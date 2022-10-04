Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
KMOV
Homes in a South City neighborhood evacuated due to gas leak
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Families had to evacuate their homes in South City Thursday morning. Officials told News 4 that a company working in the area of Louisiana and Meramec struck a gas line around 8:30 a.m. Crews were working on a rain garden to collect heavy rains when they struck the gas main. Homes in the area were evacuated as a precautionary measure while firefighters checked for gas detection.
Homes evacuated after south St. Louis natural gas leak
First responders are at the intersection of South Grand and Klocke for a report of a natural gas leak.
KMOV
Man on vacation in St. Louis gets Kia stolen, towing company sees 5 Kia/Hyundai cars stolen per day
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Justin Carson drove eight hours to visit St. Louis only to get his car stolen on Miami Street in South City. Now ,he is forced to travel back home to Atlanta without his Kia Optima. “There was just a pile of glass in the spot that...
Firefighters fight car fire in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Firefighters were busy with a car fire in south St. Louis Thursday morning. This was at Meramec and Hydraulic in Dutchtown around 3 a.m. Police said no one was in the car at the time and no injuries were reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. […]
Residents in south St. Louis rush out of their homes after a construction crew hit gas line
South St. Louis residents rushed out of their homes to safety after a construction crew hit a gas line.
Shemika Cosey(Disappeared Blog) Sixteen-year-old Shemika Cosey vanished into thin air on December 29, 2008. Just days before, she had been spending the Christmas holiday with her family in Berkeley, Missouri. She lived there with her mother Paula Hill.
Large traffic backups after crash near Mascoutah, Ill.
A crash in the Metro East is backing up traffic Wednesday afternoon, leading to a temporary closure of the highway earlier in the day.
Soulard residents shocked by shotgun-carrying boy caught on camera
ST. LOUIS — It was a frightening face-to-face encounter one man will never forget. "I see this boy walking around with what appears to me to be a shotgun," the Soulard resident, who asked not to be identified, said. He and his neighbor immediately called 911 Sunday afternoon after...
KMOV
Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said. A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.
advantagenews.com
Two dead in Hamel-area crash
A crash between a semi and an SUV near Hamel Wednesday has left two people dead. According to the Illinois State Police, the driver of a semi southbound on Route 4 did not stop at the intersection at Route 140 and hit a westbound SUV, killing the two occupants of the SUV.
St. Louis County couple's backyard crashed into by cars 5 times in 15 years
FLORISSANT, Mo. — A couple’s backyard in St. Louis County was unrecognizable on Tuesday days after it was struck by a speeding truck. The back of Jeff Hornung and his wife’s house faces Vaile Avenue in Florissant where the speed limit is 40 mph. The couple told...
KSDK
Common pests that invade the home during the fall and winter months
As the temperatures drop outside, you are looking for that warm comfort inside! But sadly, you are not the only one. Fall pests seek shelter during these upcoming colder months. What can look out for as we enter fall weather?. Overwintering – pests seek shelter for winter inside your home,...
What to know about first frost of the season in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Farmers, growers and gardeners are preparing for the first frost of the season to hit early Saturday morning. "This is the first widespread frost of the season," Chris Kimble, Lead Meteorologist for the National Weather Service St. Louis tells 5 On Your Side, "We can get frost at temperatures significantly above freezing, but generally we are expecting frost at 36 degrees or cooler. At that level, you can get temperatures at the ground even colder, just cold enough for some ice to form."
KMOV
St. Louis nuisance property sees drastic reduction in police calls following temporary closure
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A business on the City of St. Louis’ nuisance property list saw a drastic drop in calls for service in the first full month of a temporary closure. In August, the city ordered Grand Motel on Grand Blvd in North City to close for five months following a history of police calls to the location. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 86 calls for service, which consisted of accused rapes, assaults, drug overdoses and more from August 2021 to August 2022.
Byers' Beat: Why investigators think carjackings are down in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The Hyundai and Kia theft crisis is sending stolen car numbers surging across the St. Louis area, but another type of crime is going down: Carjackings. St. Louis police reported 118 carjackings at this time in 2021, and have 94 so far this year. That’s a...
KMOV
2 teens arrested in connection to string of burglaries in St. Louis City, County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two teenagers are in custody in connection with a string of burglaries in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Police have not released their names but identified them as being 15 and 17 years old. The younger suspect is believed to be connected to...
KMOV
Former city jail superintendent and corrections officer speak out about dangerous staffing shortages
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - News 4 is getting brand new accounts on just how troubled the city’s downtown jail really is. Six inmates have died in the last 10 months. Now, the former jail commissioner is speaking out for the first time since he retired last year, as is his former guard. To them, the jail is in an emergency situation.
edglentoday.com
Coroner's Offices Identifies 17-Year-Old Alton Female and Grandmother Who Died In Fatal Crash
ALTON - The Madison County Coroner's Office today identified a 17-year-old victim and her grandmother who died in a double-fatal motor vehicle crash on October 5, 2022, near Hamel. The crash occurred at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. The 17-year-old was Ciara Renee Macon, of...
Windows smashed again at south St. Louis Boost Mobile
ST. LOUIS – For a second consecutive night, a south St. Louis business had its front windows smashed, but it appeared the suspect left empty-handed. A Boost Mobile store on South Jefferson Avenue near Lafayette Park had its windows smashed at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Police said they have surveillance video that shows the would-be burglar […]
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
UPDATE: Police said the missing 12-year-old girl was found safe Thursday morning. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said she went missing Monday at 7 p.m. from her home in the 14000 block of Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. Anyone who sees […]
