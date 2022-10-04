ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit police release footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks

By Andrea May Sahouri, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that while Detroit police described Porter's weapon as an eight-inch knife, the blade was about 3.5 inches.

Five Detroit police officers shot at Porter Burks in 3 seconds, using 38 rounds, the Detroit Police Department announced during a tense news conference Tuesday following the release of body camera footage of the killing.

It's unclear at this time exactly how many of those 38 rounds took, but police believe 15 bullets may have struck Burks, ultimately killing the 20-year-old who was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Burks was experiencing a mental health crisis while wielding a knife near Snowden and Lyndon about 5 a.m. Sunday. His family has described the killing as "flat out murder."

Detroit Police Chief James White said it is not department policy to release video this early in the investigation, but that he was willing to make an exception for the sake of transparency.

White showed a picture of a knife with a 3.5-inch blade that police say Burks was holding before showing portions of the body camera footage from the vantage point of a crisis intervention officer at the scene. The video showed officers speak with Burks' brother, who told police that Burks was frantic and had slashed his tires. His brother was concerned for Burks' safety and the safety of others, according to the video.

More: Detroit City Council postpones ShotSpotter vote to consider possible new funding source

More: Detroit mother wants police bodycam footage of son's killing released: 'They've got to pay'

The video then cuts to the scene where officers had found Burks standing in the middle of the street. Officers were several feet away while offering Burks help multiple times, engaging in crisis intervention negotiation, and asking for Burks to put down the knife.

"I just want to help you, man, OK? Can you do me a favor and drop the knife? Can you drop the knife for me? Please? Please, whatever you're going through, I can help you. Porter, you're not in any trouble, man," the officer said.

Burks, who was mostly inaudible in the video, refused to put the knife down.

Later, the footage appears to show Burks attempt to run toward or quickly approach the officers. Police began shooting almost immediately. In the video, which was cut short, Burks appears to be several feet away from the officers when the shots were fired. White said that police believe Burks was about 6 feet away from officers after the last shot.

"I want to once again extend my condolences to the family of Mr. Burks, who are obviously grieving the loss of their loved one. Any time the department has to use force is never, never a desired outcome. We always hope for a peaceful resolution," White said.

Police previously stated Burks was first shocked with a stun gun before officers ultimately shot and killed him. On Tuesday, White said the department is still working to determine whether the stun gun was deployed. The video footage is unclear as well. Members of Burks' family, however, told the Free Press that they were told by authorities he had been shot and shocked "at the same time."

White said they will not be releasing the names of the officers involved, but that they are on administrative leave pending the outcome of Michigan State Police and internal investigations. The findings of the investigations will then be turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to determine whether charges against the officers are appropriate.

White had defended his officers and their crisis intervention training. He and Chris Graveline, the director of the Department of Professional Standards within the Police Department, said Burks was a victim of "a system that has failed (him) on several different occasions."

Graveline detailed previous incidents where Burks had been violent with family members and others and was sent to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation at least twice. He had escaped the hospital the first time, Graveline said.

"I think the bigger discussion needs to be not what the police are doing with mental health, but who else is helping us with mental health issues," White said.

"The officers had to stop the threat," White continued. "There's no time in the three seconds and someone charging at you with a knife to look over and see what other people are doing."

Tension between police, victim's family on display at news conference

Burks' family wasn't invited to the media-only news conference on Tuesday at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters, but they showed up anyway.

"We are here to hear what they have to say," Michelle Wilson, Burks' aunt, told the Free Press. "Say it to our face."

But the family was denied entry to the news conference. An officer at the door told them the room was reserved for media only.

"Let the media know that he was shot and tased at the same time. That's why the taser didn't work," Burks' mother, Quieauna Wilson, said before walking away.

Tensions grew while the family was left to wait outside of the room where the news conference was taking place.

Michelle Wilson said her nephew was a sweet, kind person. His mother described him as laid-back, someone who loved to listen to music and dance. He was Quieauna Wilson's third child out of seven. Their family is large and loving. Navigating Burks' schizophrenia diagnoses had been difficult for the whole family, they said.

"The community knows Porter. They trusted Porter. They helped Porter. They loved Porter. He wasn't a threat to no one," Michelle Wilson told the Free Press.

After the conference, Michelle Wilson called her nephew's killing "flat-out murder."

"They told us to our face they pulled the trigger and the taser at the same time," she said, shaking. "Y'all didn't even give him a chance. We are outraged."

Then, she pleaded to those in the community with loved ones living with mental illness:

"Help them yourself. Don't call 911. They might not make it."

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at asahouri@freepress.com or on Twitter @andreamsahouri .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit police release footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks

Comments / 8

Clara Forsythe Maxwell
3d ago

Overkill, over 30 shots...no one aimed for legs. I can see if a citizen was attacked, but not a barrage of bullets for a knife. They used him for target practice. R.I.P.

Reply
4
Ironman 2
3d ago

Wtf sorry for the mother’s loss but the cops did what they had to do the boy had a record and was very dangerous I would have done the same thing wtf you think a boy coming at you with a big knife 🔪 that’s what happens

Reply(3)
4
 

