Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Vintage Market Days Coming To Tulsa Next Weekend
A special shopping event is coming to the Tulsa area next weekend. It’s called Vintage Market Days and brings together more than 100 local vendors that sell things like art, clothes and decor. This event also helps support a local nonprofit that helps recently incarcerated women. The founder of...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
News On 6
Tractor-Trailer Loses Load Along I-35 Exit In OKC Metro
The exit from I-35 southbound to eastbound Turner Turnpike has been reopened after a crash blocked the roadway at approximately 1:03 p.m. Friday. A semitruck had rolled over on the curve, and scattered its cargo across the roadway, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Ascension St. John in Owasso Launches 'Team Birth Initiative'
Ascension St. John in Owasso is launching a new initiative to help women navigate their pregnancies and the labor and delivery process. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Friday morning with details.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Visit This Oklahoma Indian Cemetery Located in an Atwoods Parking Lot!
Normally you don't think of cemeteries being located in the middle of a shopping center. Typically you'll find burial grounds and cemeteries in quiet, less traveled areas that are off the beaten path. However, this cemetery is literally in the middle of an Atwoods parking lot right outside of Tulsa in Sand Springs, OK.
Prepping for cold temperatures with a winter go bag
Have enough water for each person in the house for at least three days. Some cold weather is moving in for the next few days, shaking things up from the nice weekend we had last weekend. Several nights with freezing temperatures and some winter precipitation are possible, so make sure...
News On 6
Watch: Baby Animals Born At The Tulsa State Fair
What could be cuter than baby animals? More than 100 have been born this week at the Tulsa State Fair. The Birthing Center is at the Super Duty Arena on the fairgrounds. Each mama animal is bred in time to give birth at the fair so people can meet the baby animals. Inside the Aglahoma building at the fair, you'll see dozens of baby animals in their first few days of life.
Family Loses Belongings In Burglary After Moving To Green Country
A Pawnee County Family is at a loss for words after someone broke into their storage unit and cleaned it out. The family had recently moved to Green Country after their brother-in-law was murdered, in order to be closer to his family. They had put most of their belongings into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community mourns loss of former fire marshal who sacrificed himself to save his grandchild
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department and city leaders are honoring their friend, a retired assistant fire marshal, who drowned in a tragic accident on Skiatook Lake. Terry McGee’s body was recovered this week. On Sunday, he jumped from his boat into the lake to help his grandchild. The child made it out okay, but Terry never resurfaced.
News On 6
Area Schools Work To Relocate Football Games Scheduled At McLain High School
Area football teams that were previously scheduled to play at McLain High School this season are now trying to find other places to play, after a deadly shooting at McLain’s last game. A game scheduled with Wagoner will now be played on the road. Tulsa Public Schools announced future...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Water Main Break in Bartlesville
There is a water main break near Walmart in Bartlesville. This is causing low or no water pressure to customers in the area.
News On 6
Bartlesville Public Schools Cancels Friday Classes Due To Low Water Pressure
Students at Bartlesville Public Schools will be out of class on Friday, October 7 after the district announced that low water pressure was "affecting services and fire protection at multiple schools." According to the district, the cancellation impacts students at all Bartlesville Public Schools. The district says there will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Toddler hit by car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 2-year-old was struck by a car in north Tulsa. Police said the child ran in front of a car and was hit. The child has been taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver remained on...
Tulsa woman showing others it's possible to turn life around
A Tulsa woman is showing others it's possible to turn their life around and leave a life of crime behind.
News On 6
Transportation Commission Approves 20th Annual 8-Year Construction Plan For 2023-2030
The Transportation Commission, which oversees the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, approved the 20th annual eight-year construction plan for 2023-2030 this week. The construction plan contains all of the critically needed infrastructure improvements to the highway system throughout the state. There are over 1,700 projects included in the current plan which...
This Oklahoma Bridge is Haunted by the Spirit of a Woman Who Was Murdered There in 1976
Have you ever heard the story of Karla's Bridge before? It's one of Oklahoma's many urban legends and ghost stories. This tale centers around a creepy old bridge that's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was murdered there in 1976. They say her restless spirit can be heard and even seen walking the bridge.
news9.com
Hillcrest Medical Center Is First To Use Newly Approved Heart Treatment Device
A device used for the first time in the world by cardiologists at Hillcrest Medical Center's Oklahoma Heart Institute received authorization by the FDA. "Our goal at Oklahoma Heart really is to bring new devices and technologies to Tulsa and Northeast Oklahoma and the surrounding communities. So patients don't have to suffer or they don't have to undergo a risky open heart surgery or travel to another city like Dallas or Kansas City or Chicago to get treatment and a research study. Because we have those same studies that they have in big centers and big cities right here in Tulsa," said Dr. Kamran Muhammad, Cardiologist.
News On 6
New Reasor's Grocery Store Coming to Broken Arrow
The City of Broken Arrow is getting a brand new Reasor's. The new grocery store will be located at Aspen Ridge near the Creek Turnpike and Aspen Avenue. Later in October, residents may see equipment on site clearing the land to get it ready for the store's foundation.
News On 6
Owasso Church Helps People Fill Up Cars For Lower Prices
Pastor Michael Nall and 100 student volunteers from the Friendship Baptist Church were pumping gas and helping drivers by driving down the costs by 75-cents per gallon. “Just to make it more affordable and to be an encouragement to the community,” Nall said. Gas was priced at $3.95 at...
moreclaremore.com
Claremore Garage Sales this Week
Whooo, boy, we’ve got a load of sales for you this week, Claremore!
Comments / 0