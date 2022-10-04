ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5ny.com

Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
cityandstateny.com

Plans for a Randall’s Island tent city draw familiar criticism

On Monday night, Mayor Eric Adams’ administration announced that it will pivot a planned tent city to house migrants from Orchard Beach to Randall’s Island, citing a lower risk of flooding at the latter location. But that risk is not zero. Photos taken on Tuesday of the parking...
PIX11

NYPD officer slashed in the face in the Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man with a knife allegedly slashed an NYPD officer’s nose in the Bronx on Thursday morning, police said. The officer, along with a partner, responded to a 911 call for a man with a knife on Andrews Avenue around 7:15 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said. Police found the […]
PIX11

Truck stuck under subway overpass snarls traffic in the Bronx

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A semi-truck stuck under a subway overpass is snarling traffic near a Bronx train station Thursday morning, according to a Citizen video. The tractor-trailer, which appears to be an Amazon delivery truck, is blocking the roadway at Castle Hill Avenue station near Westchester Avenue and traffic is backed up in […]
cityandstateny.com

NYC Districting Commission (finally) submits maps to the City Council

After an initial vote failed last month, New York City is one step closer to finalizing new City Council district lines. The New York City Districting Commission advanced a revised set of proposed City Council maps along to the council in a nearly unanimous vote on Thursday. (An interactive version is available here) The council will now either approve outright or, more likely, request additional changes to the maps before the commission finalizes them ahead of a Dec. 7 deadline.The Districting Commission, made up of 15 people appointed by Mayor Eric Adams, the council’s Democratic majority and the council’s Republican minority, is tasked with completing a high-stakes, incredibly public game of Tetris to update City Council districts to reflect population changes in the 2020 Census while ensuring “fair and effective” representation of racial and language minority groups.
longisland.com

Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers

New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
Daily News

Gun-toting crooks raid Manhattan parking garage of four high-end cars, NYPD says

Four crooks raided a lower Manhattan parking garage at gunpoint early Thursday, stealing four high-priced luxury vehicles, police said. The gun-toting quartet, all dressed in black, ran into the below ground SP+ parking garage on Murray St. near Greenwich St. in Tribeca around 4 a.m. One of the thieves held a gun on a parking attendant while the others started opening unlocked cars, looking ...
