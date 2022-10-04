Read full article on original website
Family to donate organs of Josiah Brown, 3-year-old who drowned in Lake Michigan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who drowned off Navy Pier, will be donating the boy's organs.Josiah's father, Dantrell, posted on Instagram that Josiah's heart will be going to a 2-year-old in Canada.A funeral was held for Josiah on Wednesday.Prosecutors said Josiah's aunt pushed him into Lake Michigan last month.The aunt, Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, originally was charged with attempted murder, after prosecutors said she was seen on surveillance video pushing Josiah into the lake on Sept. 19, and then standing by and doing nothing as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago's Navy Pier,...
Man shot, killed in Lake County residence
A man was shot and killed early Thursday during an argument inside a home in north suburban Beach Park. Tino Roane, 37, of Waukegan, was shot about 12:40 a.m. by a 24-year-old man who lives at the residence in the 38100 block of North Loyola Avenue.
Woman beaten during Lakeview robbery: Chicago police
No one was in custody later Thursday morning.
Charges upgraded against aunt who allegedly pushed 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier
"The defendant looked around once more and with no one in the immediate area, she herself climbed over the chain, crouched behind the 3-year-old, straddled him and with both hands pushed him off the platform, dropping 6.5 feet into Lake Michigan," Asst. State's Attorney Anne McCord Rodgers said.
Double murder suspect was free on bond at the time of the killings
A man free on bond in an attempted murder case shot and killed two men during a “video shoot party” last month in North Lawndale, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Chicago police shooting: Man with gun shot inside 10th District police station, Supt. Brown says
The man entered the lobby and began shouting anti-police sentiments, then pointed a gun at the officers working the front desk, CPD Supt. David Brown said.
fox32chicago.com
Victim of violent West Loop carjacking caught on camera speaks out
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a suspect wanted in an aggravated carjacking that occurred in the West Loop last month. The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the 1100 block of West Van Buren Street. A puppy – named Bella – was in the car...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted on warrant found hiding in bushes after shooting child: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is being held without bail for allegedly shooting a 7-year-old boy who was on his way to church over the weekend. Kentrell Gayden, 22, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Legend Barr, 7, was with his family on their way to church Sunday...
CBS 58
Several people protest outside Racine County Courthouse in support of Harry Wait
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Protesters and supporters held signs outside the Racine County Courthouse Friday afternoon as another hearing was underway for Harry Wait. Wait is accused of committing election fraud by ordering absentee ballots in the names of the mayor and state assembly speaker. Wait says he did so to prove a point.
Officer shoots armed man inside Chicago police station
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer shot an armed man inside a police station on the city’s West Side on Wednesday, just days after an officer shot a man who infiltrated another police facility and pointed guns at officers, a department spokesman said. Department spokesman Tom Ahern said in a tweet that the man who was shot was taken to a hospital in stable condition and that his gun was recovered at the scene. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the department’s Ogden District station. Merritt did not have any details about the shooting or the man who was shot, only saying that his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Ahern did not have any further details but said Police Superintendent David Brown would address the media later Wednesday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Woman who pushed 3-year-old nephew into water off Navy Pier charged with murder
CHICAGO - The woman who pushed her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier has been charged with murder in his death, according to court documents filed Tuesday. Victoria Moreno, 34, was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child in the Sept. 19th attack on Josiah Brown.
fox32chicago.com
Mother of TikTok influencer who was murdered in Chicago high-rise sues building
CHICAGO - The mother of a TikTok influencer, who was murdered in her Chicago high-rise, is suing the building over its security. Sania Khan was killed by her estranged husband in July after he got into her building on East Ohio Street. A video shows him entering the building and...
Family of toddler who was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier by aunt donates his organs
The toddler who was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier almost three weeks ago was buried yesterday and his family is donating his organs. In an Instagram post, Dantrell Brown, the boy’s father, shared that his son’s heart is going to a child in Canada.
Gang member charged with triple shooting in Humboldt Park, gunning down rival in hair salon
CHICAGO - A reputed gang member suspected of gunning down a rival in a Lawndale hair salon last year was arrested this week after he was implicated in a triple shooting in Humboldt Park, according to Cook County prosecutors. Ishmael Simpson initially came under police scrutiny following a shooting at...
Chicago man charged with shooting 7-year-old on his way to church
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a 7-year-old boy who was on his way to church over the weekend. Police say Kentrell Gayden was arrested about 40 minutes after shooting and seriously wounding the child – identified as Legend Barr.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot woman multiple times in parking lot of Oak Lawn motel: police
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman multiple times at an Oak Lawn motel last week. Howard Williams, 24, faces one count of attempted murder. On Sept. 28, Oak Lawn police responded to a call of shots fired at the JC Miami...
wglc.net
Chicago man gets life in prison for fatal road rage shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Chicago man was sentenced to the mandatory life in prison Tuesday for the highway shooting death of a Minnesota man in what authorities said was a road rage incident. Jamal Smith was earlier convicted in the July 2021 death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton, of Crystal. Boughton was shot in the head as he drove his teenage son home from a baseball game in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth. Smith appeared virtually in a Hennepin County courtroom that was packed with Boughton’s family and supporters, who also filled an overflow observation room. The automatic life sentence comes with the possibility of parole after 30 years.
Seven people in custody after standoff in Wood Dale
WOOD DALE, Ill. (CBS) -- Seven people are in custody following a standoff in Wood Dale Tuesday night. A heavy police presence was at the scene after shots were fired by multiple people, according to Wood Dale police. Police said they were on the scene on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street and were being assisted by MERIT Metro SWAT.As reported by CBS 2's Asal Rezaei, it took several hours to get the area secure and the suspects into custody. Neighbors say there was a celebration in the street following a possible funeral precession when someone began firing shots into the air before running into the home. The owner of the home tells us he rents to the people involved and says there haven't been any past incidents.No injuries had been confirmed as of Wednesday.Police say there is no threat to the public. No further information was immediately available.
Chicago crime, social problems spilling into west suburb, lawmaker says
Leaders in Forest Park say they have a plan for dealing with what they claim is an influx of criminals, homeless people and drug addicts from the city of Chicago.
Teen charged in connection to kidnapping in Illinois
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
