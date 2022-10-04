ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Mark your calendars: The Jan. 6 select committee has set its expected final hearing for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. No live witnesses are expected.

Panel lawmakers shifted the date from last week because of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Florida. Rescheduled: The Jan. 6 select committee scheduled what is expected to be its final hearing for Thursday, Oct. 13 at 1:00 p.m. The hearing had been set to take place last week, but panel lawmakers shifted the date because of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Florida.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Birmingham, PA
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Florida State
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Georgia Government
POLITICO

Potholes on the road to electric cars

The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

The hits keep coming for Trump's SPAC deal

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POTUS
POLITICO

What North Korea’s Kim might be up to

When North Korea tests a missile, the world’s collective response tends to be a shrug. Now, after six rounds of missile tests in two weeks — and 12 warplanes streaking toward South Korea’s border — the U.S. and its allies are acting with a little more urgency.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#State Senate#Classified Information#Pennsylvania Senate#Gop#Republican#Newsweek#Politico#Senate Forecast
POLITICO

Misunderstanding Kevin McCarthy

MCCARTHY’S MATH — He hasn’t claimed the speaker’s gavel yet, but House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is already yoked to two brutal political narratives. They’re both prematurely baked — and they’re distracting his critics from what’s really at stake in the next Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Mark Kelly went face to face with Arizona GOP nominee Blake Masters and Libertarian Marc Victor on Thursday night. Here's a breakdown of some of the biggest moments.

"Joe Biden is absolutely the president," said Masters. What's happening: In a debate that tackled issues ranging from abortion to the 2020 election, inflation and immigration, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Republican Blake Masters, along with Libertarian candidate Marc Victor, went toe-to-toe Thursday night in the first debate in one of the battleground races that could determine control of the Senate.
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

Buckle up, Congress: A ‘very lame’ lame duck is coming after the election

Tens of billions in hurricane relief for Florida are landing on Congress’ to-do list for a post-election lame-duck session that already looked grueling. It may take weeks for Florida officials and the Biden administration to come up with a federal aid estimate to rebuild following Hurricane Ian. Ultimately, both parties expect a whopping price tag that loads further labor on lawmakers returning to Washington after the midterms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Instagram
POLITICO

Trump has one eye at elections overseas even as the midterms approach

While most national Republicans have been fretting over whether Dr. Mehmet Oz can rebound in Pennsylvania, or whether Herschel Walker will be tripped up by the ghosts of his past, Donald Trump has also been keeping tabs on the political future of Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and watching closely as Kim Jong-Un rattles the west.
POTUS
POLITICO

Republicans slash ad buys in N.H. Senate race as Hassan leads

Senate Republicans’ campaign arm is pulling millions of dollars in spending from New Hampshire’s race to shore up other candidates across the board, as Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan continues to poll ahead of her challenger. The National Republican Senatorial Committee is canceling the remainder of its fall ad...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Mike Doyle is urging voters in Pennsylvania's 12th District not to vote for Mike Doyle. Yes, you read that right. And it's not the first case of congressional name games in elections.

What's in a name? A candidate's name is creating confusion amongst voters in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District, as the Republican nominee shares the same name as the retiring Democratic incumbent. Seeing double: Mike Doyle, the GOP candidate, has the same name as the congressman who has represented the area for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy