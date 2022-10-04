New Nonprofit Hub Officially Breaks Ground In Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits shoveled some dirt Tuesday to celebrate the kickoff to renovations at their new building.

The new space will offer resources and a place to meet and connect for Oklahoma’s more than 5,000 nonprofits.

The groundbreaking comes after fundraising approximately $5.5 million dollars, which is worth half the project cost.

“Being in the Innovation District, in the shadow of the state capital, solidifies the nonprofit sector as a critical part of the economy,” capital campaign co-chair Sarah Roberts said.

The center will feature training and meeting rooms, co-working spaces and a legislative policy and research center.

“To have their questions answered, to office for a day, to come to a training class. Whatever they need,” Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits president and chief executive officer Marnie Taylor said.

“These organizations deserve a space and the technology to be able to gather, to work, learn, and build community,” OKCNP board chair Brooke Townsend said.

Townsend said fundraising took extra time following the pandemic, which also brought greater need to the community.

“I believe, after COVID, that this is more essential than ever,” said Kathy Williams, capital campaign co-chair.

The 701 Lindsey Avenue building is the longtime home of the Red Cross. Their headquarters will continue at that location.

Oklahoma City mayor David Holt said the project comes at the same time MAPS 4 investments will also be focused on nonprofit development and improvements to the Innovation District.

"That was really for the first time in our cities history, a determined and intentional partnership between city government and our nonprofit sector,” said Holt.

The renovations are expected to be complete by next year.