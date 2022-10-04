Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers weekly NFL notebook: Trio to replace Jeremy Chinn; Laviska Shenault sidelined
The Carolina Panthers were dealt a major blow on Wednesday, as safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The former second-round pick won’t be eligible to return from IR until Week 9 at the earliest. “Obviously, losing somebody like Jeremy Chinn is difficult, right?...
Raleigh News & Observer
One Downside to the 49ers Defense Playing at a Dominant Level
Nothing short of “elite” will suffice when describing the 49ers defense. They have been lights out through the first four games of the season. Aside from a penalty “palooza” against the Bears, they have been incredible. This defense is on track toward becoming one of the best in history. It truly is a real treat to watch.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bills Practice Notes: AFC Award Winner Jordan Poyer Sits, Jordan Phillips Returns?
The Buffalo Bills are trying to fight their way to good health for a Week 5 meeting with the Steelers … but on Wednesday at practice it was a bit of an uphill fight. The positive news: They got back defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) as limited practice participant.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday Night’s Matchup With Ravens
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals elevated defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin from the practice squad for Sunday night's matchup against the Ravens. The 24-year-old will help fill the void in the defensive line room with DJ Reader on injured reserve with a knee injury. Cincinnati also activated cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh News & Observer
Vikings Mailbag: Defensive Struggles, Danielle Hunter, Christian Darrisaw, Rookies
Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bears, it's time for another Inside the Vikings mailbag. I asked for questions on Twitter, and you all had plenty to ask. @ScoobaCards: What’s your opinion on the defense? Been pretty conservative imo the first 4 weeks. Saw some more blitzes last week on third downs. My feeling is they’re trying to get the basic downs and as season goes on we will see more variation and complex packages.
Raleigh News & Observer
Albert Okwuegbunam in Doghouse with Greg Dulcich Set to Come off IR
When the Denver Broncos traded away Noah Fant as part of the package for Russell Wilson, it was because they believed in tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Throughout the offseason, Okwuegbunam was hyped up for all the progress he was making, even as the team signed Eric Tomlinson, brought back Eric Saubert, and drafted Greg Dulcich in the third round.
Raleigh News & Observer
New Packers Linebacker Excited for Return to London, Fresh Start on Career
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For new Green Bay Packers linebacker Eric Wilson, this week is akin to the classic scene from the movie European Vacation, when Clark Griswold couldn’t figure out how to exit a roundabout. Finally, with daytime having turned to night and with his family having fallen asleep in the car, a frazzled Griswold laughs and, for the umpteenth time, says, “There’s Big Ben, kids. Parliament.”
Raleigh News & Observer
Why Panthers’ Terrace Marshall Jr. will play vs. the 49ers after missing two games
After two weeks of watching from the sideline, 2021 second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. will return to the Panthers’ lineup. The Panthers ruled out fellow wideout Laviska Shenault (hamstring) on Friday. But Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was quick to point out after practice that Marshall would have been active against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. regardless of Shenault’s status.
RELATED PEOPLE
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Shocked at Being Underdogs to Rams
The 2-2 Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, in 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX. Yet, despite the Cowboys' three-game winning streak and the Rams' recent struggles on the offensive side of the ball, Los Angeles is now a 5.5-point favorite coming into the game.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers will be without a key receiver on Sunday against the 49ers: Injury report
The Carolina Panthers will be without one of their top playmakers Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault will not play, the team announced Friday. Shenault is dealing with a hamstring strain he sustained in the Panthers’ Week 4 loss to the Cardinals. He entered last week dealing with a pulled hamstring in his other leg.
Raleigh News & Observer
Tua Updates: No Trip to New York, No IR for Now
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be traveling with his Miami Dolphins teammates for their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but he also will not be going on injured reserve at this time. "We're still getting information and progressing through that," McDaniel said before practice...
Gisele Threatened to Divorce Tom Years Before She Hired a Lawyer—Their Marriage Can’t Be ‘Repaired’
Ready for a break? Amid multiple sources that say that the couple is fighting, many football fans are asking: Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh News & Observer
Look: Chad Johnson Wears Joe Burrow Jersey to LSU’s SEC Showdown With Tennessee
Bengals legend Chad Johnson is wearing a Joe Burrow LSU jersey today at Tigers Stadium. They're hosting the Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC showdown. Johnson also wore a Burrow jersey for Cincinnati's win over Miami in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football. For more on the Bengals, watch the video...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars vs. Texans: Foley Fatukasi Ruled Out
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't had defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi on the practice field in the lead up to Week 5 due to a quadriceps injury sustained the week before. As a result, the veteran defensive lineman is ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans. The other players listed...
Comments / 0