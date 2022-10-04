ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 0

Related
Boomer Magazine

Universal Design at Active Adult Communities

Universal design principles have been used for several decades to modify homes to accommodate people with disabilities, making the homes more easily usable and accessible for all – i.e., universally. Many active adult communities have begun applying the principles in their residences, knowing that the features allow their residents to age in place more successfully so they can continue to live there and enjoy the other community perks as well.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy