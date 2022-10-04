Locally made choices with cheeky graphics, throwback vibes, and even — dare we say it — a touch of fashion make it easier than ever to get your green on. In case you haven’t noticed, the Eagles are having quite a season so far. And if you suddenly have an overwhelming urge to wear a lot of green, you have choices far beyond whatever Target has in its “here are some shirts of local sports teams” section. Locally made choices with cheeky graphics, throwback vibes, and even — dare we say it — a touch of fashion. Plus, you can grab most of them around town right now, so you’ll be all ready to go on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO