Twin Falls, ID

Magic Valley Symphony featuring three youth soloists in its first concert of the 2022-2023 season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Magic Valley Symphony is beginning its 2022-2023 season Sunday, October 9. They are performing at the fine arts center at the College of Southern Idaho. The concert begins at 4 P.M. This year's first concert features three local youth soloists ages 13, 16, and 18. The two pianists and an oboe player were selected during a competition this summer.
South Idaho Tributary Offers Hiking, Off-Roading And Epic Falls

For a region that's made up of primarily desert landscape, Southern Idaho boasts a ridiculous amount of hot springs, waterfalls, lakes, and ravines that offer outdoor enthusiasts incredible backdrops for hiking, kayaking, soaking, off-roading, rockhounding, and mountain biking. Located just a couple of hours drive west of Twin Falls is an area that might be off the beaten path, but is definitely worth exploring for adventure seekers.
Three Celebs You Didn’t Know You Knew Were From Twin Falls

I've often said that Idaho and specifically the Twin Falls area is rich with some talented people, many of who have gone on to successful careers in music and entertainment. Here's a list of three celebs who grew up in the Twin Falls area that you might not have known about. Test your Southern Idaho knowledge and let us know if you are familiar with any of these talented entertainers.
Authorities investigating 'disturbing' cow mutilation near small Idaho town

RICHFIELD — An investigation into an apparent cow mutilation north of Richfield is underway, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. According to a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page, a property owner reported that one of their cows has been killed and “had unmentionable things done to it.” “We recently received a disturbing report of animal mutilation occurring in the area north of Richfield,” the post said. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to contact their office at 208-886-2250. They also urge anyone in the area to take extra precautions, and strongly recommend investing in remote cameras and other security measures. Richfield is a small town of about 480 people located in Lincoln County, which is north of Twin Falls.
BASE Jumper Stuck on Canyon Wall North of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Rescue crews are working to free a BASE jumper that became stuck on the canyon wall on the north side of the Snake River Canyon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, multiple crews are working to pull the stranded jumper from a ledge on the northeast side of the Perrine Bridge. The person can be seen dangling from the canyon side. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team is working with Twin Falls Search and Rescue and Jerome County Sheriff's Office. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asked the public to stay away from the edge while crews work on the rescue. The Perrine Bridge is a popular place for BASE jumpers (buildings, antennas, spans or bridges, and earth) to jump from with a parachute.
Structure fire in Jerome County is a total loss

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A structure is a total loss after an afternoon fire in Jerome County, on Wednesday. The call came in just before 2 p.m. at 75 North, 200 West, near Interstate 84. Jerome City and Jerome Rural Fire Departments responded to the incident. A large plume...
