ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, IA

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Marching Orabs hit high note in Sioux Falls

SHELDON—The Sheldon High School Marching Orabs finished fourth out of eight Class 2A schools Saturday, Oct. 1, in the preliminary round of the Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls, SD. The marching ensemble did not advance to the final performance round that evening, but band director Cliff St. Clair...
SHELDON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Little Rock, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Northwest Iowa Towns Get Empower Rural Iowa Grants

Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority have announced that a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties. And two of them are to communities in our primary coverage area.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Is civility worsening in South Dakota politics?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Around Sioux Falls, many people know Vaney Hariri, the co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, as a vocal community leader who works frequently with the mayor and law enforcement. Now, anyone watching local television has seen Hariri’s face in Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad on Jamie Smith.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Hawarden hires Coyle as chamber director

HAWARDEN—Julie Coyle has been named as the new director of the Hawarden Chamber of Commerce. Previously, Coyle worked as the West Sioux Elementary librarian. She also volunteers as the president of the Hawarden Arts Council. Coyle brings in a wealth of experience organizing events including the Labor Day Color...
HAWARDEN, IA
kiwaradio.com

2023 Orange City Tulip Court Selected

Orange City, Iowa — Orange City’s 2023 Tulip Court was elected on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Orange City Tulip Festival officials tell us that Tulip Court members for the 2023 Tulip Festival include Katelyn Huizenga, daughter of Aaron and Kim Huizenga; Amanda Hulstein, daughter of Brent and Mary Hulstein; Elizabeth King, daughter of Don & Miranda King; Nevaeh Sampson, daughter of Brent and Teresa Sampson; and Kinzie Van Kekerix, daughter of Leroy and Jasey Van Kekerix.
ORANGE CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#The War Eagle Conference
nwestiowa.com

Lyon County board still pondering pond

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County continued to wade through the details of a potential pond purchase during the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27. “It’s good to have something on the east side for the public to use,” said supervisor Jerry Birkey. “But is it worth $100,000 to us to give you more work?”
LYON COUNTY, IA
Mix 97-3

Iconic South Dakota Ice Cream Shop Lists Season Closure Dates

One of the best parts about summer is enjoying delicious ice cream. A local favorite establishment to enjoy sweet ice cream treats is B&G Milkyway. Just like summer winding down for the school year to begin, the same goes for all eight B&G Milkyway locations across the Sioux Empire. Closing dates for the season have been announced for some of the B&G Milkyway locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

South Dakota Man Eludes Deputy

Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Harrisburg, South Dakota man was arrested after leading a Lyon County Deputy on a chase through the countryside on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office with the county clerk of court, one of their deputies states he was sitting just north of the intersection of 210th Street (Also known as A34) and Highway 75, six miles south of Rock Rapids. He says that at about 1:15 a.m. a vehicle came into view south of the deputy’s location. The deputy activated the radar, which said the vehicle was traveling at 91 miles per hour. After the vehicle went by the deputy began to attempt to make a traffic stop with his lights and siren, but he says the vehicle did not make any attempt to stop, traveling onto Garfield Avenue, and through a stop sign at 160th Street. He says at Highway 9 the vehicle turned westbound and continued until it came to a rest just west of Elmwood Avenue, two miles east of Lester.
HARRISBURG, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Mix 97-3

The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota

South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
KELOLAND TV

Noem’s national donors; house fire; kidney transplant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, start your day with the latest headlines in today’s KELOLAND On The Go. We are hoping to learn more about a fire near Downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND News was on the scene on South Cliff Avenue early Wednesday morning. Two people...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

What if a Nuclear Bomb Fell on Sioux Falls?

World events in 2022 have reignited thoughts of nuclear weapons in the public’s mind. It got me thinking, what would happen if it happened here in Sioux Falls?. Luckily, Cold War scientists and the military developed the internet to communicate after a nuclear war. Thanks to their hard work I can hear the theme song to What’s Happening anytime I want! Oh, and we can see a simulation of what would happen if ground zero was at 10th and Minnesota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vance Thompson Vision: The latest in cataracts

A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s natural lens that can make it difficult for light to enter your eye. Cataracts occur as you get older and develop gradually. The only way to treat cataracts is with cataract surgery. That leaves you with an important decision to make when it comes to the kind of vision you want after surgery.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

$5.4 million for new Sioux County bridge

ORANGE CITY—An aging bridge will be replaced after the Sioux County Board of Supervisors approved the low bid of $5.4 million at its Sept. 27 meeting. The bridge along 360th Street crosses the Rock River about 10 miles south and west of Rock Valley. At 574 feet long and 20 feet wide, it uses stoplights on the ends to limit traffic to one lane at a time.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Child Struck By Semi In George Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital

George, Iowa — A child was struck by a truck on Friday in George and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 30th, 85-year-old Norwood Geerdes of George was driving a 2006 International semi pulling a grain trailer southbound on South Virginia Street (that’s L14, the old Highway 339) at East Minnesota Avenue (near Casey’s) when a young child ran into the street and Geerdes struck the child.
GEORGE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Teenage Boy Taken To Hospital After Accident West Of Larchwood

Larchwood, Iowa — A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after an accident near Larchwood on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:20 a.m., a male juvenile driver was believed to have been westbound on 135th Street just west of Larchwood when his 2005 Ford F250 pickup left the roadway. The pickup and driver traveled through a bean and cornfield before coming to a rest on Buchanan Avenue.
LARCHWOOD, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy