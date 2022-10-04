ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Comments / 0

Related
knopnews2.com

First National Bank of Omaha host annual Chili Cookout

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The First National Bank of Omaha had their annual Chili Cookoff on Friday afternoon in North Platte. The event is an effort to raise funds for the Mid-Plains United Way and the other organizations that are being funded and supported by the United Way and FNBO.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Helping with Pawsitivity in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Paws-itive Partners Humane Society had their North Platte Pet Food Pantry drive Thursday. This event was to help donate pet food for long-term pet owners that may be struggling to feed their pets. So far this year, the pantry that they have every Monday from 6-6:30 has already given out 43,000 pounds of dry pet food, and that doesn’t include the wet food given out as well.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Japanese immigrants made Nebraska home; A granddaughter is ensuring we remember

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport – and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Cattle Producers Starting Their Own Packing Plant

Gov. Ricketts speaks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef in North Platte. Lincoln County, NE (October 4, 2022) – This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
North Platte, NE
Industry
Local
Nebraska Industry
North Platte, NE
Government
North Platte, NE
Business
City
North Platte, NE
State
Nebraska State
knopnews2.com

Nebraska 4-H Camp burns in Bovee Fire

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska 4-H Camp located in the Nebraska National Forest burned down in the Bovee Fire over the week. 16 of the 17 buildings on the camp’s premises were near total losses while the staff building remained relatively untouched with only smoke damage occurring. Eppley Hall, the main dining hall and gathering place on the camp was one of the buildings lost due to the fire.
HALSEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Perkins County hosts Maxwell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Perkins County Plainsmen hosted the Maxwell Wildcats Friday afternoon in Grant. This one was a tight one throughout, Maxwell tied the game up late in the fourth behind an Easton Messersmith touchdown run. Perkins County would answer though as Ethan Sihm takes a 27 yard carry to the house and give the Plainsmen the lead back. Maxwell would be unable to convert 4th and long on their final drive as Messersmith was sacked, and Perkins County takes the victory 24-18.
MAXWELL, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
knopnews2.com

Faces of the Bovee Fire

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A fire near Halsey started on Sunday night, and has been ravaging the area ever since. Evacuation orders were issued to residents in the village of Halsey and nearby campgrounds on Sunday night. The evacuation orders were lifted later in the week. As of Thursday...
HALSEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Maywood-Hayes Center hosts Bertrand

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maywood-Hayes Center Wolves hosted Bertrand Friday evening in Maywood for senior night. The Wolves powered a 28-16 behind a Haydn Farr run late in the first half, but Bertrand answered back with a QB keeper from Owen Kaps. On the first possession of the third quarter though the Wolves solidified their lead on a busted play as the snap went over the head of Hayden Kramer, he gathered up the ball and still found Farr while evading the Viking defenders for the touchdown. Maywood-Hayes Center would take the win in this one 49-30.
MAYWOOD, NE
knopnews2.com

Ogallala hosts Chadron

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-3 Ogallala Indians welcome the 4-2 Chadron Cardinals to town for their week six match-up. In their previous match-up, the Indians lost 37-6 on the road at McCook and are looking to bounce back with a win over the Cardinals. The Indians go on...
OGALLALA, NE
knopnews2.com

Wallace football hosts Paxton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Wallace WIldcats hosted the Paxton Tigers on Friday evening in 6-man action. The Wildcat defense showed up early as they got the stop on fourth down with Paxton threatening to score. Then, it was Carson Glunz, as he took the pitch 69 yards for the score and put Wallace up 8-0. Paxton would answer back as Joe Eakins hauled in a huge catch that put Paxton back in the red-zone and they would score on the next play to make the score 8-6. Wallace would take the win though 48-34.
WALLACE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Sustainable Beef Llc#Sustainable Beef
Sand Hills Express

Custer County District Court: October 6

BROKEN BOW – Custer County District Court heard 8 cases Thursday morning, all in the span of roughly an hour. Unless otherwise noted, all defendants are expected to appear again on November 17. Christina M. Page, 42 of Broken Bow, pled no contest via plea agreement to a single...
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte gets the win out East against the Rockets

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-3 North Platte Bulldogs travel east to Lincoln to face the 0-6 Lincoln Northeast Rockets. In North Platte’s previous game they hosted the former number-one team in the state, the Omaha Westside Warrior. North Platte was able to pull off the upset against the Warriors to get them back to .500 on the season.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Friday Night Sports Hero: Camryn Johnson

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Camryn Johnson has become a fixture on the Broken Bow Girl’s Golf Team, as she’s helped them to two Class C State Titles. To add to Johnson’s accolades, she’s also a State Medalist, holds the school record for lowest round, and is the only girl in the program’s history to hold the Southwest Conference Individual Title.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
knopnews2.com

Hershey hosts Valentine

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 1-5 Hershey Panthers welcome the 3-3 Valentine Badgers for their week six match-up. In their previous game, the Panthers lost on the road 54-6 at Chase County. The Badgers come to town also off a loss. Valentine fell to Gordon-Rushville 33-13 in week five.
HERSHEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Hershey hosts Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers host their rival from six miles down the road the Sutherland Sailors. The Panthers come into the game with a 13-5 record and Sutherland a 12-11 record. Hershey coming off a win in their previous match against Valentine look to make two in a row, while the Sailors look to bounce back after a loss in their previous match to Sandhills/Thedford.
SUTHERLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

3 warrants: FTP (3); Theft, consolidate offenses, theft-shoplifting, unauthorized use of transaction devise, failure to appear or comply with citation. 2 warrants: FTP (2), Theft, obstruct a peace officer. Christen E. Olsen-Avila. Age: 48. 1 warrant: FTP; Failure to appear or comply with citation. Gregory N. Romero. Age: 37. 1...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy