ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Is this the last World Cup for Lionel Messi? Argentina star looks set to play in his final major international tournament

Now 35 years old, Lionel Messi looks set to be playing in his final FIFA World Cup as the 2022 edition takes place in Qatar, with Argentina slated as a potential winner. The all-time great has won just about everything there is to win at the elite level of world football, except for the one crowning achievement — a FIFA World Cup.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Xavi
Person
Jason Cummings
Sporting News

It’s all in the numbers: Australia’s unique jersey decision creates debate

Matty Johns has criticised Australia’s decision to move away from players being assigned jersey numbers based on their position on the field, in favour of implementing an idea from Michael Hagan which will see players allocated a number based on when they made their debut for the Kangaroos. “I...
RUGBY
Sporting News

NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 5?

One whole month is done and dusted for the NFL for this year, and there's going to be plenty of action available for Aussie viewers in Week 5. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week, both on Monday, on their secondary channel. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy