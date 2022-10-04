Read full article on original website
Sasse likely to resign from Senate, putting all eyes on Ricketts
The Nebraska Republican is likely to accept the University of Florida presidency and leave Congress in the near future, according to two people familiar with his plans.
Walker’s Christian fans unfazed by abortion revelations
The anti-abortion GOP Senate nominee's supporters say they care more about his policies than about his behavior.
Mark your calendars: The Jan. 6 select committee has set its expected final hearing for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. No live witnesses are expected.
Panel lawmakers shifted the date from last week because of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Florida. Rescheduled: The Jan. 6 select committee scheduled what is expected to be its final hearing for Thursday, Oct. 13 at 1:00 p.m. The hearing had been set to take place last week, but panel lawmakers shifted the date because of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Florida.
Jennifer-Ruth Green’s Surprising Flight Plan to Win in a Democratic District
This Black conservative woman has a shot to flip a seat in Indiana that has voted Democratic for nearly a century.
Kari Lake’s Arizona campaign looks like nothing you’ve seen before
The Trump-aligned Republican’s non-traditional campaign represents a broader break from the old-line Republican Party.
Top ally in Trump’s 2020 election plot fights professional sanctions
A former Justice Department lawyer who became a close ally in Donald Trump’s effort to subvert the 2020 election is fighting to save his law license and stave off other professional discipline from the Washington, D.C. bar. Jeffrey Clark appeared for a lengthy proceeding Thursday that is a prelude...
Pentagon: No sign Putin is planning to use nukes after Biden's 'Armageddon' comment
National security adviser Jake Sullivan recently said the U.S. takes Putin’s threats seriously, but does not see any indications that he is planning to use nuclear weapons. The Pentagon said Friday that it still has seen no indications that Vladimir Putin is planning to launch nuclear weapons after President Joe Biden warned of the risk of a nuclear “Armageddon.”
Potholes on the road to electric cars
The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
The Franken Campaign Was Doomed Even Before an Assault Allegation Shook the Race
After years of underinvestment in Iowa, Democrats didn’t stand much of a chance at Grassley’s Senate seat. But they could have been better positioned for this post-Dobbs moment.
The hits keep coming for Trump's SPAC deal
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
How Influential Senate Democrats Shut Down a Bid to Call Witnesses Against Trump
A new book shows how Democrats hobbled their own case to convict Trump after Jan. 6. by shooting down a last-minute bid for witnesses.
What North Korea’s Kim might be up to
When North Korea tests a missile, the world’s collective response tends to be a shrug. Now, after six rounds of missile tests in two weeks — and 12 warplanes streaking toward South Korea’s border — the U.S. and its allies are acting with a little more urgency.
Misunderstanding Kevin McCarthy
MCCARTHY’S MATH — He hasn’t claimed the speaker’s gavel yet, but House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is already yoked to two brutal political narratives. They’re both prematurely baked — and they’re distracting his critics from what’s really at stake in the next Congress.
Mark Kelly went face to face with Arizona GOP nominee Blake Masters and Libertarian Marc Victor on Thursday night. Here's a breakdown of some of the biggest moments.
"Joe Biden is absolutely the president," said Masters. What's happening: In a debate that tackled issues ranging from abortion to the 2020 election, inflation and immigration, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Republican Blake Masters, along with Libertarian candidate Marc Victor, went toe-to-toe Thursday night in the first debate in one of the battleground races that could determine control of the Senate.
Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy over Jan. 6 actions
He's the first member of the group to admit to the charge stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Buckle up, Congress: A ‘very lame’ lame duck is coming after the election
Tens of billions in hurricane relief for Florida are landing on Congress’ to-do list for a post-election lame-duck session that already looked grueling. It may take weeks for Florida officials and the Biden administration to come up with a federal aid estimate to rebuild following Hurricane Ian. Ultimately, both parties expect a whopping price tag that loads further labor on lawmakers returning to Washington after the midterms.
Trump has one eye at elections overseas even as the midterms approach
While most national Republicans have been fretting over whether Dr. Mehmet Oz can rebound in Pennsylvania, or whether Herschel Walker will be tripped up by the ghosts of his past, Donald Trump has also been keeping tabs on the political future of Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and watching closely as Kim Jong-Un rattles the west.
Republicans slash ad buys in N.H. Senate race as Hassan leads
Senate Republicans’ campaign arm is pulling millions of dollars in spending from New Hampshire’s race to shore up other candidates across the board, as Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan continues to poll ahead of her challenger. The National Republican Senatorial Committee is canceling the remainder of its fall ad...
Mike Doyle is urging voters in Pennsylvania's 12th District not to vote for Mike Doyle. Yes, you read that right. And it's not the first case of congressional name games in elections.
What's in a name? A candidate's name is creating confusion amongst voters in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District, as the Republican nominee shares the same name as the retiring Democratic incumbent. Seeing double: Mike Doyle, the GOP candidate, has the same name as the congressman who has represented the area for...
