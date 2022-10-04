ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

'Strut Your Mutt' event in Northwest Arkansas

"Strut Your Mutt" walk and fundraiser helps local shelters save animals. During October, dogs over 40 pounds can be adopted for free at Best Friends Animal Shelter.
5NEWS

Yom Kippur celebrated in Arkansas and around the globe

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — At 6:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Yom Kippur begins. Known as the holiest day of the Jewish year, those celebrating the holiday will gather at the Chabad of Northwest Arkansas in Bentonville and synagogues all across the globe. On the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur signals...
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 25 Best Things to Do in Arkansas

With high-profile neighbors like and Louisiana, Arkansas doesn’t always get all the love it deserves. But pay a visit to this incredible US State, and you won’t be disappointed!. With a nickname like “The Natural State,” you better believe that Arkansas is bursting with opportunities for outdoor adventure....
Kait 8

Oct. 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. No big changes to the forecast as we stay quiet and dry. We do trend cooler this weekend as highs reach the 60s and 70s. Today will be the warmest day of the week...
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Arkansas

While it is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state that is worth visiting. If you live in Arkansas or have visited it before then you can absolutely confirm this. And if you have never been to this beautiful state before, I have put together a list of four beautiful places that are great to visit during your first time exploring Arkansas but also good choices if you live in this beautiful state but haven't been to any of these wonderful spots. Here's what made it on the list.
5newsonline.com

Football Friday Night | Week 6 final scores & highlights

ARKANSAS, USA — Week 6 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 29. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!. Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. Download the 5NEWS app on your...
actionnews5.com

Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
THV11

Burn bans continue to expand across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Summer might be long gone, but continued dry weather and lack of rain have kept the state's burn bans around for a while longer. Nearly all of Arkansas' 75 counties are faced with the burn ban— with the ban in effect in 66 counties.
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Here’s When & Where To See Stunning Fall Colors in Arkansas

Fall is in the air and soon the trees will be changing colors. There are some fantastic areas in Arkansas to take a day trip and see the beautiful colors of autumn. Some reports are saying foliage might be turning a little earlier this year but still to be on the safe side the best bet is to wait until mid to late October and early November for the big show of color depending on where you go in Arkansas.
Kait 8

Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
KTLO

Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program

Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
Kait 8

Arkansas governor praises Jonesboro for economic strides

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With the economic hardships many have faced recently, the Arkansas governor highlighted one Northeast Arkansas community for pushing through. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Asa Hutchinson stopped by the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where he spoke about his last eight years leading the state.
MyArkLaMiss

Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
