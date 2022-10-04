Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Bridgestone's Aiken County plant is first American tire plan to earn ISCC certification
Bridgestone Americas announced its Aiken County Passenger/Light Truck Radial tire plant is the first tire manufacturing facility in America to earn the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS recognition for its transparency and traceability of sustainable raw materials including bio, bio-circular and circular-based material to replace synthetic rubber, as the company continues its drive toward tires made from 100% sustainable materials by 2050.
More than 6000 Amazon jobs coming to Georgia, 800 in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Amazon is hiring, and more than 6,000 jobs are coming to cities and towns across Georgia including Augusta. Amazon announced on Thursday that they are hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, According to Amazon employers, there will be more than 800 […]
The Post and Courier
Wee-Peats Consignment is setting up shop for third time in Aiken
For the 15th year in Augusta and the third time in Aiken, owner Amber Lacy and her consigners are putting on the Wee-Peats Consignment Sale. The Wee-Peats Consignment Sale will take place in Aiken in the old Hallmark building, 2569 Whiskey Road, Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 12-15. On Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, the sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Thursday, the sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Online scam risks for buyers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With over a billion people buying and selling things on Facebook Marketplace, there are bound to be a lot of scams. Scams targeting sellers are more severe and can involve robberies, assaults, and even murders. One study found at least 13 people have been killed since...
Recall alert: Textron recalls about 34K golf carts amid crash, injury risks
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Textron Specialized Vehicles is recalling certain personal transportation vehicles due to potential crash and injury risks linked to a faulty steering column. According to the recall notice, issued in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Textron is recalling 2022 and 2023 Freedom and Valor E-Z-GO RXV personal transportation vehicles because a part of the steering column could break during or after an impact, resulting in a loss of control that could lead to crash and injury hazards.
WRDW-TV
‘It was very shocking’ for business to lose liquor license
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Columbia County commissioners decided to revoke the liquor license from a favorite local restaurant, the owner is ready to talk and explain what that means for her business. By the time Renee Hajek got back to her seat after fighting for her business Stay Social,...
WRDW-TV
Commissioners, residents react to deer stand at Augusta apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re starting to learn more about a deer stand at the Landings @ 237 apartments. Formerly known as ‘Fox Den.’. Friday, a banner with Commissioners Catherine Smith McKnight and John Clarke’s names on it was taken down. But the stand remains. The security...
WRDW-TV
Downtown businesses set up for 10th Street Bazaar event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local businesses will host the first 10th Street Bazaar on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new Fifth Street pedestrian bridge will be open. It’s proving to be a popular place to take in the view downtown. “This is kind of like a...
New grass cutting contract raises questions about cost of current one
Augusta's new grass mowing contract will provide extra cuts on city right of ways for about the same price, that has city leaders admitting the city overpaid on the current deal.
WRDW-TV
SRNS brings jobs and economic boost to local businesses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Plutonium pits are critical components of all nuclear weapons, and the U.S. needs more. One of our largest employers, SRNS announced an agreement with several local trade unions to hire thousands. Their mission will be to re-purpose an existing facility at the site to make plutonium pits.
WRDW-TV
Officials hope you won’t let yard-debris fires spread like this one
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With yard debris being burned across the two-state region, authorities want you to do it safely – and a fire Wednesday in Belvedere may be a reminder of the dangers. As rubbish was being burned in a yard on Horseshoe Road, a neighbor was driving...
WRDW-TV
Boom and rumble leave CSRA residents feeling rattled
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of rumbles rattled CSRA residents just before and after midday Thursday. The first one, described as a loud boom, happened around 11:30 a.m. and was felt across Burke County. People walking, sitting and even driving reportedly felt the boom, which also shook windows. People...
Previously-missing endangered adult located safe
Investigators need your help in locating a missing endangered adult.
WRDW-TV
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A dry cold front will move through the region Saturday bringing slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend. The air is too dry for any rain with this front, but there will be a few clouds in the sky at times. Sunday will be the coolest day of the upcoming week with a gradual warm up taking place Monday through Wednesday. The next chance of rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, as a cold front moves in with another shot of fall temperatures arriving Friday that will last through next weekend.
WRDW-TV
Columbia Co. residents upset after local business has liquor license revoked
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County leaders voted to take away Stay Social Tap and Table’s liquor license after reports showed the restaurant failed to bring in at least half of its sales from food. We went to check out what this means for the rest of the area...
WRDW-TV
Deputies looking for suspects after Grovetown Walmart employee assaulted
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are seeking three unknown subjects after a Walmart employee was assaulted on Sept. 28. According to the report, the incident happened at the Walmart located at 5010 Steiner Way in Grovetown around 6:30 p.m. The victim says while he was out getting shopping...
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Here’s what you should know about robocalls
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Did you notice getting fewer robocalls in September than the month before? Probably not. According to YouMail’s monthly Robo Call Index, the number of Robocalls in September was about six percent less than in August. Unfortunately, not for the reason you might hope. “August has...
'Could get killed out here': Giant sinkholes on Panther Branch Road in Washington County 'Driving Me Crazy!'
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Some folks living on Panther Branch Road have had a 'sinking' feeling for the past year and a half with a big problem on their county road. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha went out there to show you what's been going on. "It's a big-time safety...
WRDW-TV
80 earn spots at Augusta National for Drive, Chip and Putt Finals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Eighty junior golfers representing 29 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces have earned an invitation to Augusta National Golf Club to compete in the ninth annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, to be played April 2 before the start of the Masters Tournament. Conducted in...
