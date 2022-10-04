ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hall, ID

Two arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges after report of possible shots fired on Fort Hall Reservation

By Shoshone-Bannock Tribes News Release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8rm6_0iMBcdVJ00

FORT HALL — On Saturday, October 1st at about 2:10 pm, Fort Hall Patrol Officers responded to a residence on Agency Road after receiving a report of possible gunshots coming from the residence.

Upon further investigation, Creston Kindness and Chelsea Goodrider were located inside the residence and arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges.

A Search Warrant was applied for and granted by Tribal Court and served by the Fort Hall Police. Items seized during the search warrant were: 2 handguns, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, a large amount of cash, a ledger, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and other items used in drug distribution. Officers did not locate anyone shot or injured at the residence.

Creston Kindness is charged with 3 Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Manufacture, Deliver, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver a Controlled Substance, Manufacture Possession, or Delivery of a Controlled Substance near a School, Church, Child Care Center or Tribal Government Building, Unlawful Use of a Firearm, Illegal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstructing an Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Illegal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, all through Tribal Court.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the report will be submitted to the United States Attorney’s Office in Pocatello, Idaho for consideration for federal charges.

Chelsea Goodrider is charged with Obstructing an Officer, Illegal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Use of a Firearm, Manufacture, Possession, or Delivery of a Controlled Substance Near a School, Church, Child Care Center or Tribal Government Building, Unlawful Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, all through Tribal Court. Other Tribal Charges, as well as Federal Charges, are pending the outcome of the Investigation.

There is no immediate danger to the public at this time and the Fort Hall Police Department will continue to work hard to arrest anyone involved in illegal drug activity in the Fort Hall Community.

Idaho State Journal

Police: Impaired driver caused collision that killed 85-year-old man

IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man died Wednesday after his pickup was hit nearly head-on on Sunnyside Road by a vehicle whose driver was reportedly speeding while under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs. Emergency dispatch received reports of the collision near Potomac Way at 10:28 a.m. Upon arrival emergency responders found that two vehicles, containing a total of three people, were involved in the crash. Idaho Falls Police...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Teenager rushed to hospital due to accidental gunshot wound

POCATELLO — A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after accidentally being shot. Pocatello police received a call reporting the incident at a home on the 200 block of North Garfield Avenue around 10:45 p.m., according to Pocatello city spokeswoman Marlise Irby. The boy was taken...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

