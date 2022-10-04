Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Wausau organization requesting items to send to victims of IAN
WAUSAU - Wausau residents are sending a care package to Fort Meyers in the form of a semi-truck full of supplies. “From Wisconsin with Love” is an effort between several private citizens and the Fort Meyers Beach Women's Club. Volunteers will be collecting everyday non-perishable essentials at the Builders First Source parking lot.
WJFW-TV
Health experts explain how serious a concussion is
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The brain controls nearly everything in the human body, also, it’s extremely sensitive and delicate. Dr. Jason Lowery an orthopedic surgeon for Aspirus, says a hard hit to the head can cause a concussion. "That spectrum can be anything from a mild headache, that’s just a day or two long to permanent dysfunction," said Dr. Jason Lowery.
WJFW-TV
Local forest inducted into Old-Growth Forest Network
RHINELANDER - Rhinelander's Holmboe Conifer Forest was the site of excitement today. The State Natural Area has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network. A plaque was presented at a small ceremony early this morning. The Northwoods Land Trust owns the property, and several representatives were present. Named for the...
WJFW-TV
Torpy Park in stage two of the renovation process
MINOCQUA (WJFW) - The town is on their second stage of a three-part project to improve the park, as they are currently working on making the park more accessible with ramps. Phase one included included fixing a failed sanitary sewer, phase two includes building ADA ramps, and phase three includes connecting two of the parking lots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJFW-TV
Sheboygan man missing; last seen in the Northwoods
LANGLADE COUNTY - The Langlade County Sheriff's office is searching for a missing person. 58-year-old Adam Krause of Sheboygan was last seen last Friday night. He was leaving Joanie and Stub's East Short Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Krause's paddle boat was found last Saturday on...
WJFW-TV
Merrill Bluejays Defeat Rhinelander Hodags in Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Merrill on a 2 game winning streak and facing off with Rhinelander, they wanted to make it 3. They came in with a 4-3 record, while Rhinelander 1-6. Merrill is certainly starting to put the pieces together with their running and passing game. They did not let up on Rhinelander's offense and did not let the Hodag's get on the board.
WJFW-TV
Northwoods Art Tour includes vintage-made socks
Some of Northern Wisconsin's finest artists and crafters are showing off their work this weekend. The Fall Northwoods Art Tours kicks off Friday - where people can visit different studios and see art, pottery, and, in one case, socks. Jenny Gibson spins socks using her array of century-old machines. "They...
WJFW-TV
Ishpeming Spoils Tomahawk Homecoming
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- It's homecoming night in Tomahawk and Ishpeming made the trip all the way from the U.P for this one. Ishpeming came in 0-1 and was able to get their first win over Tomahawk making their record 4-5. Ishpeming beats Tomahawk 16-10 Tomahawk will play Clintonville next Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJFW-TV
Three Lakes/Phelps Defeats Niagara In 8-Man Football Action
THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)-Niagara came into this game 1-5, while Three Lakes was 4-2. The Blue jays came in ready to fight hard for another victory. Niagara was not able to handle Three Lakes strong running game and defense. Three Lakes won 80-6. Becoming 5-2 while Niagara fall to 1-6.
WJFW-TV
Ashland Wins Turnover Battle to Defeat Antigo
ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Ashland looked to get a win after their loss against Lakeland Union the week prior that dropped them to a 1-6 record. They traveled to Antigo to face off with the 2-5 Red Robins. Ultimately ended up being a pretty tight game, with lots of turnovers but...
WJFW-TV
Crivitz Dominates Northland Pines
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Crivitz travels to Northland Pines to hopefully become 7-2 in their 8th game of the season. Crivitz did not shy away from starting strong and setting the tone. They led by halftime 27-0 and continued to play aggressively. Final score, Crivitz wins 46-0, making Northland Pines...
WJFW-TV
Mosinee Takes Out Medford for Share of GNC Title
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Medford and Mosinee both came in to their matchup with 5-0 conference records, so this game decides who will have at least a share of the conference title, so this game was our Game of the Week without a shadow of a doubt. Mosinee was 5-1-1 overall,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJFW-TV
Laona/Wabeno Strengthens Case for Northern Border Conference with Win Over White Lake/Elcho
WABENO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Laona/Wabeno has been one of the best 8-player teams in the state this season. They held a 4-2 record before their matchup with another 4-2 team in White Lake/Elcho. A big first half from Laona/Wabeno that saw them score 54 points propelled them to a 66-14 win.
WJFW-TV
Three Lakes Extends Winning Streak to 4 After Win Against Ashland
THREE LAKES, Wisc (WJFW)- Three Lakes/Phelps came into their matchup with Ashland on a three-game winning streak that saw them outscore their opponents 19-3 in those games. Tobias Volkmann, who was nominated for WSN Player of the Week, picked up right where he left off, securing a goal to give Three Lakes/Phelps the 2-1 win.
WJFW-TV
Wittenberg-Birnamwood Wins in Homecoming Game
WITTENBERG, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wittenberg-Birnamwood came in to their homecoming matchup on Friday with a 5-2 record, while Weyauwega-Fremont was 4-3. In the battle of the long names, Wittenberg-Birnamwood wins it 41-19. Weyauwega-Fremont falls to an even 4-4 on the year after the loss. Wittenberg-Birnamwood improves to 6-2 on the season.
Comments / 0