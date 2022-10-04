Read full article on original website
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run in the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and a two-game Wild Card Series sweep. Gonzalez, who walks to the plate to the “SpongeBob SquarePants” theme song, drove a 1-0 cutter from Corey Kluber, the 432nd pitch in the nearly five-hour game, over the 19-foot wall in left-center to touch off a wild celebration inside Progressive Field. As Gonzalez rounded the bases, and his teammates gathered near home plate, the sellout crowd of 34,971 fans shook the ballpark as Cleveland’s surprise season turned more story book. AL Central champion Cleveland, the youngest team in the major leagues, opens the best-of-five Division Series on Tuesday at the AL East champ New York Yankees.
Cindy Parlow Cone announced new reports came to light in the wake of an investigation that uncovered systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League.
USC vs. Washington State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 4:30 p.m. Pacific TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
