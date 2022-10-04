Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Two southeast Mo. projects to receive money from Delta Regional Authority
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Delta Regional Authority has announced that they will be investing $2.3M into three Missouri infrastructure projects. The money comes from DRA’s Community Infrastructure Fund. The CIF program addresses unmet basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and flood control needs. These projects are expected to create 101...
mymoinfo.com
NEXGEN Silica Announces Alignment with Friends of Hawn
Recording equipment in studio. Studio microphone with headphones and mixer background. Elevated view. (Ste. Genevieve County) Interview with Jake Meyer, sales and marketing director for NEXGEN Silica, with the latest on the effort to open a Silica Sand Mine in rural Ste. Genevieve County and their plans to limit pollution.
republicmonitor.com
Citizens Electric implementing a change in rates
Citizens Electric Corporation will be implementing a Power Purchase Cost Adjustment of $0.01394/kWh for November and December usage. For the average residential member using 1,000 kWh per month, this results in an additional charge of $13.94 for each of the two months. This is the first change in Citizens Electric...
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: Malden School System Expands Service
It seems like Almost Yesterday that the Malden, Missouri School System introduced a new era in southeast Missouri education. With the beginning of the 1957-1958 school year, the Malden schools, for the very first time, provided special education classes for handicapped children. Approved by the state Department of Education, Malden...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local credit union liquidated, members try to figure out what to do with loans
PADUCAH — It’s a dilemma that will put some people in a bind. A local federal credit union was recently liquidated. Now, some of its previous members are scrambling to learn what to do with their loans. The National Credit Union Administration Board liquidated the Paducah Teachers Federal...
KFVS12
City of Cape Girardeau running two rounds of tests on water
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water main break Monday night. Long lines were seen at the Osage Center, where those affected by the boil advisory picked up bottled water. Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Director Stan Polivick, said they’re looking at Friday afternoon to be able to lift that advisory.
KFVS12
New Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry to begin serving community
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry will begin serving the community from its new building. The new food pantry, located on S. Sprigg Street near the original location, will open on Tuesday, October 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The new building includes 6,000...
krcu.org
Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Football to Recognize Community Members at IMPACT Game
SEMO head football coach Tom Matukewicz knows that he wouldn’t be where he is today without the impact of his high school football coach and mentor, Tom Michael. As Coach Tuke tells it, Tom Michael’s impact on his life has left a generational legacy – allowing Coach Tuke’s two young daughters to live a better life, and giving Coach Tuke the opportunity to make an impact of his own, on the student-athletes he coaches every day.
wfcnnews.com
Heartland Regional Medical Center under new ownership
MARION - Ed Cunningham, Chief Operating Officer of Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, announced today that the hospital will soon be under new ownership. The news first came from a memo written to all HRMC employees, announcing that Deaconess Illinois had agreed to purchase the medical center. Deaconess also...
thecash-book.com
EPA warns of potential cancer risk
A map created by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency showing the potential increased cancer risk from ethylene oxide emissions in Jackson. Submitted photo. Jackson citizens could be at an increased risk for certain cancers due to the use of the chemical ethylene oxide (EtO) for commercial sterilization, according to a new study by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
KFVS12
Saint Francis Healthcare System postpones elective procedures, surgeries
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Francis Healthcare System has postponed all elective procedures and surgeries due to the water main break and boil water order. According to a post on the healthcare system’s Facebook page on Tuesday, MRI imaging studies and lab studies are also postponed and being rescheduled.
wpsdlocal6.com
All SEMO campuses closed Wednesday due to water outage, residential students asked to go home if possible
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — All Southeast Missouri State University Campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 5, due to the city-wide water outage. According to a Tuesday news release from SEMO, that means all classes are canceled at the main campus, River Campus, regional campuses and all other university-affiliated facilities. Campus events are canceled as well.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau residents rush to buy bottled water
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for bottled water in Cape Girardeau, you may be out of luck. Several stores report it’s flying off of the shelves. One Food Giant employee told us they have been selling bottled water left and right. They said they received a pallet of water on Tuesday morning and customers were already buying it up.
The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldest
Burfordville Covered Bridge in Burfordville, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The oldest covered wooden bridge in Missouri is located in Burfordville off of State Highway HH which is off of Missouri Route 34. It’s seven miles west of Jackson, Missouri. You can walk across the bridge, but it’s no longer considered passable for vehicles.
KFVS12
City of Jackson customers asked to conserve water
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is asking their customers to conserve water. According to Kent Peetz, the Director of Public Works in Jackson, their water system is providing mutual aid to Cape Girardeau. Currently, crews are working to repair a significant water main break in Cape Giradeau,...
KFVS12
Crews testing Cape Girardeau water after water main break
Boil water advisory continues in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State classes resume amid Cape water emergency. We could get an update any minute; but for now, that boil advisory in Cape Girardeau remains in place. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. You still have time to take advantage of the Cape...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Family Survives Hurricane Ian
IN SPACE - SEPTEMBER 12: In this satellite image provided by the National Aeronatics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency (ESA), Hurricane Florence churns through the Atlantic Ocean toward the U.S. East Coast on September 12, 2018. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was expected to turn south, stalling along the North Carolina and South Carolina coast and bringing with it torrential rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge tomorrow through Saturday. The image was captured by ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst, currently living and working onboard the International Space Station. (Photo by ESA/NASA via Getty Images)
KFVS12
Firefighters distributing bottled water for Cape Girardeau residents
You can get free bottled water at the Shawnee Park Center until 6:30 or while supplies last. Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run. The Perry County sheriff's office says it's looking for two suspects after they crashed a stolen vehicle this morning on Interstate 55.
KFVS12
Heartland juvenile detention center called ‘a facility in crisis’ in 15-page inspection report
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois juvenile detention center is a “a facility in crisis.”. That’s the words used by the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice following an inspection in Franklin County. The full, 15-page report can be found here. During an August 2 inspection at the...
kfmo.com
Law Enforcement Graduate Dies
(Sikeston, MO) A graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Program, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Officer Colt R. Tripp, is dead. A news release on the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Facebook page indicates Tripp died at his Sikeston home September 29th. Officer Tripp worked at several departments in Washington, Madison, Iron, and Jefferson Counties before coming to Sikeston in April of 2020. Officer Tripp was a member of the Special Operations Group and Crisis Intervention Team with the Sikeston DOPS. Tripp was graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Officer Class of 2009.
