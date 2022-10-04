Read full article on original website
Auburn Women dominate Vanderbilt for first win of the Season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Head coach Ryan Wochomurka's second season at the helm of the Auburn Swim and Dive program could not have started in a better fashion. Dominant wire to wire, the Tiger Women toppled Vanderbilt 185-56. Wochomurka's crew made an immediate statement in the 200 medley relay. WhileDaisy Platts, Anastasia Makarova, Lexie Mulvihill and Claudia Thamm put together the winning effort of 1:39.94, Auburn relays grabbed first through fourth in the opening event.
Auburn Volleyball returns to the Plains to host rival Georgia
AUBURN, Ala. – Looking to bounce back after its first loss of the season, Auburn Volleyball plays host to rival Georgia for a pair of matches over the weekend. Akasha Anderson and Jackie Barrett did a little bit of everything in Wednesday's match at LSU. Both recorded double-doubles, the fifth of the season for Anderson and fourth for Barrett.
Softball treks to Alabama State for fall showdown
AUBURN, Ala. – With the fall exhibition season at its midway point, Auburn softball preps for its next road challenge as the Tigers make the short trip to Montgomery to face Alabama State on Sunday. First pitch is slated for 12 p.m. CT. Alabama State marks the second Division...
Auburn to host Mississippi State for mental health awareness match
AUBURN, Ala. — Fresh off a thrilling victory over Kentucky, Auburn soccer returns home to host Mississippi State Sunday, Oct. 9 for this year's mental health awareness match. Fans will be encouraged to take a mental vacation and enjoy the match as fans in attendance will be treated to...
No. 6 Auburn wins at No. 5 Georgia, 11-8
BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team started off the season with a big win on the road, topping No. 5 Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Center, 11-8, Friday afternoon. "This was a great win today," head coach Greg Williams said. "Georgia is always a tough road meet and this is a tough way to start the season, but I'm so proud of how the team battled. Georgia rode well today and I'm glad of the way we stayed in it and attacked from the start."
A matter of trust: Auburn specialists share bond on, off field
AUBURN, Ala. – It’s a matter of trust. To perfect the precision needed to properly snap, hold and kick requires hundreds of hours of practice, but beyond the mechanics of doing it over and over – until you can’t get it wrong – it all comes down to trust.
Auburn nearly pulls off five-set thriller, drops first of the year to LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – Akasha Anderson and Jackie Barrett each dialed up double-doubles as Auburn Volleyball nearly grabbed its fourth five-set win of the season, but it was LSU who managed to close out the contest, 3-2 (25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-12). Anderson, the reigning SEC Freshman of the...
Truckin' with the Tigers: Georgia
We're back this year with a new installment of "Truckin' with the Tigers." Senior writer Jeff Shearer will give fans a look behind the curtain this season as he tags along with Auburn football for road games. After five straight home games, the Tigers are making their first road trip...
Auburn tabs Jeff Whitehead Senior Associate AD for Compliance
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn has named Jeff Whitehead its Senior Associate Athletic Director for Compliance, Interim Athletics Director Rich McGlynn announced Thursday. Whitehead has more than a decade of experience in compliance, including the last eight years at the University of South Carolina, where he was the Associate Athletic Director for Compliance Services since 2018.
In her own words: Spring 2022 PNC Achiever Ashley-Sinclair Curtis
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's golfer Ashley-Sinclair Curtis was named the female recipient of the Spring 2022 PNC Achievers Award and honored on the field prior to the Penn State game. The award is given out to student-athletes based on their well-rounded achievement through leadership, academic success, community engagement and in competition.
Tigers trek to Lexington for SEC road battle
AUBURN, Ala – Auburn soccer will make the trip to Lexington, Kentucky for a road matchup versus the Kentucky Wildcats Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. CT. Dave Baker and Payton Atkins will have the call as the game will be streamed via SECNetwork+. "Kentucky is certainly a challenging...
The Opening Drive: Auburn at Georgia
AUBURN, Ala. – Crowd noise blared through the speakers at Auburn's practice Wednesday. The Tigers are used to loud environments, having played five straight games at Jordan-Hare Stadium to open the season, but it's different when you go on the road. at Georgia. Oct. 8, 2022. 2:30 p.m. CT.
Westry, Pearl Undergo Arthroscopic Knee Surgeries
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn freshman guard Chance Westry (Harrisburg, Pa.) and Head Coach Bruce Pearl both underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Thursday. Dr. James Andrews, Auburn University's chief orthopedic surgeon, was pleased with the outcome of both procedures to their right knees. Pearl will return to practice on Monday...
