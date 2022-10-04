NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Wallace WIldcats hosted the Paxton Tigers on Friday evening in 6-man action. The Wildcat defense showed up early as they got the stop on fourth down with Paxton threatening to score. Then, it was Carson Glunz, as he took the pitch 69 yards for the score and put Wallace up 8-0. Paxton would answer back as Joe Eakins hauled in a huge catch that put Paxton back in the red-zone and they would score on the next play to make the score 8-6. Wallace would take the win though 48-34.

WALLACE, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO