Waco, TX

baylorbears.com

ONE BIG JUMP FOR BAYLOR

(This is the fourth part in a series profiling this year's inductees for the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame and Wall of Honor, which will be posted every week at baylorbears.com.) Baylor Bear Insider. In the real estate industry, the rule of thumb is that location is everything. Location also...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

‘Dancing with the Waco Stars’ returns Oct. 8

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Family Abuse Center will be hosting its annual Dancing with the Waco Stars fundraiser at the Baylor Club this Saturday!. This comes after two years of not being able to come together for a night of fun and fundraising due to the pandemic. This year’s theme will be tipping our Hats Off to Our Heroes!
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco's Lerma brothers enjoying 'Hall' of a special honor

The kids who shuffle through the doors of the Waco Boxing Club have spotted the yellowed newspaper clippings, the dusty photos, and the antique championship belts. But it still feels a little like ancient history to them. Lately, however, history has sprung to life. Waco’s Jaime and Michael Lerma have...
WACO, TX
wacoan.com

Top Things to do in Waco This Weekend

October is here and Waco is welcoming the new month and cooler temps with open arms! Get out and enjoy the HOT Fair & Rodeo with big performances by your favorite artists, fall festivities, live plays or attend a party where everyone is invited and so much more. Whatever you’re looking to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

The HOT Fair & Rodeo is back!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Heart O’ Texas fair and Rodeo began Thursday October 6 and will continue through October 16. Over the next ten days, you can get all sorts of food, ride rides, play games, see animals and so much more right here in the Heart of Texas.
WACO, TX
US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?

In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
SALADO, TX
KWTX

Driver crashes into Independent Bank in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco driver drove into an Independent Bank Friday morning. Waco Police Department and the Waco Fire Department responded to the crash at Independent Bank at 5401 Bosque Blvd. According to the fire department, the woman was leaving Octapharma Plasma when she drove into the building.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning. Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line. In a...
MCGREGOR, TX
fox44news.com

Confirmed: Ft. Hood will soon be Ft. Cavazos

Killeen (FOX 44) — The U.S. Secretary of Defense released a memorandum Thursday that accepts all of the recommendations from commission looking into new names for several military bases and posts, including Fort Hood. Back in May, the Naming Commission recommended that Fort Hood become Fort Cavazos. Secretary Austin...
FORT HOOD, TX
KCEN

10 Waco ISD students win national academic honors

WACO, Texas — This year, 10 students in the Waco Independent School District were awarded national academic honors from the College Board. It is the highest number of awardees in the district's history. The district reports that three students are being recognized for the National African American Recognition Award...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier bought drink at store after killing girlfriend, called mother instead of 911

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldier Michael Leonard Moore,35, charged in the murder of his girlfriend Phyllis Campbell on Sept. 19, allegedly reported to work on post the day of the killing and confessed to military police he fatally shot his girlfriend after she approached him with a knife during a fight, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
