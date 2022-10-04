ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

How did an area of 7 Mile in Detroit become known as 4-8-2-0-Die? The answer: Gang violence, rap music and Instagram

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOIrB_0iMBg2Gd00

DETROIT (WWJ) – Though it may not be talked about as much as in other cities, gang violence in Detroit is an issue. And it has been for a while.

Between 2008-2015, the 7 Mile Bloods gang caused unspeakable harm on the city’s east side, turning the 48205 zip code into a war zone known as the “4-8-2-0-Die.” With drive-by shootings, gang warfare and intimidation all converging with the use of social media, it became the most dangerous area of Detroit.

A former gang member says when he moved to the neighborhood from Chicago it was a beautiful area. Two years later, “it was one of the most dangerous zip codes in the country.” On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discusses the power of gangs and learns what ultimately stopped the 7 Mile Bloods.

Comments / 32

Guest
3d ago

Stop publicizing this. ‘Any publicly ’ is good publicly to gang activity. It’s not like the public doesn’t already know.

Reply(4)
4
Bonnie Butcher
2d ago

I'm not arguing for or against any people in this article, all I'm saying is if you know the " red line" you know.You know where to walk,where to shop,where to look,what to wear & not wear.you also know where & who the good folks who are just trying to live the best they can on the red line are & who do keep your eyes down from.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24hip-hop.com

BABY SKIP IS PUTTING ON FOR THE CITY OF DETROIT

Detroit, MI very own BABY SKIP Just dropped a major banger called “MAWA”. The new music track and video is getting attention rapidly. Obviously, this is a relaunch for the prospering Detroit, Michigan rapper. The song is full of energy and Baby Skip is sparking up seriously in his new music video. The new track is a certified street hit for sure, Baby Skip just dropped an October banger. Baby Skip is bringing his raw style and is creating viral movements with his new track “MAWA”. Getting back to music is not easy but Baby Skip just popped out effortlessly. Born and raised in the home of the original Motown, Baby Skip is bringing heat.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Two dead in separate Detroit shootings Friday

Two people are dead following separate shootings an hour apart Friday morning, the Detroit Police Department said. The first was a 27-year-old man found fatally shot inside a white 2012 Dodge Charger, police told The Detroit News. Police have not named the victim, who was found at 2:19 a.m. around...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Cars 108

Lizzo Brings Novi Woman on Stage to Sing Happy Birthday

Lizzo played a sold-out show at LCA in Detroit last night and had some fun with a birthday girl from Novi. Detroit native Lizzo returned home on Thursday, October 6th, 2022 to play a sold-out show at Little Caesars Arena. During the show, Lizzo gave one fan a birthday gift that she will never forget. Brie Southward, of Novi, received a DM from the Queen herself before the show notifying her that she would be brought on stage.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Clark
Detroit News

Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23

Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Violence#Street Gang
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper drops new song after car trashed at Livonia collision shop

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop after his car was damaged even more at the business. Byron Motley Jr., 29, better known as Beezy313, said his car was broken into while he was at a club in Downtown Detroit in August. That left him with a broken sunroof, so he called his insurance company to make a claim.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit serial killer sentenced 45 to 70 years in prison

DETROIT – DeAngelo Martin had police and the entire city on edge for days back in 2019, and Thursday the convicted serial killer learned his sentence. Martin was sentenced by Judge Regina Thomas to four concurrent Second-Degree Murder for 45 to 70 years. The four women killed were:. Nancy...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper calls out insurance firm in new song • Flint residents fume • Road rage incident turns violent

Former state officials get criminal charges dropped in Flint water crisis, leaving residents fuming. The water crisis began in 2014 when state-appointed emergency managers appointed by former Governor Rick Snyder took Flint off of a regional water system and began drawing from the Flint River to cut costs. They never treated the water to lessen its corrosiveness.
FLINT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy