Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

City Of Norman To Vote On Temporary Warming Shelter

The City of Norman will be voting on a temporary warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness. This comes after months of the council discussing how they will bring more resources to the homeless community. Folks said it may just be a temporary shelter, but it's a guaranteed safe space for...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Non-profits break ground on new headquarters in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Center for Non-profits broke ground on new headquarters in Oklahoma. The people working to make Oklahoma a better place will soon have a new tool in their fight. Non-profits across the state will be able to use the new headquarters. Hanging wires, old desks...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

New Retail, Affordable Housing Developments Coming To OKC

Oklahoma City councilmembers have just approved three new large-scale developments. Mayor David Holt said they will bring more affordable housing options and business to the city. Project No. 1 is a concept called "The Nova." City councilmembers approved plans to redevelop some of the buildings in Automobile Alley.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation

Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. "Shelley is smart, hardworking...
OKLAHOMA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. "This building is larger than our other locations," OKCIC's Chief...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Foodie Fest of OKC comes to Scissortail Park

Downtown Oklahoma City's recently completed Scissortail Park will host Foodie Fest of OKC on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event, organized by OKC Black Eats, will feature live music and entertainment, along with more than 50 food and retail vendors to coincide with the park's farmer's market.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

'Haunt The Zoo' Returns To OKC Zoo

A metro Halloween tradition is kicking off Saturday at the Oklahoma City Zoo. Candice Rennels with the Oklahoma City Zoo joined News 9's Saturday morning newscast to talk about this year's "Haunt the Zoo."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?

Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Sgt. Meagan Burke Honored During Celebration Of Life Service

Law enforcement officers and community members filled an Oklahoma City church Thursday afternoon to honor an officer who was killed by another driver one week ago. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles took part in a procession that ended at Southern Hills Baptist Church where a celebration of life service was held for Sgt. Meagan Burke.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Edmond school celebrates Custodian Appreciation Week by dressing up as custodian

EDMOND, Okla. — Faculty, staff and students at an Edmond school did something special to make the school's custodian feel loved during National Custodian Appreciation Week. They dressed up like the custodian, Aaron O'Connor, at Redbud Elementary School. Officials said O'Connor has a specific look that includes khaki pants,...
EDMOND, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot

Oklahoma's Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state's fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don't fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
OKLAHOMA STATE

