Green, the subdivision plans have been brought up and worked on for a few months and they were presented by North Coast Geomatics. As of right now, the subdivision plans […]
WTAJ

Altoona Fefi’s ‘got what they deserved’ accused robber told police

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a woman he allegedly assaulted and threatened her life, told police that he was the person they were looking for from a Fefi’s robbery. Christain Thomas Malique Brown, 25, was taken into custody Oct. 5 and charged on two different cases, according to court documents. […]
ALTOONA, PA

