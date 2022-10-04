COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly shooting involving Colorado Springs Police earlier this year was justified by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The incident occurred on March 7 in an area along North Circle Drive. Police were searching for James Gregory, a man who was wanted in Mississippi in connection to a violent crime. Authorities considered Gregory armed and dangerous. A report released by the DA’s office on Wednesday states that when Gregory spotted CSPD Officer Justin Murphy, Gregory pointed the gun at the officer in the 200 block of North Circle Drive. This all occurred at about 9:30 in the morning in broad daylight.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO