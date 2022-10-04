After an initial vote failed last month, New York City is one step closer to finalizing new City Council district lines. The New York City Districting Commission advanced a revised set of proposed City Council maps along to the council in a nearly unanimous vote on Thursday. (An interactive version is available here) The council will now either approve outright or, more likely, request additional changes to the maps before the commission finalizes them ahead of a Dec. 7 deadline.The Districting Commission, made up of 15 people appointed by Mayor Eric Adams, the council’s Democratic majority and the council’s Republican minority, is tasked with completing a high-stakes, incredibly public game of Tetris to update City Council districts to reflect population changes in the 2020 Census while ensuring “fair and effective” representation of racial and language minority groups.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO