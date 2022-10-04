Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions announce 5 roster moves in advance of matchup vs. Patriots
Following their embarrassing 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions have put themselves in a very difficult position as they sit at 1-3 with a road matchup against the New England Patriots staring them straight in the face. With a win, the Lions would move to 2-3 on...
Here’s what the Lions are saying about former head coach Matt Patricia ahead of Sunday’s matchup
The Patriots' offensive line coach/senior football advisor will face off against his former team for the first time on Sunday. As Patriots senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia prepares to face his old team on Sunday, some of his former players weighed in on his new role with New England.
Jameson Williams will not make debut with Detroit Lions for quite a while
When will Jameson Williams make his debut?Predicting when Jameson Williams will make his debut. After the Detroit Lions traded up and selected WR Jameson Williams in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams told reporters that he would be ready for training camp. Well, Williams had some pretty...
Detroit Lions fire back at Twitter troll following ignorant comment
If you partake in social media, specifically Twitter, you are well aware that there are plenty of trolls who attempt to throw shade at everyone they can, including the Detroit Lions. In general, whoever runs the Twitter account for the Lions just ignores the trolls, as they should, but every...
Aidan Hutchinson moves off Edge, other shifts as Lions make adjustments
New faces on the Line – Demetrius Taylor makes his debutAidan Hutchinson looks to find his wayDemetrius Taylor is ready to make an impactOther Defensive Adjustments. Earlier in the Week, Dan Campbell alluded to the fact that things just weren’t working for Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and that they were going to look to make adjustments as needed to give him as much room to improve and find opportunities as possible.
Detroit Lions release dismal Injury Report for matchup vs. Patriots
Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?Is this a must-win game against for the Lions?. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column when they take on the New England Patriots. Following their embarrassing 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Lions head coach...
Detroit News
Tigers part ways with hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh, make other coaching moves
Detroit — From a business perspective, changing the hitting coaches was a no-brainer. The Tigers, who scored the fewest runs, hit the fewest home runs and extra-base hits in baseball, were shut out a modern-day record 22 times and had the highest strikeout percentage and second-lowest walk rate in the American League, parted ways with hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and reassigned assistant hitting coach Mike Hessman back into the player-development department.
UpNorthLive.com
Tigers make coaching staff changes after 96-loss season
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won't be back with the team next season. Hinch announced a series of staff changes Friday, two days after Detroit closed a disappointing season with a 66-96 record that extended the franchise's postseason drought to eight years.
Lions get an interesting broadcast crew for Week 5 vs. Patriots
The Detroit Lions will see a familiar foe on the New England sideline on Sunday. Fans watching the broadcast at home will hear some familiar voices calling the action, too. For the second time in four weeks, the FOX Sports crew of Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake will have the national broadcast call for the Lions game. That crew also was on the mic for Detroit’s lone win in this season, the Week 2 triumph over the Washington Commanders. Albert was also on the mic for last season’s upset win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Draymond Green calls practice incident ‘huge embarrassment’
Draymond Green delivered a public apology Saturday for punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice this week and said that rebuilding
Detroit News
Predictions: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots
Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo, Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer predictions for Sunday's Lions-Patriots game at Gillette Stadium (1 p.m., Fox/97.1). ▶ Nolan Bianchi: The Lions' defense can't get any worse, right? Right?! Even though Mac Jones is a no-go for Sunday, seeing what the Patriots got out of Bailey Zappe last week is likely too much for the Lions' comfort, and if anything, facing a third-string quarterback in his first career start might add more pressure to the occasion. Perhaps it's because the bye week follows, but it really feels like this is the defense's last chance to prove that it doesn't plan on being a pushover all season. That said, given the tandem of hitting rock bottom last week and Dan Campbell's understanding of how much this game means for the fanbase on a personal level, expect them to bring the heat that's been absent all season. Lions, 31-27.
