Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Man dies after shooting in East Knoxville; investigation ongoing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Saturday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue at around 10:55 a.m. on Oct. 8. Upon arrival, they located a man who had been shot, officials said.
WATE

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
wvlt.tv

Pedestrian, cyclist injuries increasing, KPD data shows

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the fall weather, many people will want to take advantage of being outside by walking or riding their bikes. According to the Knoxville Police Department, numbers are up when looking at pedestrian and cycling-related injuries alongside roadways in Knoxville. Although accidents are happening more often, investigators said some are becoming harder to solve.
Loretta Lynn
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police Arrest a Fugitive on Drug Charges

Knoxville Police Special Operations Squad and Drug Interdiction Unit execute a search warrant on Dutch Valley Drive as part of an ongoing investigation into the overdose deaths of three different individuals in Knoxville in the past few months which leads to the arrest of an out of state fugitive. Officers...
wvlt.tv

Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
WBIR

KFD: Knoxville man arrested for arson after cell phone tower fires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the spelling of the name Gildardo Gonzalez Herrea to Gildardo Herrera Gonzalez. The Knoxville Fire Department said investigators arrested and charged a Knoxville man after a series of fires at cell phone tower sites. Gildardo Herrera Gonzalez, 36,...
wvlt.tv

One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the trauma center following a crash on Norris Freeway Friday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire. Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Norris Freeway near Miller Road around 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 7. Upon arrival, officials learned that a vehicle had flipped, and one occupant had been trapped inside.
WBIR

Man attacked by dogs worried about their return to his neighborhood

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Rottweilers are back in Adam Slack's neighborhood after they attacked him and his dog. Slack said he was walking his dog, Lucy, when the two Rottweilers came toward them. He said they grabbed Lucy on either side and pulled her apart. Slack said when he tried to jump in and rescue Lucy, the dogs came after him.
wvlt.tv

Knoxville church to host Trunk or Treat for special needs families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville church is hosting a trunk or treat for special needs families. The Christ Covenant Church announced that its yearly drive-thru Trunk or Treat would take place on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is located at 12915 Kingston Pike. Guests...
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
wvlt.tv

Roane County siblings help struggling families through farm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before stepping foot in a classroom, Selena and Wesley Fryer beat the morning sun to work in their backyard chicken coop. The duo started Families Helping Families Homestead after noticing some families, including their own, were struggling to purchase food items like eggs. “We were in...
