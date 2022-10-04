ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five people arrested on suspicion of drilling holes, stealing gas from cars at dealership

By Will Wixey
 7 days ago

COLBERT, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people suspected of drilling gas tanks at a car dealership and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., security at the Lithia Car Dealership near Colbert reported seeing two men dressed in all-black clothing, tugging on car door handles.

Deputies arrived at the scene and say they smelled gasoline. One man was spotted lying under a car while another was standing towards the rear, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they saw a red drill and three gas cans, with one being filled up from the car’s gas tank. Both men were arrested.

Other deputies say they noticed a red Honda leaving the area, which stalled as deputies contacted the driver. Deputies say they broke the window of the car, trying to unlock the doors, but the driver hit the gas and drove forward.

The Sheriff’s Office says the car drove about 30-40 feet before stalling again, and all three suspects inside the car were arrested.

The SCSO says 10 cars had their gas tanks drilled to remove fuel, with damages estimated to be around $10,000.

Deputies charged 20-year-old Johnathan Schroeder with first-degree malicious mischief, third-degree theft from a motor vehicle, and making false statements.

Also, 26-year-old Vincent Stevens was charged with first-degree malicious mischief and third-degree assault, and 19-year-old Serena Wright was charged with first-degree malicious mischief.

The driver of the red Honda was charged with first-degree malicious mischief, attempting to elude a police vehicle, and second-degree theft from a motor vehicle.

A young man was also charged with first-degree malicious mischief and second-degree theft from a motor vehicle.

All five suspects were booked into the Spokane County Jail and Spokane County Detention Center.

Comments / 12

Missy McKim
6d ago

Now don’t turn them loose to cause more destruction to hard-working citizens—. Keep them locked up. Stop the revolving door BS and coddling of criminals……. Let’s focus instead on victims and victims’ rights to make them whole again!!!! ❤️👍🇺🇸

itsmeeee
7d ago

Washington made it legal to have drugs on a person so they can no longer arrest for that. I wonder if they give it back at release..lol

masculinity_is_not_toxic
7d ago

10 year minimum sentence...but this is Washington ..they will be out tomorrow

KREM2

Man accused of reported gang shooting in North Spokane pleads guilty

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of an apparent gang-related shooting in North Spokane in May has pleaded guilty to the crime. 19-year-old Duane Delaney allegedly shot at two women from across the street on Northwest Boulevard out of revenge for shooting another gang member. He pleaded guilty to two assault charges and an unlawful possession charge in September.
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27

A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
LATAH, WA
KREM2

Early morning dumpster fire spreads to downtown Spokane building

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters made quick work on Tuesday morning to keep a fire that started in a dumpster from causing any major damage. Firefighters were called to the fire at West Spokane Falls Blvd. and North Stevens Street just before 5:30 a.m. The fire started outside the building that houses O'Doherty's Irish Grille.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Truck removed from under Fish Lake Trail Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi has been removed from under the Fish Lake Trail Bridge in Spokane. The truck was carrying construction equipment when it got stuck, blocking traffic at 16th Ave west of US 195. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Victim critically injured in Garland and Maple crash dies from injuries

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, Oct. 6, a serious crash at the intersection of Garland and Maple closed the road for several hours and sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) states the victim died on Friday due to their injuries. Jermaine Green,...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Access to Antoine Peak’s Tower Road closed for erosion control work

SPOKANE, Wash. — Public access is prohibited on Antoine Peak’s Tower Road from Robbins’ Road to the summit. Crews are conducting erosion control work in the area. The closure began Monday and will continue through Thursday, October 14. Hikers, bikers and horseback riders should use caution and be wary of construction equipment. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane council members call for criminal investigation into suspected fraud within Guardians Foundation

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Spokane City Council members are calling for a criminal investigation into the Housing and Homeless system after the council members reportedly received information about potential fraud. Additionally, the Guardians Foundation is conducting an internal investigation into a former employee who allegedly embezzled money. According...
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Grandmother and grandson injured, granddaughter dead after being struck by SUV while walking along road

A walk along a North Idaho road turned tragic on Friday for a grandmother and her two grandchildren when they were struck by an SUV. The 4:50 p.m. collision in Oldtown, a small North Idaho community along the Washington border, left a juvenile female dead at the scene and a juvenile male in critical condition, Idaho State Police said. The children's 50-year-old grandmother was also injured when struck by the Chevrolet Tahoe SUV but no information on her condition has been provided by authorities. ...
OLDTOWN, ID
KHQ Right Now

Family grieves 3-year-old killed in Oldtown hit-and-run

OLDTOWN, Idaho - A vehicle struck three pedestrians in Oldtown, Idaho on Friday night, seriously injuring two and killing a child, according to Idaho State Police. In an update from the family, they shared the children's grandmother was out with her grandkids, Scarlett and Henry. The grandmother was seriously injured, and Henry was airlifted in critical condition. Tragically, Scarlett died at the scene. She was three years old.
OLDTOWN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Homeless operator notifies city of possible mishandling of funds

SPOKANE, Wash. – The operator of two Spokane homeless shelters has notified the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds.  Mayor Nadine Woodward says the Guardians Foundation, which is contracted by the city to operate the Cannon Street and Trent Ave shelters, has filed a police report about the concerns. Woodward is now calling for an internal...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Remains washed ashore from seaplane crash identified as Spokane Valley woman

SEQUIM, Wash. – Human remains that washed ashore after a deadly seaplane crash have been identified as those of a Spokane Valley woman.  Patricia Ann Hicks, 66, was one of 10 people killed in the crash off of Whidbey Island in September. Hicks’ partner, Sandy Williams, was also killed.  Hick’s body was found by beachgoers in the Dungeness National Wildlife...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police arrest 5 suspects in Franklin Park shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives made five arrests related to the shooting that killed one person and injured three others at Franklin Park in late August. Spokane law enforcement arrested five suspects at various locations throughout the city on Thursday. SPD arrested Landen J. Galbreath, Malachi I. Cook, and Nigel I. Neal, all 18 years old. The three are charged with...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

PF Police searching for felon at large

Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
POST FALLS, ID
