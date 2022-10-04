ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles Concert in Chicago Postponed Due to Illness in Crew

The first of six Harry Styles concerts at the United Center, scheduled to take place Thursday evening, has been postponed due to an illness in the band and crew. Styles' residency-style "Love on Tour" has seen him play multiple dates at several large cities, including a 15-show stay at Madison Square Garden in New York from late August through late September.
