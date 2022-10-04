Read full article on original website
ONE BIG JUMP FOR BAYLOR
(This is the fourth part in a series profiling this year's inductees for the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame and Wall of Honor, which will be posted every week at baylorbears.com.) Baylor Bear Insider. In the real estate industry, the rule of thumb is that location is everything. Location also...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 7 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 6-7, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Star Big Man Recruit Yves Missi To Visit Baylor Thursday
The 2024 center out of Prolific Prep (CA) already has 14 Division I offers going into his junior season.
fox44news.com
‘Dancing with the Waco Stars’ returns Oct. 8
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Family Abuse Center will be hosting its annual Dancing with the Waco Stars fundraiser at the Baylor Club this Saturday!. This comes after two years of not being able to come together for a night of fun and fundraising due to the pandemic. This year’s theme will be tipping our Hats Off to Our Heroes!
KWTX
‘A place where lions can roar’: Waco ISD breaks ground on new $141M Waco High School campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Independent School District on Friday broke ground on the new $141-million Waco High School, launching construction work on the new 350,000 square feet campus that will be able to accommodate up to 2,150 students when it opens in time for the 2025-26 school year.
WacoTrib.com
Waco's Lerma brothers enjoying 'Hall' of a special honor
The kids who shuffle through the doors of the Waco Boxing Club have spotted the yellowed newspaper clippings, the dusty photos, and the antique championship belts. But it still feels a little like ancient history to them. Lately, however, history has sprung to life. Waco’s Jaime and Michael Lerma have...
wacoan.com
Top Things to do in Waco This Weekend
October is here and Waco is welcoming the new month and cooler temps with open arms! Get out and enjoy the HOT Fair & Rodeo with big performances by your favorite artists, fall festivities, live plays or attend a party where everyone is invited and so much more. Whatever you’re looking to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
fox44news.com
The HOT Fair & Rodeo is back!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Heart O’ Texas fair and Rodeo began Thursday October 6 and will continue through October 16. Over the next ten days, you can get all sorts of food, ride rides, play games, see animals and so much more right here in the Heart of Texas.
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
KWTX
‘A beautiful soul’: Nursing students at Temple College honor Natalie Aviles with special message on her chair
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Fellow nursing classmates of Natalie Aviles, 20, a beloved member of the McGregor community shot and killed in a shooting rampage that left her mother and three neighbors dead on Sept. 29, are making sure the aspiring doctor who “always a smile on her face” is honored.
KWTX
Driver crashes into Independent Bank in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco driver drove into an Independent Bank Friday morning. Waco Police Department and the Waco Fire Department responded to the crash at Independent Bank at 5401 Bosque Blvd. According to the fire department, the woman was leaving Octapharma Plasma when she drove into the building.
KWTX
Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning. Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line. In a...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KWTX
‘She did amazing work’: Students remember dance coach who drowned at Killeen motel
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Those who knew 38-year-old Dawn Bennett, who tragically drowned at the Shilo Inn last Friday, are remembering the woman as a gifted dance coach who moved her community. Bennett grew up in Killeen and attended Manor Middle school and later Ellison High School. “She did amazing...
fox44news.com
Confirmed: Ft. Hood will soon be Ft. Cavazos
Killeen (FOX 44) — The U.S. Secretary of Defense released a memorandum Thursday that accepts all of the recommendations from commission looking into new names for several military bases and posts, including Fort Hood. Back in May, the Naming Commission recommended that Fort Hood become Fort Cavazos. Secretary Austin...
This Killeen, Texas Dog Park is Closed For a Good Doggone Reason
KILLEEN DOG PARK CLOSED (FOR NOW) Mickey’s Dog Park at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd will be closed for a the next three weeks starting on Monday, October 10. The Ccity of Killeen actually has a very good reason for closing the park. The closure will allow park staff...
Fancy! Brand New Luxury Apartments Are Coming To Killeen, Texas
As my beautiful city of Killeen, Texas continues to grow, more multifamily properties and apartment complexes are being built. KILLEEN TEXAS IS GROWING AND THE CITY IS BUILDING MORE HOMES FOR YOU. To be honest with you, I really thought we would have a lot more apartment complexes and homes...
10 Waco ISD students win national academic honors
WACO, Texas — This year, 10 students in the Waco Independent School District were awarded national academic honors from the College Board. It is the highest number of awardees in the district's history. The district reports that three students are being recognized for the National African American Recognition Award...
KWTX
Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier bought drink at store after killing girlfriend, called mother instead of 911
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldier Michael Leonard Moore,35, charged in the murder of his girlfriend Phyllis Campbell on Sept. 19, allegedly reported to work on post the day of the killing and confessed to military police he fatally shot his girlfriend after she approached him with a knife during a fight, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.
