Jennifer Lopez & Josh Duhamel Fight Through Nuptials Gone Very, Very Wrong in ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Trailer

By Rania Aniftos
 3 days ago

Jennifer Lopez has yet another wedding coming up, this time in a movie and it’s nowhere near as perfect as her real-life ceremony tying the knot with Ben Affleck.

In the just-released trailer for Shotgun Wedding , starring Lopez and Josh Duhamel, the duo play a couple named Darcy and Tom, gearing up to celebrate their big wedding day. At first, things seem to be going smoothly despite quirky mother-in-law Jennifer Coolidge’s strange “something borrowed” gift and Darcy’s ex played by Lenny Kravitz unexpectedly showing up at the event via helicopter.

However, Darcy soon notes that “something doesn’t feel quite right” as she prepares to walk down the aisle. She ends up being right, as the wedding’s attendees are suddenly ambushed and taken hostage by gunmen in masks. Darcy and Tom then embark on a treacherous journey through a tropical jungle to save their wedding party, all while handcuffed to each other. Talk about ’til death do them part.

Lopez, who shared the trailer to her Twitter page, captioned the post with the hashtag #LiterallySaveTheDay, along with the Shotgun Wedding ‘s release date. Along with Lopez, Coolidge, Kravitz and Duhamel, the Jason Moore-directed film also stars Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter and Alberto Isaac.

Shotgun Wedding premieres on January 27, 2023 via Prime Video. Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime memberships, but there’s also an option to join Prime Video by itself under a free, 30-day trial.

Watch the Shotgun Wedding trailer below.

Comments / 0

#Shotgun Wedding
