Police: Suspects stole Iowa bowling alley ATM, then left it in field
A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill. Tyler Grumadas faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
Burglaries in Galesburg: Neighbor witnesses water heater lifted from abandoned house
At 1:13 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, a cart valued at $200 was reported stolen from a pumpkin stand in the 500 block of West Carl Sandburg Drive. The theft occurred at some point overnight. At 10:31 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, a wallet and $300 cash was reported stolen from a...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate art piece stolen from storage unit
Arrest made Thursday in connection to Davenport West High School threats
New QC Firefighter Chili Cook Off slated for Saturday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Which local fire department will have bragging rights about serving the best firehouse chili in all of the Quad Cities? We will finally have an answer to that question late on Saturday afternoon!. Jenny and Tim Staub, organizers of the event, were guests on Quad Cities Live...
Police respond to late-night gunfire Wednesday
Davenport Police were on the scene after a report of gunfire in a mobile home park shortly before midnight Wednesday. At least nine squad cars were at the scene on the 4900 block of North Clark Street at Silver Creek Trailer Park. Officers took photos in the area where at least one evidence marker was in the street.
Deputies find decomposing human remains in Knox County storage unit
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were found in a storage unit Friday. Around 6 p.m., deputies responded to the storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, for a complaint of a suspicious odor. Deputies met with the...
Intermittent lane closures on Rock Island Viaduct, Moline Bridge for inspection Oct. 12
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Arsenal will have intermittent single-lane closures on Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to officials with the arsenal, the Rock Island Viaduct and Moline Bridge will have required inspections. Flaggers will be on-site to guide traffic.
Lomax, Illinois woman arrested for domestic battery
Lomax, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax woman for domestic battery. According to a news release, on Wednesday, October 5th, at 10:58 AM Henderson County Deputies responded to the village of Lomax to investigate a domestic battery complaint. After deputies spoke to...
Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020
Blue Grass police chief's home subject of search warrant
BLUE GRASS, Iowa — A search warrant was served at the home of Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty as part of an ongoing investigation surrounding a city councilman, according to court records. Police searched Flaherty, his home and his vehicle as part of an investigation into a drunk...
Iowa City police respond to cargo truck stuck on Iowa Avenue Bridge
A Saia LTL Freight truck got stuck on the Iowa Avenue Bridge on Wednesday while crossing the bridge in Iowa City. The truck was perpendicular to the bridge at around 1 p.m. after the driver realized there wasn’t enough clearance for the truck to pass up ahead. Iowa City police responded to the scene and closed off both sides of the bridge while Big Ten Towing Company helped move the truck.
2 teens charged with trying to escape from Scott County Juvenile Detention Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two teens have been charged as adults after police say they tried to escape from the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center Thursday night. Fernando M. Cooks, 17, and Lazerric Ramon Harper, 16, both of Davenport, face charges of third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.
Autistic & Loved
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Argrow “Kit” Evans-Ford (who PSL knows well through the non-profit Argrow’s House) joins the show to tell her family’s story. Her two children, Imani and Justice were diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. As a result, Ford was inspired to go in this direction offering my chewelry pieces, autism jewelry, and awareness pieces celebrate Autistic & Loved children and families.
East Moline weekend bar shooting leaves 1 injured
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — On early Sunday morning around 3:07 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at Jim's Domino Lounge in the 1300 block of 13th Street, according to the East Moline Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located one witness, who told officers that they heard several...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County on drug charges
Woman identified in car crash near Walcott
UPDATE: Oct. 6, 2022, 2:35 p.m. — The woman killed in a car accident Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 has been identified as 38-year-old Patricia Ratliff of Davenport. The accident took place in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott, Iowa. The driver of the 2005 Buick Rendevous was Ratliff, and the investigation […]
15-year-old arrested for Davenport West threats
Davenport Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with Davenport West terrorism threats. On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, and Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information regarding possible threats of violence to students and staff at Davenport West High School. To ensure a safe academic environment, on both occasions, additional law enforcement responded to the school coordinating with district personnel, police said in a Thursday release.
Police: 1 injured in East Moline shooting
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge in East Moline Sunday, according to police. The East Moline Police Department responded around 3:07 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired at Jim’s Domino Lounge, 1314 13th Street, East Moline, according to a media release.
