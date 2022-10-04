ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Vintage Market Days Coming To Tulsa Next Weekend

A special shopping event is coming to the Tulsa area next weekend. It’s called Vintage Market Days and brings together more than 100 local vendors that sell things like art, clothes and decor. This event also helps support a local nonprofit that helps recently incarcerated women. The founder of...
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Tractor-Trailer Loses Load Along I-35 Exit In OKC Metro

The exit from I-35 southbound to eastbound Turner Turnpike has been reopened after a crash blocked the roadway at approximately 1:03 p.m. Friday. A semitruck had rolled over on the curve, and scattered its cargo across the roadway, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Prepping for cold temperatures with a winter go bag

Have enough water for each person in the house for at least three days. Some cold weather is moving in for the next few days, shaking things up from the nice weekend we had last weekend. Several nights with freezing temperatures and some winter precipitation are possible, so make sure...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Watch: Baby Animals Born At The Tulsa State Fair

What could be cuter than baby animals? More than 100 have been born this week at the Tulsa State Fair. The Birthing Center is at the Super Duty Arena on the fairgrounds. Each mama animal is bred in time to give birth at the fair so people can meet the baby animals. Inside the Aglahoma building at the fair, you'll see dozens of baby animals in their first few days of life.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Toddler hit by car in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 2-year-old was struck by a car in north Tulsa. Police said the child ran in front of a car and was hit. The child has been taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver remained on...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Transportation Commission Approves 20th Annual 8-Year Construction Plan For 2023-2030

The Transportation Commission, which oversees the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, approved the 20th annual eight-year construction plan for 2023-2030 this week. The construction plan contains all of the critically needed infrastructure improvements to the highway system throughout the state. There are over 1,700 projects included in the current plan which...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Hillcrest Medical Center Is First To Use Newly Approved Heart Treatment Device

A device used for the first time in the world by cardiologists at Hillcrest Medical Center's Oklahoma Heart Institute received authorization by the FDA. "Our goal at Oklahoma Heart really is to bring new devices and technologies to Tulsa and Northeast Oklahoma and the surrounding communities. So patients don't have to suffer or they don't have to undergo a risky open heart surgery or travel to another city like Dallas or Kansas City or Chicago to get treatment and a research study. Because we have those same studies that they have in big centers and big cities right here in Tulsa," said Dr. Kamran Muhammad, Cardiologist.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

New Reasor's Grocery Store Coming to Broken Arrow

The City of Broken Arrow is getting a brand new Reasor's. The new grocery store will be located at Aspen Ridge near the Creek Turnpike and Aspen Avenue. Later in October, residents may see equipment on site clearing the land to get it ready for the store's foundation.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Owasso Church Helps People Fill Up Cars For Lower Prices

Pastor Michael Nall and 100 student volunteers from the Friendship Baptist Church were pumping gas and helping drivers by driving down the costs by 75-cents per gallon. “Just to make it more affordable and to be an encouragement to the community,” Nall said. Gas was priced at $3.95 at...
OWASSO, OK

