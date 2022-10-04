AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A dry cold front will move through the region Saturday bringing slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend. The air is too dry for any rain with this front, but there will be a few clouds in the sky at times. Sunday will be the coolest day of the upcoming week with a gradual warm up taking place Monday through Wednesday. The next chance of rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, as a cold front moves in with another shot of fall temperatures arriving Friday that will last through next weekend.

