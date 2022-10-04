Read full article on original website
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Ralston Valley defeats Columbine in the 9Preps Game of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The 9Preps Game of the Week was good until the final minute -- quite literally. Ralston Valley, No. 5 in Class 5A, and No. 2 Columbine met in a battle of Jeffco League powerhouses on Friday night with huge league implications on the line. A touchdown...
Boyle's 43-yard FG snaps CSU's 10-game skid
RENO, Nev. — Michael Boyle kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift Colorado State over Nevada 17-14 on Friday night to end a 10-game losing streak dating to last season. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi led the Rams 53 yards in just over two minutes to set up Boyle's...
Boyle's 2nd-chance FG to end game snaps Rams' 10-game skid
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Michael Boyle kicked a 43-yard field goal on an untimed down at the end of the game to lift Colorado State over Nevada 17-14 on Friday night to end a 10-game losing streak that was the nation’s longest. It was Colorado State’s first win since a 36-7 victory at New Mexico on Oct. 16, 2021. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi led the Rams 53 yards in just over two minutes to set up Boyle’s game-winning kick. Boyle missed a 48-yard field goal attempt as the clock expired, but he got another shot when Nevada was penalized for running into the kicker. A game cannot end on a defensive penalty. It was the Rams’ only score on offense. Avery Morrow had 168 yards rushing on 24 carries for Colorado State (1-4, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Fowler-Nicolosi was just 11-of-22 passing for 78 yards with two interceptions.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to mind-boggling first-down call
The referees calling Friday night’s game between the Colorado State Rams and Nevada Wolfpack have been making some pretty brutal calls (and non-calls), but nothing will compare to the truly mind-blogging first-down call they made in the second quarter. Winless Colorado State led the Wolfpack 14-0 late in the...
King's College Football Insider: Just how good is the CU Buffs coaching gig?
BOULDER • Only five weeks into the season, there are four Power 5 teams in need of new coaches: Colorado, Arizona State, Nebraska and Georgia Tech. (We're not counting Wisconsin since all signs point to interim coach Jim Leonhard keeping the job). Auburn is another job that will likely...
'Hockey Capitol USA': City of Denver has a new nickname
DENVER — It's official. The Mile High City is "Hockey Capitol USA." The City of Denver is celebrating the start of hockey season with the launch of “Hockey Capital USA” to commemorate the quadruple hockey championship year. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and city officials held a media...
95-year-old Rockies employee ushers out another season
DENVER — It's too late to catch a baseball game after the Colorado Rockies played out their last game of the 2022 season. But, if you're already making plans to hit the ballpark in 2023, we've got a guy you have got to meet as you make your way to your seats.
Marches for women's rights taking place across Colorado Saturday
COLORADO, USA — People are gathering in Denver, Boulder and across the state and country on Saturday to advocate for women's rights. Saturday marks 30 days before Election Day, and the event is to spread the message that advocates will "hold our elected officials accountable for supporting our right to control our own bodies and our own lives."
This $2.25 Million Boyd Lake House in Loveland is Super Baller
The more I adult, the more I want a home with a garage that is bigger than the home itself. If I happen to win the Powerball, I am totally going to buy this Loveland home located right on Boyd Lake. This home is currently listed on Realtor for $2.25...
Boa constrictor found meandering through Fort Collins suburb
A Fort Collins resident was caught off guard, however, when one of those transplants, reptilian in nature, was found meandering through a suburb in late September, the name of which is Bagheera.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
Diversity in the next generation of brewers
DENVER — For as large as the beer industry is, it is not an industry known for its representation. Data collected in 2021 by the Brewers Association shows 93.5% of brewery owners are white; 75.6% are men. “The more inclusivity, the cooler craft beer gets,” said Kelissa Hieber.
The intriguing science behind fall color
DENVER — The leaves don’t turn color in the fall -- their true colors just get revealed. A green mask conceals their real skin over the summer months. “All the pigments have always been there in the leaves, its just that when the chlorophyll production ceases, it unmasks the yellows the oranges and the reds,” said arborist Tony Hahn with Denver Commercial Property Services.
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away. Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado loves their barbeque and we've got plenty of awesome options to get your BBQ on in the state of Colorado. One local Colorado restaurant stands out above the rest as far as barbeque restaurants go, but is this one really the best?. Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In...
Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'
Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month. Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the...
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding
EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies
One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
