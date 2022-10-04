ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Homes in a South City neighborhood evacuated due to gas leak

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Families had to evacuate their homes in South City Thursday morning. Officials told News 4 that a company working in the area of Louisiana and Meramec struck a gas line around 8:30 a.m. Crews were working on a rain garden to collect heavy rains when they struck the gas main. Homes in the area were evacuated as a precautionary measure while firefighters checked for gas detection.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Firefighters fight car fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Firefighters were busy with a car fire in south St. Louis Thursday morning. This was at Meramec and Hydraulic in Dutchtown around 3 a.m. Police said no one was in the car at the time and no injuries were reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florissant, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Florissant, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
KMOV

Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said. A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
advantagenews.com

Two dead in Hamel-area crash

A crash between a semi and an SUV near Hamel Wednesday has left two people dead. According to the Illinois State Police, the driver of a semi southbound on Route 4 did not stop at the intersection at Route 140 and hit a westbound SUV, killing the two occupants of the SUV.
HAMEL, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
5 On Your Side

What to know about first frost of the season in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Farmers, growers and gardeners are preparing for the first frost of the season to hit early Saturday morning. "This is the first widespread frost of the season," Chris Kimble, Lead Meteorologist for the National Weather Service St. Louis tells 5 On Your Side, "We can get frost at temperatures significantly above freezing, but generally we are expecting frost at 36 degrees or cooler. At that level, you can get temperatures at the ground even colder, just cold enough for some ice to form."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis nuisance property sees drastic reduction in police calls following temporary closure

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A business on the City of St. Louis’ nuisance property list saw a drastic drop in calls for service in the first full month of a temporary closure. In August, the city ordered Grand Motel on Grand Blvd in North City to close for five months following a history of police calls to the location. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 86 calls for service, which consisted of accused rapes, assaults, drug overdoses and more from August 2021 to August 2022.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Windows smashed again at south St. Louis Boost Mobile

ST. LOUIS – For a second consecutive night, a south St. Louis business had its front windows smashed, but it appeared the suspect left empty-handed. A Boost Mobile store on South Jefferson Avenue near Lafayette Park had its windows smashed at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Police said they have surveillance video that shows the would-be burglar […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: Police said the missing 12-year-old girl was found safe Thursday morning. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said she went missing Monday at 7 p.m. from her home in the 14000 block of Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. Anyone who sees […]
FLORISSANT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy