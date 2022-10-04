Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia
SARDINIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
wchstv.com
WVAW wants to buy out Milton's water system; mayor says he is not selling
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia American Water put an offer on the table during a council meeting Tuesday night to acquire Milton's water system for $10 million. In a one-sentence statement, Milton Mayor Tom Canterbury told Eyewitness News on Wednesday: "I am not selling." Christy Black, a Milton...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Power Siting Board approves Highland County solar farm
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Dodson Creek Solar, LLC Sept. 15 to construct a solar farm in Highland County. The 117-megawatt Dodson Creek Solar facility will sit on 1,103 acres within a 1,429-acre project area in Dodson and Hamer townships. To alleviate...
West Portsmouth man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his office received a report on October 4, 2022 from a parent stating that her underage son had been sexually assaulted while out of town in Virginia. A deputy met with the victim and his mother to gather information to initiate an investigation. The report...
West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
WSAZ
Broadband expanding into Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - High-speed internet is something a lot of us have come to rely on, but if you live in a rural community that option isn’t always at your fingertips. Wayne Taylor, for instance, who lives in the Aid community of Lawrence County, Ohio, works as...
Ledger Independent
Augusta man cleans family grave site
A lonely family cemetery dating from the 1800’s is situated on the side of Kentucky 8, Mary Ingles Highway just past Augusta and until recently was ill-kept and overgrown. Augusta resident Jack Nickerson, recently spent more than 15 hours over three days cleaning the little grave site and uncovering grave markers completely buried in Johnson grass.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. responded to a camper fire
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— Firefighters in Ross County were busy Thursday afternoon. Following a grain silo fire on route 104, township personnel responded to the 15000 block of route 772 for a fully engulfed camper fire. Additional assistance was requested to battle the blaze. The cause of the fire, officials...
West Virginia troopers seek suspect in DEWALT batteries theft
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are searching for a man accused of smuggling cordless DEWALT batteries in his pants. According to WVSP, the incident happened Sept. 6, 2022 at Kenny Queen’s Hardware in Lavalette. Troopers say the man came in the store and went to the batteries, then removed the batteries […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police looking into Chillicothe home invasion
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a home invasion that occurred during the early morning hours on Thursday. According to reports, officers responded to the 600 block of Eastern Avenue after a caller said two people broke into his residence, robbed, and assaulted him. The victim...
wchstv.com
Woman hit, killed by train near Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was killed after she was hit by a train early Thursday morning in Cabell County. Tamela Kay Brandow, 60, of Milton was walking on the tracks about 2 a.m. in the 4600 block of Ohio River Road in Huntington when she was struck, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said.
wchstv.com
W.Va. AG sues contractor, says he didn't have license, failed to complete work
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia attorney general has filed a lawsuit against a man accused of operating as a contractor without a license and failing to do some of the work. Jason Andrew Sansom of Hurricane is accused of taking consumers’ money without starting or finishing home...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Car crashes into building in the village of Bainbridge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel, deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the 100 block of Fifth Street in the village of Bainbridge where a vehicle crashed into a building. According to initial...
WSAZ
Woman killed by train overnight, closes road
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a train, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The call came in just after 2 Thursday morning. Dispatchers say it happened near the area of Hillview Dr. on Ohio River Rd., which is also Rt. 2 right by the scrap yard.
WSAZ
Ironton-Russell Bridge reopens following crash
UPDATE: 10/7/2022 7:30 a.m. IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge has reopened Friday following a crash. IRONTON, Ohio/GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The Ironton-Russell Bridge is shut down Friday morning following a crash, according to Greenup County 911. Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 6 a.m....
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS
OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
WSAZ
Man in critical condition after shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - One man is in critical condition after being shot in the groin area, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon along Mabert Road. When officers arrived on scene, the victim was found outside on a front porch with a gunshot wound. Portsmouth...
WV Route 2 closed after woman was hit by train
CABELL COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – West Virginia Route 2 is closed in both directions in Cabell County, after a woman was hit and killed by a train overnight. It happened on West Virginia Route 2, where it crosses over 46th street near the recycling plant. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the call came in just […]
WSAZ
One dead after fall from tree stand
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died and and another was injured after a hunter fell from a tree stand in Sissonville Friday night, accoridng to Metro 911 Dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened in the 400 block of Broad Tree Run Road just before 6:30 p.m. Kanawha County Sheriff’s...
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
