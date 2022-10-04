ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KIMT

Austin man sentenced for 2nd time this year to prison for meth charges

AUSTIN, Minn. - A man sentenced to prison earlier this year has been sentenced in another case. Joseph White, of Austin, was sentenced this week to more than eight years in prison for second-degree possession of methamphetamine. That comes after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree sale...
KROC News

Owatonna Man Arrested in 125 MPH Police Chase

Menominee, WI (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western Wisconsin arrested an Owatonna man and a St. Paul man following a chase that reached speeds of 125 mph. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began as a theft-in progress around 3:40 Wednesday morning in Menominee. Police officers conveyed the suspect vehicle’s description to the Dunn County deputies, who attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled south out of Menominee.
OWATONNA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase

MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
MENOMONIE, WI
KDHL AM 920

Motorist Charged With Killing 8-Year-Old Minnesota Girl

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - Felony charges and been filed against a man who recently struck and killed a young girl while driving through a residential neighborhood near Mystic Lake Casino. 47-year-old Joseph Jacobson of Shakopee is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Mankato, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Mankato, MN
Blue Earth County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Blue Earth County, MN
fox9.com

Eli Hart killing: Prosecutors offer deal to mom Julissa Thaler

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have offered the mother accused of killing her 6-year-old son and hiding his body in the trunk of a car a deal to plead guilty to second-degree murder. Julissa Thaler, of Spring Park, is charged with second-degree murder, with intent, in the killing of Eli...
SPRING PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 18-year-old caught driving at speeds nearing 120 mph -- twice the speed limit

MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old driver has been cited for extreme speeding in southeastern Minnesota.According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place shortly after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 19 and County Highway 7 in Lincoln County. A deputy at the intersection of the highway observed a pair of headlights "very quickly approaching" on Highway 19 so the deputy checked the vehicle's speed. The readings came back between 118 mph and 120 mph, the citation said. The speed limit on Highway 19 is 60 mph.The teen, who is from Glencoe, was stopped and cited for reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and speeding, a petty misdemeanor. They were driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala. 
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
ROCHESTER, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports

This past week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Gooodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Tools were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a shed on the 200 block of Hoffman Street West. Motorcycle parts were reported stolen on Monday, Sept. 26, from a trailer on the 300 block of Timber...
KEYC

SCAM: Callers pretend to be sheriff’s department, demand money

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department wants to alert you to an on-going scam that is targeting them. In a release, the department says they’ve received multiple calls from residents saying someone claiming to be from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has contacted them demanding money because they missed a court date. The caller requests an electronic transfer of funds to resolve the matter.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea police investigating parking lot shooting

(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred in a parking lot on Tuesday night. According to police, at approximately 9:34 p.m., officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting at a parking lot known locally as the “North Lot” at 201 N. Broadway Ave.
ALBERT LEA, MN
myalbertlea.com

Albert Lea Police Department investigating fatality

ALBERT LEA, MN — On Oct. 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Albert Lea Police responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Ramsey Street after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the locomotive. The train was traveling southeast approaching this crossing when the crew observed a person laying across the railroad tracks. Immediate actions to stop the train before striking the person were unsuccessful.
ALBERT LEA, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Southern Minnesota News

Update: Missing Mankato man found safe

Update 10/5/22 – Police say 25-year-old Cullen Kennedy has been found safe in Rochester at about 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. The Rochester Police Department assisted with the case. Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man. Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, was last...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man seriously injured after possible explosion in Dakota County

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A man was seriously injured and air lifted to a hospital after a possible explosion just south of Hastings.According to the Dakota County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Rhoda Avenue in Dakota County on a report of a possible explosion around 3 p.m.When crews arrived, a man had already left; he was taking himself to the hospital but was intercepted near the Hastings Civic Arena and was air lifted to a Twin Cities hospital.The sheriff's office says there is no ongoing threat to the community, and they are investigating the incident.
CBS Minnesota

1 killed in crash near Burnsville-Apple Valley border

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – One person is dead following a crash Thursday night in Burnsville.City officials say it happened on the 1500 block of County Road 42 near the city's border with Apple Valley. Police are expected to provide more details about this crash at a later time.
KEYC

Mankato Public Safety searches for missing person

A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman.
MANKATO, MN
KROC News

Man Severely Injured in Possible Minnesota Explosion

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Dakota County are investigating a possible explosion that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says a man was flown from the Hastings Civic Arena with what were described as serious injuries. The possible explosion was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Preliminary...
HASTINGS, MN
knuj.net

POLICE INVESTIGATING VANDALISM AT GERMAN PARK

New Ulm Police are investigating a vandalism report at German Park. Police say they received a report at 9:49 Monday morning and found that someone had tried to burn the rubber surface of the playground. Charred toilet paper was found. Police are reviewing surveillance footage. A damage estimate was not available.
NEW ULM, MN

