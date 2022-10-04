ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family to donate organs of Josiah Brown, 3-year-old who drowned in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who drowned off Navy Pier, will be donating the boy's organs.Josiah's father, Dantrell, posted on Instagram that Josiah's heart will be going to a 2-year-old in Canada.A funeral was held for Josiah on Wednesday.Prosecutors said Josiah's aunt pushed him into Lake Michigan last month.The aunt, Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, originally was charged with attempted murder, after prosecutors said she was seen on surveillance video pushing  Josiah into the lake on Sept. 19, and then standing by and doing nothing as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago's Navy Pier,...
Victim of violent West Loop carjacking caught on camera speaks out

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a suspect wanted in an aggravated carjacking that occurred in the West Loop last month. The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the 1100 block of West Van Buren Street. A puppy – named Bella – was in the car...
The Associated Press

Officer shoots armed man inside Chicago police station

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer shot an armed man inside a police station on the city’s West Side on Wednesday, just days after an officer shot a man who infiltrated another police facility and pointed guns at officers, a department spokesman said. Department spokesman Tom Ahern said in a tweet that the man who was shot was taken to a hospital in stable condition and that his gun was recovered at the scene. Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the department’s Ogden District station. Merritt did not have any details about the shooting or the man who was shot, only saying that his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Ahern did not have any further details but said Police Superintendent David Brown would address the media later Wednesday afternoon.
Chicago man gets life in prison for fatal road rage shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Chicago man was sentenced to the mandatory life in prison Tuesday for the highway shooting death of a Minnesota man in what authorities said was a road rage incident. Jamal Smith was earlier convicted in the July 2021 death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton, of Crystal. Boughton was shot in the head as he drove his teenage son home from a baseball game in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth. Smith appeared virtually in a Hennepin County courtroom that was packed with Boughton’s family and supporters, who also filled an overflow observation room. The automatic life sentence comes with the possibility of parole after 30 years.
Seven people in custody after standoff in Wood Dale

WOOD DALE, Ill. (CBS)  -- Seven people are in custody following a standoff in Wood Dale Tuesday night. A heavy police presence was at the scene after shots were fired by multiple people, according to Wood Dale police. Police said they were on the scene on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street and were being assisted by MERIT Metro SWAT.As reported by CBS 2's Asal Rezaei, it took several hours to get the area secure and the suspects into custody. Neighbors say there was a celebration in the street following a possible funeral precession when someone began firing shots into the air before running into the home. The owner of the home tells us he rents to the people involved and says there haven't been any past incidents.No injuries had been confirmed as of Wednesday.Police say there is no threat to the public. No further information was immediately available. 
