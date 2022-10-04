ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL

Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with

Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - October 8

BOUCTOUCHE -- The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their final preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators at the J.K. Irving Centre. Here are the forward lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, October 8. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 91...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings release 9 players

Which players did the Detroit Red Wings release?The Red Wings have two preseason games remaining. The Detroit Red Wings are just one week away from the start of their 2022-23 regular season and as they continue to make their final preparations, they have trimmed down their roster. On Friday, the...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

RELEASE: Niemelainen assigned, Malone placed on waivers

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers reduced their roster by two on Saturday. Defenceman Markus Niemelainen has been assigned to the Bakersfield Condors, while forward Brad Malone was added to the waiver wire for the purpose of assignment to the American Hockey League. Once Malone is either claimed or assigned,...
NHL
NHL

Blues assign 8 players to Springfield

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned eight players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Players assigned are forwards Will Bitten, Mathias Laferriere and Hugh McGing, along with defensemen Matthew Kessel, Brady Lyle, Steven...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks to St. Louis for Preseason Closeout

PREVIEW: Blackhawks to St. Louis for Preseason Closeout. The Blackhawks play the St. Louis Blues on the road Saturday for their last preseason game. Saturday's game gives the Hawks one more day to see and observe some of the new chemistry pairings Luke Richardson has seen in training camp thus far. He highlighted forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Sam Lafferty as a partnership he wants to see together against the Blues.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Projected Lineup: Oct. 8 vs. Chicago

The St. Louis Blues assigned eight players to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday and released Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout, meaning Saturday's preseason finale against the Chicago Blackhawks will have a loaded roster (2 p.m., Bally Sports app, 101 ESPN). Jake Neighbours, who is trying to make the club...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Former NHL goalie Dave Dryden dies at 81

According to his funeral home in Oakville, Ontario, former NHL goaltender Dave Dryden passed away at 81 on Tuesday. The obituary states Dryden died from complications following surgery for a blood clot disease, CTEPH. Dryden, is, of course, the brother of Hall of Famer, Ken Dryden. Throughout his NHL career,...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude preseason Saturday at Toronto

The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com. In Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs, Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals while Elmer...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

'IT MEANS EVERYTHING'

The news that Flames fans were eagerly anticipating finally broke Friday, as Weegar put pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an AAV of $6,250,000. "It means everything," Weegar said. "When I signed the deal, I just kept thinking of how long of a road it's been for me since Junior B to the Coast (ECHL) and now to here. All my friends and family and all the support, I think it's not just me that signed the deal. It's everybody around me.
NHL
NHL

Hockeyville Hub: Day 3

Kraft Hockeyville, now in its 14th year, awards winning communities in Canada a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hockey fans. This year, two different communities, Twillingate, Newfoundland, and Elsipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, will each host a preseason game between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. The Twillingate game was actually played in Gander on Thursday, and the Elsipogtog First Nation game will be played Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET; TVAS). In each community, the local rink received $250,000 in arena upgrades, and there will be festivities and player appearances prior to the games. NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke is in Gander and NHL.com staff writer Jon Lane is in Elsipogtog First Nation to provide all the sights, sounds, highlights and news leading up to the game.
NHL
NHL

Canucks Acquire Defenceman Riley Stillman from Chicago

…in exchange for Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second round draft pick. Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired defenceman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second round draft pick. Stillman, 24,...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Blue Jackets end exhibition season with game at Washington

Columbus to face the Capitals tonight at 7 p.m. This is it. The final preseason game of the 2022 autumn is here, with the Blue Jackets traveling to the nation's capital to take on Metropolitan Division rival Washington tonight at Capital One Arena. The game will be streamed on BlueJackets.com...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Sherwood enjoys 'surreal' debut with Predators at Global Series

PRAGUE -- Kiefer Sherwood grew up in Columbus, Ohio. He'd never been to Europe before this trip. Never been the first star of an NHL game, either. But here he was in Prague on Friday, standing before a group of reporters as the first star of the Nashville Predators' 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks before 16,648 at O2 Arena in the 2022 NHL Global Series.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Detroit reduces roster by nine

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Trenton Bliss, Joel L'Esperance, Cedric Lacroix, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, and Drew Worrad, defenseman Brian Lashoff and goaltender John Lethemon from their tryout contracts. All eight players will report to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings assigned defenseman Tnias Mathurin to the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Preview: Sharks vs. Predators in Prague

The San Jose Sharks look to bounce back with a win against the Nashville Predators in their second game of the 2022 NHL Global Series in Prague, Czech Republic. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Projected Lineup:. Forwards. Timo Meier - Tomas...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Done deal: What Robertson signing means for Stars

Dallas inks its leading goal scorer from 2021-22 to a new four-year contract worth $31 million. The Stars suffered a disappointing preseason loss in Denver Wednesday night. They also signed restricted free agent Jason Robertson to a contract extension. It seems the good outweighed the bad. Robertson inked a deal...
DALLAS, TX

