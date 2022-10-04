Read full article on original website
Magic Valley Symphony featuring three youth soloists in its first concert of the 2022-2023 season
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Magic Valley Symphony is beginning its 2022-2023 season Sunday, October 9. They are performing at the fine arts center at the College of Southern Idaho. The concert begins at 4 P.M. This year's first concert features three local youth soloists ages 13, 16, and 18. The two pianists and an oboe player were selected during a competition this summer.
