News On 6
City Of Norman To Vote On Temporary Warming Shelter
The City of Norman will be voting on a temporary warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness. This comes after months of the council discussing how they will bring more resources to the homeless community. Folks said it may just be a temporary shelter, but it's a guaranteed safe space for...
KOCO
Non-profits break ground on new headquarters in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Center for Non-profits broke ground on new headquarters in Oklahoma. The people working to make Oklahoma a better place will soon have a new tool in their fight. Non-profits across the state will be able to use the new headquarters. Hanging wires, old desks...
KOCO
Oklahoma expert explains difficulties members of Hispanic community face in home-buying process
OKLAHOMA CITY — After more than 20 years in the U.S., Lilia Ashton has achieved the American Dream. Less than a month ago, she and her husband moved into their very first home. "I'm so happy. I can't explain. It's something I was dreaming about and pray all the...
News On 6
New Retail, Affordable Housing Developments Coming To OKC
Oklahoma City councilmembers have just approved three new large-scale developments. Mayor David Holt said they will bring more affordable housing options and business to the city. Project No. 1 is a concept called “The Nova.” City councilmembers approved plans to redevelop some of the buildings in Automobile Alley.
Oklahoma’s Life Church offering virtual reality services
Life Church has created a virtual reality community church in the metaverse where people can meet friends, listen to services and play games all within the comfort of their own home.
city-sentinel.com
Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
cherokeephoenix.org
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
OKC VeloCity
Foodie Fest of OKC comes to Scissortail Park
Downtown Oklahoma City’s recently completed Scissortail Park will host Foodie Fest of OKC on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event, organized by OKC Black Eats, will feature live music and entertainment, along with more than 50 food and retail vendors to coincide with the park’s farmer’s market.
Norman to host International Festival to celebrate various cultures
Families in Norman will be able to learn more about different cultures at a fun festival later month.
News On 6
'Haunt The Zoo' Returns To OKC Zoo
A metro Halloween tradition is kicking off Saturday at the Oklahoma City Zoo. Candice Rennels with the Oklahoma City Zoo joined News 9’s Saturday morning newscast to talk about this year's "Haunt the Zoo."
Stockyards Stampede bringing past back to life
An annual event that brings Oklahomans back to the 1800s is coming to Stockyards City.
KOCO
Hundreds of employees get to safety after fire sparks at OKC warehouse
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of people got to safety after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Oklahoma City. The fire was at a building in the 4000 block of Santa Fe Avenue, near Interstate 235 and Northeast 36th Street. Black smoke could be seen coming out of...
KOCO
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
Federal Grant Aims To Help Non-Traditional Adult Students Get Higher Education At OCCC
Oklahoma City Community College is getting more than $1 million to help older adults get a higher education. Those at the University said these resources are vital for a growing student population. More than 50% of the students at OCCC are minorities. The overall goal of this grant is to...
News On 6
Sgt. Meagan Burke Honored During Celebration Of Life Service
Law enforcement officers and community members filled an Oklahoma City church Thursday afternoon to honor an officer who was killed by another driver one week ago. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles took part in a procession that ended at Southern Hills Baptist Church where a celebration of life service was held for Sgt. Meagan Burke.
News On 6
Edmond Public Schools Launches New Campaign To Address Bus Driver Shortage
A metro school district is in desperate need of bus drivers and they’re even willing to pay for training. Edmond Public Schools said they are down 16 drivers; the short staffing has administrators picking up routes. The district is now counting on a campaign to bring in more workers.
Hundreds of school kids in Seminole call security guard ‘Grandpa’
Many Oklahomans may celebrate their retirement by traveling, relaxing or learning a new hobby, but one man in Seminole chose a much different path - one that's earned him the nickname "Grandpa" from hundreds of school kids in Seminole.
Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Del City church
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A Newcastle woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling from a Del City church, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Darla Bralley, age 58 of Newcastle, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to a two-count felony information charging her with wire fraud and making and subscribing a false tax return.
KOCO
Edmond school celebrates Custodian Appreciation Week by dressing up as custodian
EDMOND, Okla. — Faculty, staff and students at an Edmond school did something special to make the school's custodian feel loved during National Custodian Appreciation Week. They dressed up like the custodian, Aaron O'Connor, at Redbud Elementary School. Officials said O'Connor has a specific look that includes khaki pants,...
publicradiotulsa.org
Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot
Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
