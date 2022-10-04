Read full article on original website
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South Philly
The region's top bacon-focused food truck is going brick-and-mortar! Owner and Chef Justin Coleman announces that Bake'N Bacon will open a new bacon-themed restaurant in South Philly this winter at 1148-50 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147.
Reading Terminal Round-Up: What's Going on at Iconic Philly Market
From expansions to new food, Philly's No. 1 tourist cafeteria still has a lot to offer. Since 1893 Reading Terminal Market has been a pillar in the Philadelphia community and has since become a go-to tourist destination. With new noticeable outdoor changes such as the Filbert Street expansion, we decided...
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
New Pizza Shop in West Chester Carries a Bit of a Mystique. Here’s Why
Pizza West Chester, a new addition to the local dining scene, is the very embodiment of the business advice to “stay in your lane.” In its case, that “lane” is two varieties of delicious pizza. And nothing more. Michael Klein profiled this laser-focused shop for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
These Pa. haunted houses were named the top Halloween attractions in the U.S.
Pennsylvania is apparently the state to go to if you’re looking for a good scare this Halloween season. A number of haunted house attractions in the keystone state earned high marks from some industry groups and.
Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania
- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
Trucker crashes into dental center in Ridley Township, Delaware County
WOODLYN, Pa. (CBS) -- A trucker was cut-off by a driver and crashed into the Ridley Dental Center in Ridley Township on Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on MacDade Boulevard. Officials said the trucker slammed on the brakes, ran into a couple of SUVs and...
Harry’s Taproom to open Thursday evening
Harry’s Taproom (1 West Butler Avenue, Ambler) is opening on Thursday, October 6th for dinner. We do not have any other details yet but hope to bring you the menu soon and photos from inside soon. Harry’s Taproom was originally located in Blue Bell, where it opened in 2014....
Half-price liquor being offered at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Right now in Pennsylvania, a rare event is taking place as there is a huge sale on items at the state-run Wine and Spirits stores.So, is the state desperate for money? Or just what is behind the sale? KDKA's John Shumway went digging for answers and really got into the spirits of the assignment. The folks at the Pennsylvania Fine Wine and Good Spirits say that while they do sell wine and spirits, it's still just a retail business."Just like any other retailer, we have products that kind of build up in our back rooms or in our warehouses....
Where to Find The Best Burgers Philadelphia
- Philadelphia is a foodie's paradise, and there are several excellent burger spots in the city. Here are some of our favorites: SouthHouse in South Philly, Lucky's Last Chance in South Philadelphia, Village Whiskey, and Rouge, Both in Rittenhouse. There are several vegetarian and vegan options on the menu and a few classic burger options.
Soko Bag introduces savoury South Korean food – now in Philadelphia
Soko Bag is a newly launched takeaway restaurant, offering South Korean fried chicken & a blend of Korean and American foods, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The restaurant offers Bulgogi cheesesteaks, Mandu, Hotteok, and more. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA – Soko Bag is a small family-owned and operated restaurant focusing on South...
New Georgian restaurant opens in Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia
Saami Somi serves those Georgian classics -- from oversized soup dumplings to eggplant rolls and their signature item khachapuri.
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
Buy Local: 10 Philly Makers for All Your Eagles Gear
Locally made choices with cheeky graphics, throwback vibes, and even — dare we say it — a touch of fashion make it easier than ever to get your green on. In case you haven’t noticed, the Eagles are having quite a season so far. And if you suddenly have an overwhelming urge to wear a lot of green, you have choices far beyond whatever Target has in its “here are some shirts of local sports teams” section. Locally made choices with cheeky graphics, throwback vibes, and even — dare we say it — a touch of fashion. Plus, you can grab most of them around town right now, so you’ll be all ready to go on Sunday.
Phoenixville Man Who Found a Purple Pearl in His Appetizer Learns How Much It’s Worth
Scott Overland, the Board Vice President for the Phoenixville Area School District, lucked into finding one of the rarest purple pearls in his clam appetizer, writes Michael Tanenbaum for PhillyVoice. Overland was dining with his wife in August, when they made the incredible find. The discovery was so unusual that...
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers.
The Best Live Music Venues in Pennsylvania
- In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of Live Music Venues that host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. Many venues are independent, which helps to support local businesses. The National Independent Venue Association, which represents many of these venues, has introduced legislation to help these places stay open. Below are a few of our staff-pick for "The Best Live Music Venuses in PA."
The Philadelphia Zoo is America's first zoo ... and it's most haunted!
The Philadelphia Zoo was chartered in 1859 making it America's First Zoo. With its rich history, it's believed the zoo may be haunted.
Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison
The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
Sources: Police looking at link between deadly shootings near Roxborough High, Drexel University
Action News has learned that investigators are looking into the possibility that at least one of the suspects involved in the Roxborough shooting was also involved in the death of a Temple University graduate.
