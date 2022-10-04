Read full article on original website
Dave Dryden, Sabres inaugural season goaltender, mask innovator, dies at 81
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dave Dryden, one of the first goaltenders to play for the Buffalo Sabres franchise, and brother of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, has died at age 81. Dryden died Tuesday of complications from chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension surgery, the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home in Oakville, Ontario disclosed. “The Sabres […]
Tyler Bertuzzi kickstarts Detroit Red Wings rally in 4-2 exhibition win over Maple Leafs
Digging out of a hole against a lineup heavy on AHLers isn't an ideal way to impress the home crowd, but the Detroit Red Wings put in the work with help from a pair of young players angling for jobs. Their Friday matchup at Little Caesars Arena against the Toronto...
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with
Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - October 8
BOUCTOUCHE -- The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their final preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators at the J.K. Irving Centre. Here are the forward lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, October 8. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 91...
Detroit Red Wings release 9 players
Which players did the Detroit Red Wings release?The Red Wings have two preseason games remaining. The Detroit Red Wings are just one week away from the start of their 2022-23 regular season and as they continue to make their final preparations, they have trimmed down their roster. On Friday, the...
RELEASE: Niemelainen assigned, Malone placed on waivers
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers reduced their roster by two on Saturday. Defenceman Markus Niemelainen has been assigned to the Bakersfield Condors, while forward Brad Malone was added to the waiver wire for the purpose of assignment to the American Hockey League. Once Malone is either claimed or assigned,...
Blues assign 8 players to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned eight players to the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Players assigned are forwards Will Bitten, Mathias Laferriere and Hugh McGing, along with defensemen Matthew Kessel, Brady Lyle, Steven...
PREVIEW: Blackhawks to St. Louis for Preseason Closeout
PREVIEW: Blackhawks to St. Louis for Preseason Closeout. The Blackhawks play the St. Louis Blues on the road Saturday for their last preseason game. Saturday's game gives the Hawks one more day to see and observe some of the new chemistry pairings Luke Richardson has seen in training camp thus far. He highlighted forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Sam Lafferty as a partnership he wants to see together against the Blues.
Projected Lineup: Oct. 8 vs. Chicago
The St. Louis Blues assigned eight players to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday and released Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout, meaning Saturday's preseason finale against the Chicago Blackhawks will have a loaded roster (2 p.m., Bally Sports app, 101 ESPN). Jake Neighbours, who is trying to make the club...
Former NHL goalie Dave Dryden dies at 81
According to his funeral home in Oakville, Ontario, former NHL goaltender Dave Dryden passed away at 81 on Tuesday. The obituary states Dryden died from complications following surgery for a blood clot disease, CTEPH. Dryden, is, of course, the brother of Hall of Famer, Ken Dryden. Throughout his NHL career,...
LA Kings & Tu Liga Radio Announce 2022-23 Radio Schedule On KWKW 1330 AM
Schedule kicks-off with season opener on Tuesday, October 11, when Kings host Vegas Golden Knights. The LA Kings today announced the club's schedule for games to be broadcast on KWKW 1330 AM Tu Liga Radio in Spanish. The 2022-23 season schedule on the popular all-Spanish station consists of 12 total...
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude preseason Saturday at Toronto
The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com. In Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs, Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals while Elmer...
'IT MEANS EVERYTHING'
The news that Flames fans were eagerly anticipating finally broke Friday, as Weegar put pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an AAV of $6,250,000. "It means everything," Weegar said. "When I signed the deal, I just kept thinking of how long of a road it's been for me since Junior B to the Coast (ECHL) and now to here. All my friends and family and all the support, I think it's not just me that signed the deal. It's everybody around me.
Hockeyville Hub: Day 3
Kraft Hockeyville, now in its 14th year, awards winning communities in Canada a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hockey fans. This year, two different communities, Twillingate, Newfoundland, and Elsipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, will each host a preseason game between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. The Twillingate game was actually played in Gander on Thursday, and the Elsipogtog First Nation game will be played Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET; TVAS). In each community, the local rink received $250,000 in arena upgrades, and there will be festivities and player appearances prior to the games. NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke is in Gander and NHL.com staff writer Jon Lane is in Elsipogtog First Nation to provide all the sights, sounds, highlights and news leading up to the game.
Canucks Acquire Defenceman Riley Stillman from Chicago
…in exchange for Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second round draft pick. Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired defenceman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second round draft pick. Stillman, 24,...
Blue Jackets end exhibition season with game at Washington
Columbus to face the Capitals tonight at 7 p.m. This is it. The final preseason game of the 2022 autumn is here, with the Blue Jackets traveling to the nation's capital to take on Metropolitan Division rival Washington tonight at Capital One Arena. The game will be streamed on BlueJackets.com...
Sherwood enjoys 'surreal' debut with Predators at Global Series
PRAGUE -- Kiefer Sherwood grew up in Columbus, Ohio. He'd never been to Europe before this trip. Never been the first star of an NHL game, either. But here he was in Prague on Friday, standing before a group of reporters as the first star of the Nashville Predators' 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks before 16,648 at O2 Arena in the 2022 NHL Global Series.
Detroit reduces roster by nine
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Trenton Bliss, Joel L'Esperance, Cedric Lacroix, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, and Drew Worrad, defenseman Brian Lashoff and goaltender John Lethemon from their tryout contracts. All eight players will report to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings assigned defenseman Tnias Mathurin to the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion.
Preview: Sharks vs. Predators in Prague
The San Jose Sharks look to bounce back with a win against the Nashville Predators in their second game of the 2022 NHL Global Series in Prague, Czech Republic. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Projected Lineup:. Forwards. Timo Meier - Tomas...
Done deal: What Robertson signing means for Stars
Dallas inks its leading goal scorer from 2021-22 to a new four-year contract worth $31 million. The Stars suffered a disappointing preseason loss in Denver Wednesday night. They also signed restricted free agent Jason Robertson to a contract extension. It seems the good outweighed the bad. Robertson inked a deal...
