Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Patriots game at Gillette Stadium (1 p.m., Fox/97.1). ▶ Nolan Bianchi: The Lions' defense can't get any worse, right? Right?! Even though Mac Jones is a no-go for Sunday, seeing what the Patriots got out of Bailey Zappe last week is likely too much for the Lions' comfort, and if anything, facing a third-string quarterback in his first career start might add more pressure to the occasion. Perhaps it's because the bye week follows, but it really feels like this is the defense's last chance to prove that it doesn't plan on being a pushover all season. That said, given the tandem of hitting rock bottom last week and Dan Campbell's understanding of how much this game means for the fanbase on a personal level, expect them to bring the heat that's been absent all season. Lions, 31-27.

DETROIT, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO