New Orleans, LA

High hopes: Wave women and men talk high expectation at media day

 3 days ago

Tulane’s men’s and women’s basketball teams both had solid seasons in 2021-2022.

They hope to build on that in the new season that is around the corner.

The Tulane women open their season November 7th against Grambling State. The Wave plays Loyola in an exhibition game, November 1st. Tulane reached the women’s NIT, and had a 16th 20 win season under head coach Lisa Stockton.

The Tulane men were 10-8 in the American Athletic conference last season, and could contend for league honors this season. The Wave opens the season November 7th against University of Maryland Baltimore County November 7th. Five days earlier, the Wave will host Spring Hill in exhibition play.

Here’s the press conferences from Tuesday, held at the Glazer Family Club at Yulman Stadium

