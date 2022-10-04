Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Warming this weekend: Storm Center AM Update — Saturday, October 8
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) – A chilly start to the morning across KELOLAND. Overnight temperatures were into the 20s and 30s for much of the region, but we will see warming temperatures for the afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach into the 60s for all of KELOLAND. We will...
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at when snow may arrive in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winds of change brought in much cooler air today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Speaking of change, models continue to try to get a hold on the change of the season. Along with the change of the season, we all know snow can be on the table anytime now.
KELOLAND TV
Drought conditions continue to increase in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This isn’t anything new this year. The drought conditions continue in KELOLAND. We’re now past of wettest time of year, the summer months, and as we continue to go through the fall not only does our average precipitation continue to dwindle our rain chances will continue to be sparse.
KELOLAND TV
Freeze likely tonight: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, October 6
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — It has been on the chilly side of the temperature scale today. Afternoon highs have only been in the 40s and low 50s which is nearly 10° below average, which is the opposite situation that we have become accustomed to this fall. Winds are from the north and northeast bringing in these cold temperatures.
KELOLAND TV
Cold air is coming the next couple of days
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With colder temperatures in the forecast late this week, here’s what goes into maximizing our cooling. We have been enjoying well above average temperatures for most of fall, but colder air is moving in just in time for the weekend. Throughout the day...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 8￼
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Amid ammo shortages, gun enthusiasts adapt. Who’ll win in the SDSU and USD football game? Grand Falls places its bets!
52 Years Ago This Weekend, Sioux Falls Received the Earliest Recorded Snowfall
52 years ago this weekend, Sioux Falls received the earliest recorded snowfall. We have to go back to October 8 - 9, 1970. Most folks in the area weren't ready for snow but it came into Sioux Falls to the tune of 5.1". According to the National Weather Service (NWS)...
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota weather: What to do around your house and for your pets as the first freeze arrives
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the first freeze of the season on the forecast, it’s important to know what you need to do before the temperature drops. As the nights grow colder, the time of year is approaching to start scheduling or doing your own lawn and garden maintenance.
kotatv.com
Custer falls hard for this weekend’s fall festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Finding activities in the fall isn’t too hard in the Black Hills, with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and fall festivals. For people in South Dakota, it’s one last chance to spend time outside with just one or two layers, instead of five. On Saturday at Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort in Custer, the Harvest Moon Fall Festival is celebrating the autumn season. With activities for the whole family, from tie-dying t-shirts to a corn hole tournament.
KELOLAND TV
Traffic alert: Traffic slowed going into Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re headed to Brooking for the SDSU vs. USD game, be prepared for traffic delays. Bridge construction going into Brookings is causing traffic to move very slowly this game day. The bridge construction has lanes reduced to 1, according to the South Dakota...
KEVN
South Dakota among top states for disastrous weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - From floods to wildfires, and blizzards to hail, South Dakota sees its fair share of natural disasters every year, ranking 12th in the county, not far from hurricane-ravaged Florida. WalletHub compared 50 states across two key metrics to rank the states for how prone they...
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: Popcorn harvest in 1982
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO) — From corn to soybeans, harvest is underway in South Dakota. But those aren’t the only crops that can come out of a field. In this weeks Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1982 and show you how harvest went for popcorn farmers.
KELOLAND TV
Southbound Minn. Ave. construction about a month away from completion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Backed-up traffic has become a common sight along South Minnesota Avenue near 33rd and 37th Streets; right now drivers will find orange cones blocking a southbound lane. Earlier this summer the cones lined the street right in front of Poppadox Pub. “They took out...
KELOLAND TV
Officials investigate northeast Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls. The crash happened Friday night around 9:20 at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol told KELOLAND News...
AccuWeather Just Released Its Winter Forecast For Minnesota
There's no shortage of folks trying to predict what the winter of 2022 has in store for us in Minnesota, and another weather service has just released its updated winter forecast. Just in case you're curious, both the Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac both issued their long-range winter forecasts...
KELOLAND TV
Supporting Indigenous-owned businesses in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When Miranda Koltze first opened her storefront on Main Street she struggled to fill the space. Now, over a year and one pandemic later, Sweetgrass Soapery is teeming with not only her own handmade bath and body products, but the artistry and work of several local vendors.
dakotanewsnow.com
Welcoming fall and apple picking with Country Apple Orchard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Welcome back! Here we are getting for fall at Country Apple Orchard. I’m here with Greg Jones to learn all about what goes into having an apple orchard and getting ready for fall with apples, thanks for coming out. “Thanks for being...
KELOLAND TV
Hunters, shooting ranges take aim at ammo shortage
HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — Residents-only pheasant season starts in South Dakota Saturday with hunters still facing the lingering effects of a shortage of ammunition. The shortage is related to supply-chain problems going back to the start of the pandemic. They aren’t pheasants flying in the air, but these clay...
KELOLAND TV
Button batteries pose danger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of children swallowing batteries has doubled over the past decade, according to the Journal of Pediatrics. And the batteries they are ingesting are more dangerous than ever. Increased hospital visits appear to mirror the increase in devices in our homes using button or disc batteries.
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
