How did an area of 7 Mile in Detroit become known as 4-8-2-0-Die? The answer: Gang violence, rap music and Instagram

DETROIT (WWJ) – Though it may not be talked about as much as in other cities, gang violence in Detroit is an issue. And it has been for a while.

Between 2008-2015, the 7 Mile Bloods gang caused unspeakable harm on the city’s east side, turning the 48205 zip code into a war zone known as the “4-8-2-0-Die.” With drive-by shootings, gang warfare and intimidation all converging with the use of social media, it became the most dangerous area of Detroit.

A former gang member says when he moved to the neighborhood from Chicago it was a beautiful area. Two years later, “it was one of the most dangerous zip codes in the country.” On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discusses the power of gangs and learns what ultimately stopped the 7 Mile Bloods.