Statesville, NC

Utility worker hospitalized in hit and run on NC 150

MOORESVILLE – A Georgia man was charged in a hit-and-run accident Friday morning where authorities say he struck a worker on the side of the road. At 10:55 a.m. Mooresville Police Department officers responded to an accident on N.C. 150 at Perth Road. Thats’ where officers say they discovered a utility worker operating on the shoulder of N.C. 150 had been reportedly struck by a white Dodge Ram truck that left the scene heading west. Officers determined that the driver of the truck ran off the side of the road in the marked work zone and struck the worker.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
CONCORD, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Crime & Safety
WCNC

One person dead following shooting in Concord, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Friday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m. officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim along International Drive Northwest, not far from Poplar Tent Road in Concord. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts,...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
YORK COUNTY, SC
#Juveniles#Violent Crime#Brenner S Hospital
WSOC Charlotte

Woman sentenced in 2018 east Charlotte murder

CHARLOTTE — A woman pleaded guilty on Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a woman in east Charlotte that happened four years ago. Yamina Rookard was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon after the murder. She was 17 at the time of the shooting, but was 21 years old when she was sentenced.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD conducting death investigation at west Charlotte motel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation in west Charlotte on Friday afternoon. The incident happened in the 4400 block of Tuckaseegee Road at a Southern Comfort Inn. Police have not yet said how the person died, nor have they released any information regarding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

A Statesville highschool student was assaulted

Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. More information is under development at this time. Breast cancer survivor raising money for Project Pink. Updated: 6 hours ago. Project Pink brings mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women across our area.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Gaston County man fired from Wendys

Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lincolnton Man Missing And Without Medication

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Chad Taylor, 47. On October 6th, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Janice Road in Lincolnton, where they spoke with a family member. The family member said...
LINCOLNTON, NC
WBTV

A K-9 officer with the Kannapolis Police Department is retiring

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Zeko, one of the beloved Kannapolis K-9′s with a distinguished record of service, is retiring. Zeko is a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, and has been working as K-9 in Kannapolis for four years. Officials say the activity he enjoyed most about being a police officer was...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Elkin Tribune

Local Marine in coma following birthday stabbing

Cortlan Clark was arrested and is being held under a secured $125,000 bond, according to a release sent by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. He is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
SURRY COUNTY, NC

