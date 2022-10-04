Read full article on original website
Federal judge orders Texas attorney general to testify in abortion lawsuit
A federal judge has ordered Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify as part of a class action lawsuit brought by nonprofit abortion funds. Abortion funds are asking the court for an injunction that would prohibit defendants from punishing organizations that facilitate abortion care outside Texas, according to court documents.
Immigrant youth, allies rally in Washington following a court ruling against DACA
More than 100 immigrant youth and allies rallied in front of Capitol Hill Thursday for a permanent pathway to citizenship for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, following a federal appeals court's ruling against the program's legality. A Fifth Circuit Court allowed DACA's protections to remain in place in a...
States With the Highest Civil War Death Toll
The Civil War was the bloodiest conflict in American history. An estimated 620,000 men – including an unknown number of women – fighting for the Union and the Confederacy were killed, about 2% of the nation’s population at the time. According to Battlefields.org, if taken as a percentage of today’s population, that toll would be […]
