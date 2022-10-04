Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
Related
27-year-old woman accosted on NYC subway train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 27-year-old woman was forcibly grabbed and groped aboard a New...
fox5ny.com
Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
Duo shoots man, 30, in leg on Bronx street
A 30-year-old man was injured last week after he was shot in the leg by two people on a Bronx street, authorities said.
Man beaten, robbed of backpack with $100K by trio in the Bronx
The NYPD is investigating a man who was beaten and robbed of his backpack containing $100,00 by a trio in the Bronx last month, according to authorities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cityandstateny.com
Plans for a Randall’s Island tent city draw familiar criticism
On Monday night, Mayor Eric Adams’ administration announced that it will pivot a planned tent city to house migrants from Orchard Beach to Randall’s Island, citing a lower risk of flooding at the latter location. But that risk is not zero. Photos taken on Tuesday of the parking...
NYPD officer slashed in the face in the Bronx
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man with a knife allegedly slashed an NYPD officer’s nose in the Bronx on Thursday morning, police said. The officer, along with a partner, responded to a 911 call for a man with a knife on Andrews Avenue around 7:15 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. Police found the […]
2 cops, at least 8 pedestrians injured in Bronx after NYPD vehicle collides with car, jumps curb
At least 8 pedestrians and 2 police officers were injured Thursday in the Bronx after an NYPD vehicle collided with another vehicle and jumped the curb, the FDNY said.
Truck stuck under subway overpass snarls traffic in the Bronx
PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A semi-truck stuck under a subway overpass is snarling traffic near a Bronx train station Thursday morning, according to a Citizen video. The tractor-trailer, which appears to be an Amazon delivery truck, is blocking the roadway at Castle Hill Avenue station near Westchester Avenue and traffic is backed up in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cityandstateny.com
NYC Districting Commission (finally) submits maps to the City Council
After an initial vote failed last month, New York City is one step closer to finalizing new City Council district lines. The New York City Districting Commission advanced a revised set of proposed City Council maps along to the council in a nearly unanimous vote on Thursday. (An interactive version is available here) The council will now either approve outright or, more likely, request additional changes to the maps before the commission finalizes them ahead of a Dec. 7 deadline.The Districting Commission, made up of 15 people appointed by Mayor Eric Adams, the council’s Democratic majority and the council’s Republican minority, is tasked with completing a high-stakes, incredibly public game of Tetris to update City Council districts to reflect population changes in the 2020 Census while ensuring “fair and effective” representation of racial and language minority groups.
Woman, 58, jumps to death from window of Upper Manhattan building: officials
A woman died after she jumped from the window of an Upper Manhattan building early Wednesday, authorities said.
New York YIMBY
Mayor Eric Adams Announces $23M Investment to Enhance Open Spaces at NYCHA Housing Projects
New York City mayor Eric Adams recently announced a $23 million pilot program to enhance access to public open spaces, playgrounds, and parks at six NYCHA housing developments. The project includes three developments in Queens, two developments in The Bronx, and one development in Brooklyn. A ribbon cutting ceremony was...
NY1
Morning Briefing: Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll: Malliotakis leads Rose; mayor responds to criticism on migrant center
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. Hello sunshine! Bright skies are back today and it's milder. Look for readings to reach the low 70s this afternoon. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll: Malliotakis leads Rose in closely...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
longisland.com
Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers
New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
Man pushed onto subway tracks at Manhattan’s Union Square: NYPD
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shoved onto the subway tracks at 14th Street – Union Square without any apparent provocation on Monday night, police said. The victim, 25, was on the platform for the Nos. 4, 5, and 6 trains around 9:30 p.m. when he was pushed onto the local tracks from […]
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.
A group of six females dressed in neon green has been the recent topic of conversation and fear in New York City recently. On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., according to news reports, this group of females allegedly assaulted and robbed two teenage girls.
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
Commercial Observer
Bronx Housing Development Backed by Adams Passes Council Committee Hurdle
A contentious proposal to build 349 apartment units — with up to 160 of them to be deemed affordable — in the Bronx that has the backing of Mayor Eric Adams will advance to a full New York City Council vote. The Council’s Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises...
Gun-toting crooks raid Manhattan parking garage of four high-end cars, NYPD says
Four crooks raided a lower Manhattan parking garage at gunpoint early Thursday, stealing four high-priced luxury vehicles, police said. The gun-toting quartet, all dressed in black, ran into the below ground SP+ parking garage on Murray St. near Greenwich St. in Tribeca around 4 a.m. One of the thieves held a gun on a parking attendant while the others started opening unlocked cars, looking ...
Man stabbed at Times Square station in another incident of subway violence
There was another incident of subway crime Tuesday night as the MTA tries to sway commuters back to the system.
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop stages quiet Staten Island opening, but the line’s out the door | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Step into the waiting area of new Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and feel the energy. No, really — there’s an audible buzz in the midst of the new West Brighton place, a restaurant in the spirit of an “Automat” format. >> A...
Comments / 3