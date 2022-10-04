Read full article on original website
JRB Chicagoguy
3d ago
they don't want Aunt Jemima on the bottle but these are the in style self wounding hair styles of the day and they still use names like tatavius and Marquis. none of that is racist. and they use it in their own culture! this is the stymie look from The Little rascals that would be unacceptable 10 years ago. thugs and idiots destroy their own lives and culture without even knowing it
Mr B 61
3d ago
He was just about to get his life together. Trying to get into Princeton.
luckystars
3d ago
Couple of yellow & pink bows in her hair would look pretty 🤩
Former THP Trooper reportedly spotted in Florida after going missing; car located near beach
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida has since put out an alert about the missing man. On Wednesday, the department posted on Facebook, saying Briggs' car was found at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Tuesday.
Cremated remains of 13 people reportedly found in auctioned Alabama storage unit; state investigating
Alabama officials are waiting for complaints to be filed after the cremated remains of 13 people were reportedly found in a Mobile storage unit. According to WKRG TV reports, a woman from Baldwin County purchased the contents of a storage unit at auction in Mobile only to discover the cremated remains of 13 people in the unit, with cremation dates ranging from 1992 to 2019.
1 dead following fiery Alabama ambulance crash
An ambulance driver had an apparent medical emergency in a fiery crash in Pike County that injured two passengers. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at 3:35 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 231 near the 62 mile marker, about three miles south of Brundidge.
Walmart shooting, Jan. 6 conviction, unemployment suit: Down in Alabama
A deadly shooting inside the Walmart in Enterprise. The conviction of a Hokes Bluff man related to the Jan. 6, 2020 rioting at the U.S. Capitol. The court case over the Alabama Dept. of Labor’s handling of COVID-related unemployment benefits. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
WBIR
TBI: Tennessee man arrested in Alabama nearly a year after 19-year-old woman's murder
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A New Johnsonville man is in custody for murder after an investigation into the murder of a 19-year-old woman. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents joined an investigation after authorities found the body of Felicity Nicole Inman at an address on Highway 412 in Decatur County in Nov. 2021.
Alabama Prison Strike Organizer: ‘They’re At War For Their Life And Freedom’
HuffPost spoke with Diyawn Caldwell about why people imprisoned in Alabama went on strike and how they organized incarcerated workers throughout the state.
Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack
An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
Gunfight inside Alabama Walmart leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody
An argument at an Alabama Walmart left one person dead and another in custody. Enterprise police officers responded at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to the store in on Boll Weevil Circle. Authorities said a verbal altercation between two people started in the parking lot and continued inside the store. The altercation...
Man dead following argument in parking lot of southeast Alabama Walmart
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was reportedly shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became […]
wdhn.com
The Full View: Dothan Double Murder
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
Alabama still has no builder for new prison year after plan approved
One year ago, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion plan to build two 4,000-bed prisons, a project the governor and lawmakers said would begin to reverse decades of neglect of Alabama’s overcrowded, decaying system. But since the projects were approved, the Alabama Department of Corrections...
Tarrant Police searching for suspect tied to the shooting of two brothers
TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Tarrant Police are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to TPD, the suspect is tied to the shooting of two brothers in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. and police believe the suspects are driving a white […]
Six pounds of meth seized during series of drug arrests in Alabama
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) arrested four people and seized over six pounds of methamphetamine during a series of operations Wednesday.
Alabama: Be On The Lookout For Thieves Targeting Retail Stores
Alabama is on the lookout for a group of thieves. A group of girls are hitting major retailers in our area. The property crime rate in Alabama has dropped by 18% in 2020. We went from 26.2% to 21.4%. This information was provided by the state to the FBI. Are these girls attempting to bring the percentage back up?
Florida to pay Indiana National Guard $130,000 after they flew to Alabama and were sent home
After Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s southwest coast, officials in the state realized they had enough National Guard units available and sent the crews that had come from Indiana home. Florida had requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. And the Indiana units were on their way when they...
Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard after soldiers turned away
NAPLES - Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard about $130,000 after soldiers sent to the state to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. When Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast, the state requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews, and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help the military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.The following day, September 30th, they were told to return home after "it was determined Florida National Guard assets were sufficient, and Indiana National Guard assists were no longer required," the Indiana National Guard said. "The total cost to fly the helicopters to Fort Rucker, Alabama, and back, including crew pay, meals, and lodging, was approximately $130,000. Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard," said Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry.Florida National Guard spokesman William Manley says they "remain extremely grateful for their willingness to assist us in our time of need."
Alabama Walmart shooting that left 1 dead may have been self-defense, police say
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death in an Alabama Walmart and said the deadly shooting may have been in self-defense. Enterprise police on Thursday identified the slain man as Richard Matthew Smith. He was 43 and lived in New Brockton. Police initially said both men...
wdhn.com
Second arrest made in the murder of Elba HS senior
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— A second arrest has been made in the murder of 18-year-old Jordon Xavier Marek, of Elba. DaQuann Green, 22, of Daleville, was arrested and charged with murder and theft of property. DaQuann Green is the brother of Terrance De’Shun Green, who was also recently arrested and...
Homecoming Bonfire Turns Into An Massive Explosion At Florida High School
Nothing like homecoming week when you’re in high school. Hopefully, you’re not still scrambling for a date, but even if you’re going stag, it’s just a good time. Football season is underway and homecoming is always a big game, but depending on where you went to high school, you got the parade, school work seems to go out the window, everybody is in a good mood… it’s just fun.
