ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Bandit duo’ preying on migrants crossing into South Texas, CBP warns

By Sandra Sanchez
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yto44_0iMBdEjt00

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection are warning migrants not to try to cross the South Texas border from Mexico because they could be robbed or assaulted by “bandits.”

UPDATE: 9 migrants drown in Rio Grande trying to reach South Texas

CBP officials on Tuesday reported that in September, there were at least five robberies of migrants reported near the river in the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Money and personal belongings were taken “after they made an illegal entry,” according to a news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOY0M_0iMBdEjt00
Two men are trapped by high water as they tried to cross the Rio Grande on Sept. 4 from Piedras Negras, Mexico, into Eagle Pass, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)
Migrants warned not to wear black during South Texas hunting seasons

At least 30 asylum seekers told law enforcement agents that they were threatened with a knife or bat, including what they are calling a “bandit duo” that is preying upon migrants on the border.

Officials also said sexual assaults of migrants in stash houses, and in the brush on both sides of the border, as well as in areas migrants walk to avoid Border Patrol checkpoints, such as in Falfurrias, Texas, remain high.

Additional law enforcement has been deployed to the region, CBP officials said.

Proposed ‘safe zones’ would let asylum-seekers apply in their home countries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yqSUp_0iMBdEjt00
Police and other first responders work the scene where dozens of people were found dead and multiple others were taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses after being found in a semitrailer on June 27, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Agents have encountered more than 215 migrants smuggled in seven tractor-trailers, so far this month. In four of the tractor-trailer events, migrants were found in refrigerated trailers that ranged from 45 to 59 degrees Fahrenheit. This included a 6-year-old girl and her mother, from the Dominican Republic, found in a trailer’s air dam.

‘Border bandits’ shoot 3 migrants in Mexico before agents rescue them on U.S. side, CBP says

“The inability to free themselves has proven detrimental to people’s safety as we have seen in the past where smugglers abandon the load vehicle and migrants lose their lives,” a media release said.

In June, 53 migrants died after they were found in a sweltering tractor-trailer outside San Antonio . They had crossed the border from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, into Laredo, Texas, in what is the deadliest human smuggling incident ever in the United States.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Alabama couple charged with chemical endangerment of children

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for chemical endangerment of five children, according to the Dothan Police Department. On October 6, the Dothan Police Department was made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive. DPD officers and investigators went to the residence […]
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Eagle Pass, TX
City
Falfurrias, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Mcallen, TX
WRBL News 3

New information in the murder case of a Alabama businessman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan Police Department investigator believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home on Labor Day weekend. During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, the DPD investigator, Morgan Owens, said Robert Blount reportedly used a racial slur […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl dead and an eleven-year-old boy seriously injured on Steam Mill Road on Thursday. According to police, DeAntre Wolfe has been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run. Police said Wolfe turned himself in on Friday at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Border Patrol#Cpb#Mexico#Smuggling#Cbp#Piedras Negras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police: Children rescued, mother safe, man in custody

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say a male subject remains barricaded inside the home. The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange Police investigating deadly shooting of bystander, one suspect arrested, others involved

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday. Police said Christon Ridgeway has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Murder, in connection to the shooting of Charlie Dudley.  Officials said police were called out to a report of shots […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

First lady Jill Biden set to visit Fort Benning this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to travel to Fort Benning this week to visit with members of the military and their families, according to the White House. During her visit on Thursday and Friday to the army post near Columbus, Georgia, and Phenix City, Alabama, she’s also set to stop by […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy