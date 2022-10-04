ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Reading Terminal Round-Up: What's Going on at Iconic Philly Market

From expansions to new food, Philly's No. 1 tourist cafeteria still has a lot to offer. Since 1893 Reading Terminal Market has been a pillar in the Philadelphia community and has since become a go-to tourist destination. With new noticeable outdoor changes such as the Filbert Street expansion, we decided...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
PhillyBite

Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania

- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
aroundambler.com

Harry’s Taproom to open Thursday evening

Harry’s Taproom (1 West Butler Avenue, Ambler) is opening on Thursday, October 6th for dinner. We do not have any other details yet but hope to bring you the menu soon and photos from inside soon. Harry’s Taproom was originally located in Blue Bell, where it opened in 2014....
CBS Philly

Half-price liquor being offered at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Right now in Pennsylvania, a rare event is taking place as there is a huge sale on items at the state-run Wine and Spirits stores.So, is the state desperate for money? Or just what is behind the sale? KDKA's John Shumway went digging for answers and really got into the spirits of the assignment. The folks at the Pennsylvania Fine Wine and Good Spirits say that while they do sell wine and spirits, it's still just a retail business."Just like any other retailer, we have products that kind of build up in our back rooms or in our warehouses....
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Burgers Philadelphia

- Philadelphia is a foodie's paradise, and there are several excellent burger spots in the city. Here are some of our favorites: SouthHouse in South Philly, Lucky's Last Chance in South Philadelphia, Village Whiskey, and Rouge, Both in Rittenhouse. There are several vegetarian and vegan options on the menu and a few classic burger options.
getnews.info

Soko Bag introduces savoury South Korean food – now in Philadelphia

Soko Bag is a newly launched takeaway restaurant, offering South Korean fried chicken & a blend of Korean and American foods, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The restaurant offers Bulgogi cheesesteaks, Mandu, Hotteok, and more. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA – Soko Bag is a small family-owned and operated restaurant focusing on South...
Phillymag.com

Buy Local: 10 Philly Makers for All Your Eagles Gear

Locally made choices with cheeky graphics, throwback vibes, and even — dare we say it — a touch of fashion make it easier than ever to get your green on. In case you haven’t noticed, the Eagles are having quite a season so far. And if you suddenly have an overwhelming urge to wear a lot of green, you have choices far beyond whatever Target has in its “here are some shirts of local sports teams” section. Locally made choices with cheeky graphics, throwback vibes, and even — dare we say it — a touch of fashion. Plus, you can grab most of them around town right now, so you’ll be all ready to go on Sunday.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PhillyBite

The Best Live Music Venues in Pennsylvania

- In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of Live Music Venues that host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. Many venues are independent, which helps to support local businesses. The National Independent Venue Association, which represents many of these venues, has introduced legislation to help these places stay open. Below are a few of our staff-pick for "The Best Live Music Venuses in PA."
phillyvoice.com

Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison

The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

