5newsonline.com
'Strut Your Mutt' event in Northwest Arkansas
"Strut Your Mutt" walk and fundraiser helps local shelters save animals. During October, dogs over 40 pounds can be adopted for free at Best Friends Animal Shelter.
PETS・
Yom Kippur celebrated in Arkansas and around the globe
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — At 6:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Yom Kippur begins. Known as the holiest day of the Jewish year, those celebrating the holiday will gather at the Chabad of Northwest Arkansas in Bentonville and synagogues all across the globe. On the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur signals...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 25 Best Things to Do in Arkansas
With high-profile neighbors like and Louisiana, Arkansas doesn’t always get all the love it deserves. But pay a visit to this incredible US State, and you won’t be disappointed!. With a nickname like “The Natural State,” you better believe that Arkansas is bursting with opportunities for outdoor adventure....
Former gang member says National Night Out can help curb violence in Arkansas
Today marks National Night Out across the country, a time for everyone to get out and socialize in their community, and to try to curb violence.
Kait 8
Oct. 6: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. No big changes to the forecast as we stay quiet and dry. We do trend cooler this weekend as highs reach the 60s and 70s. Today will be the warmest day of the week...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Arkansas
While it is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that Arkansas is a beautiful state that is worth visiting. If you live in Arkansas or have visited it before then you can absolutely confirm this. And if you have never been to this beautiful state before, I have put together a list of four beautiful places that are great to visit during your first time exploring Arkansas but also good choices if you live in this beautiful state but haven't been to any of these wonderful spots. Here's what made it on the list.
5newsonline.com
Football Friday Night | Week 6 final scores & highlights
ARKANSAS, USA — Week 6 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Sept. 29. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!. Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. Download the 5NEWS app on your...
actionnews5.com
Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
Burn bans continue to expand across Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Summer might be long gone, but continued dry weather and lack of rain have kept the state's burn bans around for a while longer. Nearly all of Arkansas' 75 counties are faced with the burn ban— with the ban in effect in 66 counties.
KHBS
Tyson to move all corporate workers to Northwest Arkansas, and build new campus
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson will require all corporate employees to work at their Springdale, Arkansas world headquarters, according to a news release. Tyson will move workers from Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas over the next ten months, starting in early 2023. “That’s great news,” said...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A cool front moving through today will take temperatures down to seasonal normals this weekend
It will be a warm afternoon, but not hot like Thursday got. The cool front moving through the state is helping that. Little Rock will still be well above average with an afternoon high temperature of 84°. The average for today is 78°. But thanks to the cool front it will be back to and even slightly below average Saturday.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot today; big cold front tomorrow
It’s a little milder this morning, but still cool. But that handful of degrees that it is warmer are a head start to a hot afternoon. Little Rock will be in the 80s by Noon and then eventually reach a high temperature of 90°. Don’t worry. It’s not a record. That’s 94°.
Here’s When & Where To See Stunning Fall Colors in Arkansas
Fall is in the air and soon the trees will be changing colors. There are some fantastic areas in Arkansas to take a day trip and see the beautiful colors of autumn. Some reports are saying foliage might be turning a little earlier this year but still to be on the safe side the best bet is to wait until mid to late October and early November for the big show of color depending on where you go in Arkansas.
Kait 8
Colorful drug targeting youth across Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight against fentanyl is plaguing Northeast Arkansas, as one of the most dangerous drugs sweeping the nation is making its mark, but you might not even notice. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Taskforce at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said the way...
KTLO
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
Kait 8
Arkansas governor praises Jonesboro for economic strides
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With the economic hardships many have faced recently, the Arkansas governor highlighted one Northeast Arkansas community for pushing through. On Thursday, Oct. 6, Asa Hutchinson stopped by the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where he spoke about his last eight years leading the state.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Desperate for rain? Here’s when Arkansas could see some
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s no secret it’s been very dry the last few weeks. Most counties ended September around 1-2 inches below average for rainfall, after a mostly dry August. Our current drought monitor shows severe drought across most of central Arkansas, with moderate drought around...
Arkansas actress lands big role in new Peacock series
Hendrix Yancey is an 11-year-old actress, who you've probably seen on your screens before.
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
Lockheed Martin’s HIMAR named ” The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas”
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/ KARD) — Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) was named “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.” This contest started earlier this year and was organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas, and Arkansas Business. According to a release, HIMAR is a highly reliable, combat-proven, fielded system […]
