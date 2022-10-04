ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Football
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson moves off Edge, other shifts as Lions make adjustments

New faces on the Line – Demetrius Taylor makes his debutAidan Hutchinson looks to find his wayDemetrius Taylor is ready to make an impactOther Defensive Adjustments. Earlier in the Week, Dan Campbell alluded to the fact that things just weren’t working for Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and that they were going to look to make adjustments as needed to give him as much room to improve and find opportunities as possible.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Tigers part ways with hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh, make other coaching moves

Detroit — From a business perspective, changing the hitting coaches was a no-brainer. The Tigers, who scored the fewest runs, hit the fewest home runs and extra-base hits in baseball, were shut out a modern-day record 22 times and had the highest strikeout percentage and second-lowest walk rate in the American League, parted ways with hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and reassigned assistant hitting coach Mike Hessman back into the player-development department.
DETROIT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Tigers make coaching staff changes after 96-loss season

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won't be back with the team next season. Hinch announced a series of staff changes Friday, two days after Detroit closed a disappointing season with a 66-96 record that extended the franchise's postseason drought to eight years.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions get an interesting broadcast crew for Week 5 vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions will see a familiar foe on the New England sideline on Sunday. Fans watching the broadcast at home will hear some familiar voices calling the action, too. For the second time in four weeks, the FOX Sports crew of Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake will have the national broadcast call for the Lions game. That crew also was on the mic for Detroit’s lone win in this season, the Week 2 triumph over the Washington Commanders. Albert was also on the mic for last season’s upset win over the Arizona Cardinals.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Predictions: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots

Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Patriots game at Gillette Stadium (1 p.m., Fox/97.1). ▶ Nolan Bianchi: The Lions' defense can't get any worse, right? Right?! Even though Mac Jones is a no-go for Sunday, seeing what the Patriots got out of Bailey Zappe last week is likely too much for the Lions' comfort, and if anything, facing a third-string quarterback in his first career start might add more pressure to the occasion. Perhaps it's because the bye week follows, but it really feels like this is the defense's last chance to prove that it doesn't plan on being a pushover all season. That said, given the tandem of hitting rock bottom last week and Dan Campbell's understanding of how much this game means for the fanbase on a personal level, expect them to bring the heat that's been absent all season. Lions, 31-27.
