Read full article on original website
Related
Universal Design at Active Adult Communities
Universal design principles have been used for several decades to modify homes to accommodate people with disabilities, making the homes more easily usable and accessible for all – i.e., universally. Many active adult communities have begun applying the principles in their residences, knowing that the features allow their residents to age in place more successfully so they can continue to live there and enjoy the other community perks as well.
Mayor Adams and Administration for Children’s Services announce launch of ‘College Choice’ program
Mayor Adams and the Administration for Children’s Services announced the launch of the ‘College Choice’ program on Tuesday.
YMCA of Greater Brandywine Looks to Grow Volunteer Opportunities, Engagement
Laura Milazzo Mackiewicz.Image via YMCA of Greater Brandywine. The YMCA of Greater Brandywine has long relied on dedicated volunteers who play key roles in advisory board positions, as coordinators and planners for swim team meets and events, as stagehands and actors in theatre programs and as coaches and mentors across a variety of youth programs.
Comments / 0