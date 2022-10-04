ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Raleigh News & Observer

One Downside to the 49ers Defense Playing at a Dominant Level

Nothing short of “elite” will suffice when describing the 49ers defense. They have been lights out through the first four games of the season. Aside from a penalty “palooza” against the Bears, they have been incredible. This defense is on track toward becoming one of the best in history. It truly is a real treat to watch.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Vikings Mailbag: Defensive Struggles, Danielle Hunter, Christian Darrisaw, Rookies

Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bears, it's time for another Inside the Vikings mailbag. I asked for questions on Twitter, and you all had plenty to ask. @ScoobaCards: What’s your opinion on the defense? Been pretty conservative imo the first 4 weeks. Saw some more blitzes last week on third downs. My feeling is they’re trying to get the basic downs and as season goes on we will see more variation and complex packages.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Albert Okwuegbunam in Doghouse with Greg Dulcich Set to Come off IR

When the Denver Broncos traded away Noah Fant as part of the package for Russell Wilson, it was because they believed in tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Throughout the offseason, Okwuegbunam was hyped up for all the progress he was making, even as the team signed Eric Tomlinson, brought back Eric Saubert, and drafted Greg Dulcich in the third round.
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

New Packers Linebacker Excited for Return to London, Fresh Start on Career

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For new Green Bay Packers linebacker Eric Wilson, this week is akin to the classic scene from the movie European Vacation, when Clark Griswold couldn’t figure out how to exit a roundabout. Finally, with daytime having turned to night and with his family having fallen asleep in the car, a frazzled Griswold laughs and, for the umpteenth time, says, “There’s Big Ben, kids. Parliament.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Why Panthers’ Terrace Marshall Jr. will play vs. the 49ers after missing two games

After two weeks of watching from the sideline, 2021 second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. will return to the Panthers’ lineup. The Panthers ruled out fellow wideout Laviska Shenault (hamstring) on Friday. But Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was quick to point out after practice that Marshall would have been active against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. regardless of Shenault’s status.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Shocked at Being Underdogs to Rams

The 2-2 Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, in 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX. Yet, despite the Cowboys' three-game winning streak and the Rams' recent struggles on the offensive side of the ball, Los Angeles is now a 5.5-point favorite coming into the game.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers will be without a key receiver on Sunday against the 49ers: Injury report

The Carolina Panthers will be without one of their top playmakers Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault will not play, the team announced Friday. Shenault is dealing with a hamstring strain he sustained in the Panthers’ Week 4 loss to the Cardinals. He entered last week dealing with a pulled hamstring in his other leg.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Tua Updates: No Trip to New York, No IR for Now

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be traveling with his Miami Dolphins teammates for their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but he also will not be going on injured reserve at this time. "We're still getting information and progressing through that," McDaniel said before practice...
NFL
StyleCaster

Gisele Threatened to Divorce Tom Years Before She Hired a Lawyer—Their Marriage Can’t Be ‘Repaired’

Ready for a break? Amid multiple sources that say that the couple is fighting, many football fans are asking: Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing?  Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Jaguars vs. Texans: Foley Fatukasi Ruled Out

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't had defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi on the practice field in the lead up to Week 5 due to a quadriceps injury sustained the week before. As a result, the veteran defensive lineman is ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans. The other players listed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

