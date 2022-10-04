Read full article on original website
First National Bank of Omaha host annual Chili Cookout
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The First National Bank of Omaha had their annual Chili Cookoff on Friday afternoon in North Platte. The event is an effort to raise funds for the Mid-Plains United Way and the other organizations that are being funded and supported by the United Way and FNBO.
Helping with Pawsitivity in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Paws-itive Partners Humane Society had their North Platte Pet Food Pantry drive Thursday. This event was to help donate pet food for long-term pet owners that may be struggling to feed their pets. So far this year, the pantry that they have every Monday from 6-6:30 has already given out 43,000 pounds of dry pet food, and that doesn’t include the wet food given out as well.
Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home; A granddaughter is ensuring we remember
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
Cattle Producers Starting Their Own Packing Plant
Gov. Ricketts speaks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef in North Platte. Lincoln County, NE (October 4, 2022) – This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County.
Nebraska 4-H Camp burns in Bovee Fire
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska 4-H Camp located in the Nebraska National Forest burned down in the Bovee Fire over the week. 16 of the 17 buildings on the camp’s premises were near total losses while the staff building remained relatively untouched with only smoke damage occurring. Eppley Hall, the main dining hall and gathering place on the camp was one of the buildings lost due to the fire.
Perkins County hosts Maxwell
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Perkins County Plainsmen hosted the Maxwell Wildcats Friday afternoon in Grant. This one was a tight one throughout, Maxwell tied the game up late in the fourth behind an Easton Messersmith touchdown run. Perkins County would answer though as Ethan Sihm takes a 27 yard carry to the house and give the Plainsmen the lead back. Maxwell would be unable to convert 4th and long on their final drive as Messersmith was sacked, and Perkins County takes the victory 24-18.
TV journalist has 'zero regrets' on termination for abortion-ban initiative work
NORTH PLATTE — Melanie Standiford has told countless stories as a print and broadcast journalist for more than two decades, including the last five years with KNOP, the NBC affiliate in North Platte. But after she was quoted in a Flatwater Free Press story about her involvement in a...
Officials: Wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills nearly contained
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters have nearly contained a large wildfire in the Nebraska Sandhills that has burned roughly 30 square miles and that led to the death of a volunteer firefighter, officials said. The Bovee Fire began Sunday and spread quickly because of dry conditions in west-central Nebraska....
Faces of the Bovee Fire
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A fire near Halsey started on Sunday night, and has been ravaging the area ever since. Evacuation orders were issued to residents in the village of Halsey and nearby campgrounds on Sunday night. The evacuation orders were lifted later in the week. As of Thursday...
Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Bertrand
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves hosted Bertrand Friday evening in Maywood for senior night. The Wolves powered a 28-16 behind a Haydn Farr run late in the first half, but Bertrand answered back with a QB keeper from Owen Kaps. On the first possession of the third quarter though the Wolves solidified their lead on a busted play as the snap went over the head of Hayden Kramer, he gathered up the ball and still found Farr while evading the Viking defenders for the touchdown. Maywood-Hayes Center would take the win in this one 49-30.
Ogallala hosts Chadron
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-3 Ogallala Indians welcome the 4-2 Chadron Cardinals to town for their week six match-up. In their previous match-up, the Indians lost 37-6 on the road at McCook and are looking to bounce back with a win over the Cardinals. The Indians go on...
Wallace football hosts Paxton
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Wallace WIldcats hosted the Paxton Tigers on Friday evening in 6-man action. The Wildcat defense showed up early as they got the stop on fourth down with Paxton threatening to score. Then, it was Carson Glunz, as he took the pitch 69 yards for the score and put Wallace up 8-0. Paxton would answer back as Joe Eakins hauled in a huge catch that put Paxton back in the red-zone and they would score on the next play to make the score 8-6. Wallace would take the win though 48-34.
Custer County District Court: October 6
BROKEN BOW – Custer County District Court heard 8 cases Thursday morning, all in the span of roughly an hour. Unless otherwise noted, all defendants are expected to appear again on November 17. Christina M. Page, 42 of Broken Bow, pled no contest via plea agreement to a single...
North Platte gets the win out East against the Rockets
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-3 North Platte Bulldogs travel east to Lincoln to face the 0-6 Lincoln Northeast Rockets. In North Platte’s previous game they hosted the former number-one team in the state, the Omaha Westside Warrior. North Platte was able to pull off the upset against the Warriors to get them back to .500 on the season.
ATV that caught fire sparked wildfire that destroyed Nebraska State 4-H Camp, officials say
An all-terrain vehicle that caught fire on a recreational trail in the Nebraska National Forest on Sunday sparked the Bovee Fire that has burned nearly 19,000 acres near Halsey, officials said Thursday. The Nebraska National Forest & Grassland Service said the fire investigation continues. But officials at a community meeting...
Friday Night Sports Hero: Camryn Johnson
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Camryn Johnson has become a fixture on the Broken Bow Girl’s Golf Team, as she’s helped them to two Class C State Titles. To add to Johnson’s accolades, she’s also a State Medalist, holds the school record for lowest round, and is the only girl in the program’s history to hold the Southwest Conference Individual Title.
Hershey hosts Valentine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 1-5 Hershey Panthers welcome the 3-3 Valentine Badgers for their week six match-up. In their previous game, the Panthers lost on the road 54-6 at Chase County. The Badgers come to town also off a loss. Valentine fell to Gordon-Rushville 33-13 in week five.
Hershey hosts Sutherland
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers host their rival from six miles down the road the Sutherland Sailors. The Panthers come into the game with a 13-5 record and Sutherland a 12-11 record. Hershey coming off a win in their previous match against Valentine look to make two in a row, while the Sailors look to bounce back after a loss in their previous match to Sandhills/Thedford.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
3 warrants: FTP (3); Theft, consolidate offenses, theft-shoplifting, unauthorized use of transaction devise, failure to appear or comply with citation. 2 warrants: FTP (2), Theft, obstruct a peace officer. Christen E. Olsen-Avila. Age: 48. 1 warrant: FTP; Failure to appear or comply with citation. Gregory N. Romero. Age: 37. 1...
