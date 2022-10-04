Georgetown Co. School District receives $14.9 million for magnet school proposal

Read full article on original website
Williamsburg County School District announces Flexible Learning Academy
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County School District (WCSD) is introducing a short-term, targeted program for select students who need additional academic support. The Flexible Learning Academy will welcome students in grades 8 through 12 who are struggling academically or are not on track to graduate. This includes “students who are over-age for grade […]
The Post and Courier
NC native selected to lead Georgetown County jail's society reentry program
GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office program designed to help inmates successfully reenter society has a new leader. North Carolina native Jonathan Branch takes over as coordinator of the Sheriff’s Reentry Program from Debbie Barr, who along with the late Sheriff Lane Cribb and current Sheriff Carter Weaver helped shape it over the years from its humble beginnings in a double-wide trailer to a state-of-the-art education center.
The Post and Courier
Charleston ministry, Citadel alumni to honor school's first Black grad with new kitchen
What does a kitchen have to do with The Citadel's first African American graduate?. The Rev. Dallas H. Wilson Jr., an Anglican priest who's conducted ministry on Charleston's East Side for decades, says there's an important connection. It has to do with how the new kitchen at Wilson's downtown Charleston church will benefit minority children who come from the same city where Charles Foster, the first African American to graduate from The Citadel, lived and studied.
WMBF
Horry County school bus involved in crash; one student transported to hospital
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Forestbrook Middle School bus was involved in an accident that sent one person to the hospital. At around 4:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon the school bus was involved in an accident at the intersection of Socastee Boulevard and Anne Street, according to Horry County Schools Spokesperson, Lisa Bourcier.
The Post and Courier
Tour de Plantersville returns Oct. 29 to Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN — Area bicyclists will take to the road Oct. 29 when the 4th Annual Tour de Plantersville returns to Georgetown County. The Tour runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and begins at Plantersville Elementary School, 1668 Exodus Drive, in Georgetown. Presented by South Carolina’s Hammock Coast, the...
live5news.com
Community help needed to restore historic Black schoolhouse
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The community is invited on Saturday to take part in the restoration process of the historic Long Point Schoolhouse. The school was built in 1904 during the Jim Crow Era when schools were segregated. After discovering materials from the 1800s, John Wright with the African...
Berkeley County elections: Who is on the ballot
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re just weeks away from the November election and several candidates – from county supervisor to school board – will be on the ballot in Berkeley County. Johnny Cribb (R – Berkeley County) is hoping to keep his seat as Berkeley County Supervisor for an additional four years. “So, when […]
The Post and Courier
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
wpde.com
Student taken to hospital after Horry County school bus crash, official confirms
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A student was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus Thursday at around 4:15 p.m., according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bouricer. A Forestbrook Middle school bus was involved in the incident at the intersection of Socastee Boulevard and...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County commercial, residential damage from Ian in excess of $53M
GEORGETOWN — Damage to residential and commercial properties in Georgetown County by Hurricane Ian is in excess of $53 million, county Emergency Services Director Brandon Ellis said Oct. 6. That number draws from the county's determined impact area along the coast which took on significant storm surge late last...
The Post and Courier
Trio of co-working firms expanding in Charleston after pandemic shakes up office space
Co-working space once held a fraction of the office market, but the COVID-19 pandemic upended the office-worker segment of the commercial real estate industry. Now, a trio of office-sharing companies are setting up shop in the Charleston area to tap into the new working arrangement that's expected to balloon over the next decade.
The Post and Courier
Charleston’s Northern Neighbor
Just a short drive up Meeting Street from downtown sits the city of North Charleston, resting perfectly between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers with the prominent I-26 and I-526 highways running directly through the city. The area came up with the downtown area back in the late 1600s, providing the necessary land and agriculture landscape for the many plantations that cultivated rice and indigo in the 18th and 19th centuries.
live5news.com
Georgetown Co. deputies close boat ramp after vehicle driven into river
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have temporarily blocked off access to a boat ramp near Murrells Inlet following an early-morning accident. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the boat ramp at Wacca Wache Marina was closed early Saturday morning. Deputies said a vehicle was driven down the ramp and into the Waccamaw River at approximately 3 a.m.
The Post and Courier
Magnolia developer to donate land near Charleston Rifle Club to city for affordable housing
The owner of the undeveloped Magnolia tract on Charleston's upper peninsula plans to give several small parcels to the city for the development of affordable housing. Houston-based Highland Resources is donating 1.1 acres on Heriot Street between Rutledge Avenue and Petty Street near Interstate 26. The property is across the street from the entrance to the private-membership Charleston Rifle Club.
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian spares Williamsburg County
The Category 1 storm that made landfall in Georgetown on Sept. 30 was much ado about nothing in Williamsburg County. “We did not have any major damage,” said Vivian Bufkin, the director of the Williamsburg County Emergency Management Division. “We were prepared for it. We had everything in order....
wpde.com
Horry County condo tower residents say they're being evacuated due to unsafe conditions
Horry County, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 is on the scene of a developing situation Friday night at the Renaissance Towers south of Myrtle Beach in Horry County. A sign that has been posted on the door of the building states the building is unsafe and its use or occupancy is prohibited by Horry County code enforcement. It states that violators will be prosecuted.
The Post and Courier
Local developer shares details on new proposed Carolina Forest subdivision
CONWAY — More details about a proposed 171-acre redevelopment project on a local Carolina Forest golf course were shared during a Oct. 6 public hearing. The proposed project involves rezoning the 171.77-acre River Oaks Golf Club property, located along River Oaks Drive, from a residential district to a multi-residential district. This would allow for at least 505 homes to be built on the property.
cofc.edu
CofC Names New Chief Diversity Officer, VP for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
On Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, College of Charleston President Andrew T. Hsu shared the following message about the College’s new chief diversity officer and vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion:. Dear Campus Community,. I am pleased to share with you that Dr. Courtney Howard has agreed to serve...
Berkeley County To Hold 2022 Delinquent Tax Sale Oct. 24 In Nexton
Berkeley County will hold its annual delinquent tax sale on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Azalea Ballroom at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Nexton. The post Berkeley County To Hold 2022 Delinquent Tax Sale Oct. 24 In Nexton appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend
Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
