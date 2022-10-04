Read full article on original website
3 men stabbed, 1 fatally, in NYC subway attacks in 8-hour span
A victim in the Bronx collapsed on the platform and died, becoming the seventh person to be killed in the NYC transit system this year, and the second fatal subway stabbing in less than a week.
Suspect in murder of FDNY EMS Capt. Alison Russo-Elling arraigned
Peter Zisopoulos pleaded not guilty and will undergo an evaluation, on the request of his attorney, to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
NYC sanitation worker charged in Brooklyn crash
A city garbage hauler who hit and seriously injured an 81-year-old woman with his truck as she crossed a Brooklyn street has been arrested, police said Friday. Kyle Brown, 34, was charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise good care for the Thursday morning crash in Bensonhurst. Brown was making his rounds with his white garbage truck at 8:30 a.m. when he made a left turn from 85th ...
SEARCH FOR KILLER: NYC subway rider killed in unprovoked stabbing, suspect at large
A man armed with a large knife repeatedly stabbed and killed a subway rider in the Bronx in an unprovoked assault—one of at least three knife attacks in the transit system on Thursday.
Straphangers flee subway after passenger uses pepper spray in fight at Union Square: Police
Police say one passenger pepper-sprayed the other, which resulted in people trying to flee the train and the station.
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Edgar Coombs, 42, Arrested
On Friday, October 07, 2022, at 0317 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 88th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Edgar Coombs. NYCHA employee. Charges:. strangulation. Attempted Assault Attempted Harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
3 charged for roles in nationwide ‘grandparent scam’
Police arrested in three people in connection with a nationwide investigation into a so-called "grandparent scam."
NYPD officer slashed in the face in the Bronx
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man with a knife allegedly slashed an NYPD officer’s nose in the Bronx on Thursday morning, police said. The officer, along with a partner, responded to a 911 call for a man with a knife on Andrews Avenue around 7:15 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. Police found the […]
Woman accused of strangling boyfriend to death in Bronx apartment
A Bronx woman was charged for allegedly killing her boyfriend inside their Mott Haven apartment on Thursday.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Naznin Akter, 29, Arrested
On Thursday, October 06, 2022, at 2321 hours, the following 29-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 102nd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Naznin Akter. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. menacing;. criminal mischief;. act in a manor injurious to a child under...
Trio beats man in the Bronx, steals backpack with $100K: NYPD
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a group of robbers who beat a man in the Bronx and stole his backpack containing about $100,000 in cash, officials said Thursday. The victim, 47, was sitting behind a building on Gerard Avenue near McClellan Street around 4:25 p.m. Sept. 12 when three […]
Queens mother teaches CPR after death of son
EAST ELMHURST, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Queens mother has made it her mission to make sure no one suffers a loss like she did when not a single person knew how to perform CPR on her 17-year-old son when he had a cardiac arrest episode during a basketball game more than a decade ago. Melinda […]
Boyfriend Suspected of Dismembering NYC Woman Allowed Other Girlfriend to Use Her EBT Card
More gruesome discoveries are coming to light as police investigate the murder and dismembering of Dasia Johnson in Brooklyn, New York. Investigators are still searching for the five women and one man captured on surveillance cameras leaving the apartment of Johnson, the 22-year-old woman whose murder was discovered after authorities located her dismembered remains inside a suitcase in her East New York apartment last month.
Off-duty NYPD officer allegedly held knife to nephew’s throat: ‘Give me the money or I’ll hurt him’
QUEENS (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer was arrested after she put a knife to her nephew’s throat in Queens on Thursday, police said. Officer Naznin Akter, 29, was at her sister’s house when she allegedly started arguing over money. Akter began to demand money, according to officials. Akter then grabbed her nephew, put a […]
NY1
Multiple subway lines suspended in Manhattan amid police investigation
Subway service has been suspended in much of Lower Manhattan due to a police investigation at Union Square. The MTA alerted New Yorkers that N, Q, R, W, 4, 5 and 6 trains are holding in Manhattan in both directions as of 10:30 a.m. Additionally, L trains are not running into Manhattan.
fox5ny.com
'Green goblin crew': 4 suspects identified in bizarre subway assault
NEW YORK - The NYPD identified four suspects wanted in the brutal and bizarre subway attack in Midtown involving a group of women in matching neon green bodysuits who beat and robbed two young women. The warrant division is "actively seeking" Emily Soto, 34, Mairam Cisse Issouf, 26, Ciante Alston,...
Man stabbed while exiting subway in the Bronx; police say attack was unprovoked
It happened as the man was exiting the northbound 4 train in Morris Heights just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Panic at Union Square after ‘unknown substance’ causes passengers to cough and vomit and cops shut down station
AN unknown substance that was released on a subway platform caused several straphangers to vomit and cough uncontrollably. The terrifying incident unfolded inside Manhattan's 14 Street-Union Square subway station just after 10am on Friday. The New York City Police Department said first responders observed several sick passengers vomiting and coughing...
Homeless man charged with killing Brooklyn father on subway train: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A homeless man is accused of killing a Brooklyn father, slashing his throat, during a dispute on a subway train, police said. Alvin Charles, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Brooklyn resident Tommy Bailey, according to the NYPD. Charles allegedly slashed Bailey […]
27-year-old woman accosted on NYC subway train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 27-year-old woman was forcibly grabbed and groped aboard a New...
