Man indicted after woman killed in Gatlinburg rental cabin
A case of alleged murder is moving forward in Sevier County.
1 Person Severely Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Rural Metro Fire, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Knoxville on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that a single vehicle was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
wvlt.tv
Man dies after shooting in East Knoxville; investigation ongoing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Saturday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue at around 10:55 a.m. on Oct. 8. Upon arrival, they located a man who had been shot, officials said.
Teen charged in fatal Knoxville apartment shooting
The Knoxville Police Department on Thursday announced new charges brought against teen detained at the scene of a fatal shooting of a 16-year-old victim.
One dead after wrong-way crash on I-40 in Roane County
One person is dead after a car travelling the wrong way on I40 and hitting another car head on according to the Tennessee Highway Police.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
wvlt.tv
Pedestrian, cyclist injuries increasing, KPD data shows
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the fall weather, many people will want to take advantage of being outside by walking or riding their bikes. According to the Knoxville Police Department, numbers are up when looking at pedestrian and cycling-related injuries alongside roadways in Knoxville. Although accidents are happening more often, investigators said some are becoming harder to solve.
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Arrest a Fugitive on Drug Charges
Knoxville Police Special Operations Squad and Drug Interdiction Unit execute a search warrant on Dutch Valley Drive as part of an ongoing investigation into the overdose deaths of three different individuals in Knoxville in the past few months which leads to the arrest of an out of state fugitive. Officers...
16-year-old now faces homicide charge in killing of teen at Knoxville apartment complex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 16-year-old Knoxville boy faces a homicide charge now in the killing of another 16-year-old last week at a Middlebrook Pike apartment complex. Authorities have filed reckless homicide and evidence tampering petitions against the unnamed teen in Knox County Juvenile Court. The records are not open to the public, nor are proceedings against the youth.
wvlt.tv
Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
Woman indicted on charges in 2021 fatal hit-and-run in Knoxville
A Lenoir City woman accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in September 2021 has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to the case in Knox County.
KFD: Knoxville man arrested for arson after cell phone tower fires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the spelling of the name Gildardo Gonzalez Herrea to Gildardo Herrera Gonzalez. The Knoxville Fire Department said investigators arrested and charged a Knoxville man after a series of fires at cell phone tower sites. Gildardo Herrera Gonzalez, 36,...
wvlt.tv
One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was transported to the trauma center following a crash on Norris Freeway Friday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire. Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Norris Freeway near Miller Road around 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 7. Upon arrival, officials learned that a vehicle had flipped, and one occupant had been trapped inside.
Man attacked by dogs worried about their return to his neighborhood
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Rottweilers are back in Adam Slack's neighborhood after they attacked him and his dog. Slack said he was walking his dog, Lucy, when the two Rottweilers came toward them. He said they grabbed Lucy on either side and pulled her apart. Slack said when he tried to jump in and rescue Lucy, the dogs came after him.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville church to host Trunk or Treat for special needs families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville church is hosting a trunk or treat for special needs families. The Christ Covenant Church announced that its yearly drive-thru Trunk or Treat would take place on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is located at 12915 Kingston Pike. Guests...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
wvlt.tv
Roane County siblings help struggling families through farm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before stepping foot in a classroom, Selena and Wesley Fryer beat the morning sun to work in their backyard chicken coop. The duo started Families Helping Families Homestead after noticing some families, including their own, were struggling to purchase food items like eggs. “We were in...
Man with ties to East Tennessee killed in ‘targeted attack’ in Turks and Caicos
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — What was supposed to be a 40th birthday celebration in the Turks and Caicos Islands turned into a deadly mishap after who police said were armed gang members fired at a vehicle returning from an excursion. Inside that car was Kent Carter. He was born and raised in Anderson County before […]
