KXII.com
New York based company settles in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -NTI Global and Versa Industries commenced their ribbon cutting ceremony on their new site in Denison. “This is our delayed grand opening, we originally moved in around October last year and we relocated our offices from Frisco to this facility here in Denison,” said NTI Global President, Rachal McCarthy.
KTEN.com
Electric cars to get a charge out of Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman will soon be home to a new charging station for electric vehicles under the Texas Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan. It will be one of more than 300 charging stations being deployed by the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT will be installing new charging stations...
KXII.com
More than 160 Texas cities pushing back against Oncor’s proposal to increase rates
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Oncor is bringing a proposal to city councils across the state and it could raise electric bills. According to KXII’s Dallas Fox sister station, more than 160 cities denied Oncor’s request. One of those cities is Sherman. Even though you pay an electric provider,...
KTEN.com
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
vanalstyneleader.com
Rabies reported in Plano, no cases in GC
Last week, the city of Plano confirmed a case of rabies in a bat that came into the shelter earlier this week. The incident also involved a pet that was not up to date on its vaccinations and must be put in quarantine for 90 days. Even though rabies has...
Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate to temporary facility
This conceptual rendering shows one possible design for the new Lewisville fire administration building and Central Fire Station as part of the new public safety complex. (Rendering courtesy city of Lewisville) Lewisville City Council approved plans for a temporary police and fire administration facility during its Oct. 3 meeting. The...
KTEN.com
Bonham ISD touts $60 million bond at town hall
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — The Bonham Independent School District hosted a town hall meeting with taxpayers Tuesday evening to discuss the district's $60 million bond proposal, which goes up for a vote next month. The package would modernize and improve school campuses. A similar bond issue was defeated by...
KTEN.com
Sherman Animal Shelter closed over health concerns
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Animal Shelter will be closed to the public until at least Tuesday. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said the shutdown at the facility at 1800 East Ida Road is a precaution after several dogs at the shelter were diagnosed with upper respiratory symptoms.
KTEN.com
Eight-year plan to improve southern Oklahoma highways
(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved an eight-year construction plan this week. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation now has plans for $8.4 billion worth of projects, including widening Interstate 35 in Love County from the Red River to Mile Marker 15. The eight-year plan includes funding to begin...
KXII.com
Eisenhower’s city-wide birthday celebrations
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Saturday, October 8, the City of Denison will celebrate Dwight D Eisenhower’s 132nd birthday. “34th President of the United States was born on October 14th, 1890, in the house behind me. We always celebrate it on the second Saturday, every October,” said John Akers, site manager of Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site.
KTEN.com
Water bills going up for Denison customers
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison water customers will soon be paying more when they turn on the tap. A few months ago, the city hired an outside firm to design a new water and wastewater rate along with a comprehensive plan. City spokesperson Emily Agans said the price hike...
ntdaily.com
McBride Music and Pawn closes after 54 years on Denton Square
Their final day of business was Sept. 30 following a two-day liquidation sale. All remaining loans were transferred to All State Pawn at 1116 Woodrow Lane. COVID-19 has taken a major toll on small businesses. The pandemic created financial difficulties for the pawn shop, which led to its closure, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. The McBride announcement follows the closure of another “Denton legend” McNeill’s Appliance, which ceased operations on Sept. 3.
Charleys Cheesesteaks Moving Into DFW Walmart Stores
Sandwiches, fries, and more are offered at this restaurant opening several locations in coming months.
Butcher shop now open in Argyle
A new custom butcher shop opened recently in Argyle. Z Bar Cattle Co. conducted a soft opening in late September in The Shops of Argyle at 100 Country Club Lane. The business plans to have a grand opening in the next couple weeks, after ironing out a few equipment issues, said owner Stephen Kirkland.
New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano
Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
KXII.com
Bryan County Sheriff takes home first place at annual competition
BRYAN CO., Okla. (KXII) -The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is shooting high marks at the annual Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association “Pistol Match”. Sheriff Johnny Christian won first place in the Sheriff division and Undersheriff Joey Tucker won third place in the Undersheriff division.
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
KXII.com
Southeastern opens its doors to prospective students
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Southeastern Oklahoma State University hosted its annual SE Live. Student body president, Madison Hunt said, “I mean y’all can see it, it’s a really good atmosphere.”. Savage Storm opened it’s campus for prospective students, “they have an opportunity to come tour campus, find out...
dallasexpress.com
Fall Festivals in North Texas in October
As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
