ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

NYC sanitation worker charged in Brooklyn crash

A city garbage hauler who hit and seriously injured an 81-year-old woman with his truck as she crossed a Brooklyn street has been arrested, police said Friday. Kyle Brown, 34, was charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise good care for the Thursday morning crash in Bensonhurst. Brown was making his rounds with his white garbage truck at 8:30 a.m. when he made a left turn from 85th ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Edgar Coombs, 42, Arrested

On Friday, October 07, 2022, at 0317 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 88th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Edgar Coombs. NYCHA employee. Charges:. strangulation. Attempted Assault Attempted Harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer slashed in the face in the Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man with a knife allegedly slashed an NYPD officer’s nose in the Bronx on Thursday morning, police said. The officer, along with a partner, responded to a 911 call for a man with a knife on Andrews Avenue around 7:15 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. Police found the […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#City Police#The 43rd Precinct#Hispanic
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Naznin Akter, 29, Arrested

On Thursday, October 06, 2022, at 2321 hours, the following 29-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 102nd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Naznin Akter. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. menacing;. criminal mischief;. act in a manor injurious to a child under...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Trio beats man in the Bronx, steals backpack with $100K: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a group of robbers who beat a man in the Bronx and stole his backpack containing about $100,000 in cash, officials said Thursday. The victim, 47, was sitting behind a building on Gerard Avenue near McClellan Street around 4:25 p.m. Sept. 12 when three […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Queens mother teaches CPR after death of son

EAST ELMHURST, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Queens mother has made it her mission to make sure no one suffers a loss like she did when not a single person knew how to perform CPR on her 17-year-old son when he had a cardiac arrest episode during a basketball game more than a decade ago. Melinda […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Boyfriend Suspected of Dismembering NYC Woman Allowed Other Girlfriend to Use Her EBT Card

More gruesome discoveries are coming to light as police investigate the murder and dismembering of Dasia Johnson in Brooklyn, New York. Investigators are still searching for the five women and one man captured on surveillance cameras leaving the apartment of Johnson, the 22-year-old woman whose murder was discovered after authorities located her dismembered remains inside a suitcase in her East New York apartment last month.
BROOKLYN, NY
The US Sun

Panic at Union Square after ‘unknown substance’ causes passengers to cough and vomit and cops shut down station

AN unknown substance that was released on a subway platform caused several straphangers to vomit and cough uncontrollably. The terrifying incident unfolded inside Manhattan's 14 Street-Union Square subway station just after 10am on Friday. The New York City Police Department said first responders observed several sick passengers vomiting and coughing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Homeless man charged with killing Brooklyn father on subway train: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A homeless man is accused of killing a Brooklyn father, slashing his throat, during a dispute on a subway train, police said. Alvin Charles, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Brooklyn resident Tommy Bailey, according to the NYPD. Charles allegedly slashed Bailey […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy