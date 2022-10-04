Read full article on original website
The Conejos Neighborhood Is Gone but Not ForgottenColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Garden of the Gods Welcomes Bike and Foot Traffic, But No Cars, on Sunday (October 9th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Old Colorado City Has a Spooky Story Stroll Every Day in OctoberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Harvest Festival at Rock Ledge Ranch on Saturday (October 1st)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a deadly shooting involving Pueblo Co. Sheriff's deputies in Colorado City. Deputies were dispatched to a burglary call at a home on Santa Fe Dr. around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, the deputies encountered an armed suspect, and shots The post Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies appeared first on KRDO.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash after pickup truck ran red light in western Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a pickup truck ran a red light. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard on a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they learned a pickup truck traveling north on Venetucci failed to stop at a red light and collided with a motorcycle traveling east on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
Armed burglary suspect killed by deputies in Pueblo County Wednesday night
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed burglary suspect was killed by deputies in Pueblo County late Wednesday night. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a house on Santa Fe Drive in Colorado City around 11:45 p.m. They encountered the armed suspect after getting on scene. The sheriff’s office has not elaborated on what happened next, only that shots were fired and the suspect was hit. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.
Man found dead on Old Stage Road identified & suspect charged
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man found dead by hikers in May 2022 on Old Stage Road has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has charged the suspect, who was already incarcerated on unrelated charges. The body of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson was found […]
Pueblo West 17-year-old identified in fatal crash
THURSDAY 10/06/2022 5:08 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified Christopher Cole Compton, 17, of Pueblo West as the teen who died in the traffic crash. Compton died from injuries suffered during the vehicle crash near Avenida del Oro and W. Camino Pablo Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by […]
CSPD continues to search for Colorado Springs woman missing since 1994
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to search for a woman, who went missing in 1994. According to CSPD on Oct. 6, 1994, 38-year-old Gloria Berreth was reported missing after she had not shown up to pick her children up after work at Peterson Air Force Base. She was last heard […]
Suspect dead in Colorado City officer-involved shooting
According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, one suspect is dead after a fatal officer-involved shooting happened late Wednesday night at a home on Santa Fe Drive in Colorado City.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.
UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 10:34 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said all lanes of Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevards are back open. WEDNESDAY 10/5/2022 10:03 p.m. A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers with […]
Motorcyclist seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The driver of a motorcycle has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving another vehicle Wednesday night. The Colorado Springs Police Department says they were dispatched to the scene around 8:15 p.m at the intersection of Venetucci and Cheyenne...
El Paso County tops the state for highest number of fatal lane violation crashes
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County has earned the unwanted distinction of being the Colorado county with the highest number of traffic deaths related to lane violations. Colorado State Patrol said Thursday that fatal crashes involving drivers drifting out of their lane skyrocketed in 2021 -- itself...
DA’s Office justifies deadly use of force by Colorado Springs police following chase and shooting in March
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly shooting involving Colorado Springs Police earlier this year was justified by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The incident occurred on March 7 in an area along North Circle Drive. Police were searching for James Gregory, a man who was wanted in Mississippi in connection to a violent crime. Authorities considered Gregory armed and dangerous. A report released by the DA’s office on Wednesday states that when Gregory spotted CSPD Officer Justin Murphy, Gregory pointed the gun at the officer in the 200 block of North Circle Drive. This all occurred at about 9:30 in the morning in broad daylight.
$10,000 reward offered in Colorado Springs homicide case nearly 1 year after the violent act
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly a year after two people were shot inside a car near the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, the search for the shooter continues. The deadly act was carried out on Nov. 6, 2021, claiming the life of 32-year-old Jessica Maez of Colorado Springs and wounding her husband. Investigators believe the suspect was riding a black and yellow dirt bike at the time of the shooting. A photo of the suspect is at the top of this article.
El Paso County ranked 1st in traffic fatalities caused by lane violations
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Traffic deaths have surged across Colorado in 2021 hitting a 20-year high, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). In 2021, Colorado State Troopers found a 74% increase in fatal crashes and a 30.6% increase in injury crashes caused by lane violations. The spike in crashes around Colorado is caused by drivers leaving […]
Pueblo SWAT team arrests runaway teens who stole guns and ammunition
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two teens were arrested in eastern Pueblo County Wednesday night, Oct. 5, after they were found in a stolen tent with ammunition and multiple guns. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), deputies responded Wednesday evening to the 33000 block of East Highway 96, looking for a runaway 17-year-old boy and […]
Multiple arrests in undercover operation by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove two suspect names and photos that the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said should not have been released as part of the undercover operation. (EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — An undercover operation resulted in the arrest of ten suspects, by the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children […]
Colorado SWAT team apprehends armed runaways in tent
According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, their SWAT team apprehended two juvenile runaways while they were camping in a tent near an Eastern Pueblo County mobile home park on Wednesday night. A 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old female, that were reportedly romantically involved, broke into a family member's home to steal weapons and ammunition before going on the run.
Northbound I-25 reopens near North Gate following crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - All lanes are back open on the interstate following a crash just north of the Springs Wednesday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation first reported a collision on northbound I-25 between the North Gate and Baptist Road exits just before 8 p.m. The crash shut down one lane.
Help police locate missing 13-year-old boy in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy. Israel Middlemiss is described with black hair and blue eyes. He is 5’05” and 150 pounds. He was wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans with a blue duffle bag. Middlemiss was last […]
Pueblo Police Department seeking public help identifying two individuals
Pueblo Police Department seeking public help identifying two individuals who stole women's credit card racking up $4,000 in purchases
Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges for allegedly tying up a man she met on Tinder and stabbing him inside her apartment. According to Colorado Springs police, the alleged crimes occurred on Wed., Sept. 28 at The Hills Apartment Apartments, located on E. Cache La The post Colorado Springs woman arrested for allegedly taping up and stabbing Tinder date appeared first on KRDO.
