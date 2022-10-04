ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Farmers, growers and gardeners are preparing for the first frost of the season to hit early Saturday morning. "This is the first widespread frost of the season," Chris Kimble, Lead Meteorologist for the National Weather Service St. Louis tells 5 On Your Side, "We can get frost at temperatures significantly above freezing, but generally we are expecting frost at 36 degrees or cooler. At that level, you can get temperatures at the ground even colder, just cold enough for some ice to form."

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO