MOORESVILLE – A Georgia man was charged in a hit-and-run accident Friday morning where authorities say he struck a worker on the side of the road. At 10:55 a.m. Mooresville Police Department officers responded to an accident on N.C. 150 at Perth Road. Thats’ where officers say they discovered a utility worker operating on the shoulder of N.C. 150 had been reportedly struck by a white Dodge Ram truck that left the scene heading west. Officers determined that the driver of the truck ran off the side of the road in the marked work zone and struck the worker.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO