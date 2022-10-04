ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Chicago

Federal judge orders Texas attorney general to testify in abortion lawsuit

A federal judge has ordered Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify as part of a class action lawsuit brought by nonprofit abortion funds. Abortion funds are asking the court for an injunction that would prohibit defendants from punishing organizations that facilitate abortion care outside Texas, according to court documents.
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest Civil War Death Toll

The Civil War was the bloodiest conflict in American history. An estimated 620,000 men – including an unknown number of women – fighting for the Union and the Confederacy were killed, about 2% of the nation’s population at the time. According to Battlefields.org, if taken as a percentage of today’s population, that toll would be […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy