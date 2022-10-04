ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

JRB Chicagoguy
3d ago

they don't want Aunt Jemima on the bottle but these are the in style self wounding hair styles of the day and they still use names like tatavius and Marquis. none of that is racist. and they use it in their own culture! this is the stymie look from The Little rascals that would be unacceptable 10 years ago. thugs and idiots destroy their own lives and culture without even knowing it

Mr B 61
3d ago

He was just about to get his life together. Trying to get into Princeton.

luckystars
3d ago

Couple of yellow & pink bows in her hair would look pretty 🤩

AL.com

Cremated remains of 13 people reportedly found in auctioned Alabama storage unit; state investigating

Alabama officials are waiting for complaints to be filed after the cremated remains of 13 people were reportedly found in a Mobile storage unit. According to WKRG TV reports, a woman from Baldwin County purchased the contents of a storage unit at auction in Mobile only to discover the cremated remains of 13 people in the unit, with cremation dates ranging from 1992 to 2019.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

1 dead following fiery Alabama ambulance crash

An ambulance driver had an apparent medical emergency in a fiery crash in Pike County that injured two passengers. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at 3:35 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 231 near the 62 mile marker, about three miles south of Brundidge.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack

An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
HOKES BLUFF, AL
AL.com

Gunfight inside Alabama Walmart leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody

An argument at an Alabama Walmart left one person dead and another in custody. Enterprise police officers responded at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to the store in on Boll Weevil Circle. Authorities said a verbal altercation between two people started in the parking lot and continued inside the store. The altercation...
ENTERPRISE, AL
CBS 42

Man dead following argument in parking lot of southeast Alabama Walmart

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was reportedly shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became […]
NEW BROCKTON, AL
wdhn.com

The Full View: Dothan Double Murder

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
DOTHAN, AL
CBS Miami

Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard after soldiers turned away

NAPLES - Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard about $130,000 after soldiers sent to the state to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. When Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast, the state requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews, and mechanics, along with two Black Hawk helicopters to help the military and other agencies in logistics and rescue missions.The following day, September 30th, they were told to return home after "it was determined Florida National Guard assets were sufficient, and Indiana National Guard assists were no longer required," the Indiana National Guard said. "The total cost to fly the helicopters to Fort Rucker, Alabama, and back, including crew pay, meals, and lodging, was approximately $130,000. Florida will reimburse the Indiana National Guard," said Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry.Florida National Guard spokesman William Manley says they "remain extremely grateful for their willingness to assist us in our time of need."  
FLORIDA STATE
wdhn.com

Second arrest made in the murder of Elba HS senior

ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— A second arrest has been made in the murder of 18-year-old Jordon Xavier Marek, of Elba. DaQuann Green, 22, of Daleville, was arrested and charged with murder and theft of property. DaQuann Green is the brother of Terrance De’Shun Green, who was also recently arrested and...
ELBA, AL
Whiskey Riff

Homecoming Bonfire Turns Into An Massive Explosion At Florida High School

Nothing like homecoming week when you’re in high school. Hopefully, you’re not still scrambling for a date, but even if you’re going stag, it’s just a good time. Football season is underway and homecoming is always a big game, but depending on where you went to high school, you got the parade, school work seems to go out the window, everybody is in a good mood… it’s just fun.
BAY COUNTY, FL
