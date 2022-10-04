Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakenormanpublications.com
Utility worker hospitalized in hit and run on NC 150
MOORESVILLE – A Georgia man was charged in a hit-and-run accident Friday morning where authorities say he struck a worker on the side of the road. At 10:55 a.m. Mooresville Police Department officers responded to an accident on N.C. 150 at Perth Road. Thats’ where officers say they discovered a utility worker operating on the shoulder of N.C. 150 had been reportedly struck by a white Dodge Ram truck that left the scene heading west. Officers determined that the driver of the truck ran off the side of the road in the marked work zone and struck the worker.
WBTV
Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
Iredell County deputy dies on duty at elementary school
Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a 'critical medical incident' before passing away.
16-year-old charged after gun found in car at high school, Cleveland County sheriff says
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old Burns High School student is facing charges Friday after a gun was found on campus, the Cleveland County sheriff said. Another student reported the gun to authorities. The accused teen consented to a search of their car where a pistol was discovered. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One person dead following shooting in Concord, police say
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Friday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m. officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim along International Drive Northwest, not far from Poplar Tent Road in Concord. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts,...
WBTV
York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
Lexington man charged with soliciting a child by computer: court records
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing a charge of soliciting a child by computer, according to Davidson County court records. Jose Anacleto Gomez, 38, is accused in court records of attempting “to pickup a 15-year-old juvenile female for the purpose of a sex act.” Gomez was given a $10,000 secured bond and […]
School district paints over mural celebrating diversity at East Burke High
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A school district painted over portions of a mural at East Burke High School, which celebrates people’s differences. In the video at the top of this webpage, why the district painted over it. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Mom: Son attacked, bullied at Statesville HS; police say 5 students could face charges
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two days after an alleged assault at Statesville High School, the mother of the teen injured is hoping students responsible are arrested. “Gut wrenching...heartbreaking,” said Aria McClain describing this week. She says her son, Camden McClain, was assaulted and bullied by classmates on Monday. “I...
Woman sentenced in 2018 east Charlotte murder
CHARLOTTE — A woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a woman in east Charlotte that happened four years ago. Yamina Rookard was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon after the murder. She was 17 at the time of the shooting, but was 21 years old when she was sentenced.
wccbcharlotte.com
14-Year-Old Boy Speaks Out About Brutal Attack At Statesville High School
STATESVILLE, N.C. – A 14-year-old boy is speaking out after being brutally assaulted inside Statesville High School. Camden McClain says a group of teens beat him up, knocked him to the ground, and stomped on him. It happened Monday. Camden says the attack lasted five to 10 minutes, with...
WBTV
Rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, described as dangerous and aggressive
A survivor talked to WBTV's Caroline Hicks about the importance of regular breast screenings. WBTV hosted the Project Pink bus in its parking lot for the seventh year on Friday. Charlotte Airport construction causing major issues. Updated: 18 minutes ago. If you’re picking someone up this weekend or trying to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
CMPD conducting death investigation at west Charlotte motel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation in west Charlotte on Friday afternoon. The incident happened in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road at a Southern Comfort Inn. Police have not yet said how the person died, nor have they released any information regarding...
WBTV
A Statesville highschool student was assaulted
Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. More information is under development at this time. Breast cancer survivor raising money for Project Pink. Updated: 6 hours ago. Project Pink brings mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women across our area.
WBTV
Gaston County man fired from Wendys
Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, police say
NORWOOD, N.C. — A rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County, police said in a Facebook post. The Norwood Police Department said the bull escaped the Stanly County Livestock Market, a stockyard on Indian Mound Road. The bull is chocolate in color and is “extremely aggressive,” police...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lincolnton Man Missing And Without Medication
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Chad Taylor, 47. On October 6th, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Janice Road in Lincolnton, where they spoke with a family member. The family member said...
Sheriff: Gaston County inmate found unresponsive in jail cell dies at hospital
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — State authorities are investigating after an inmate being held at the Gaston County Jail died at a hospital Friday. The sheriff’s office said the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at around 5 a.m. He was taken to Caro CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, where he died.
WBTV
A K-9 officer with the Kannapolis Police Department is retiring
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Zeko, one of the beloved Kannapolis K-9′s with a distinguished record of service, is retiring. Zeko is a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, and has been working as K-9 in Kannapolis for four years. Officials say the activity he enjoyed most about being a police officer was...
Elkin Tribune
Local Marine in coma following birthday stabbing
Cortlan Clark was arrested and is being held under a secured $125,000 bond, according to a release sent by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. He is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Comments / 0