New York City, NY

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Guardians Edge Rays 2-1 in MLB Wild Card Series Opener

Shane Bieber, Jose Ramirez lead Guardians past Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 MLB postseason is officially underway, and the Cleveland Guardians are the bracket’s first winner. Cleveland leaned on ace Shane Bieber in Game 1 of the 2022 Wild Card Series. Bieber punched out eight...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper Lead Top Players to Watch in MLB Postseason

Judge, Harper lead top players to watch in MLB postseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The MLB postseason has finally arrived. It was a long regular season, but the 12 best teams in baseball aren’t finished yet as they embark on the 2022 playoffs. As expected, there are...
MLB
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What Are the Best 2022 MLB Postseason Player Nicknames?

What are the best 2022 MLB postseason player nicknames? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. OK, so maybe baseball player nicknames aren’t quite what they used to be. It’s hard to compete with the monikers of yesteryear like “The Great Bambino,” “The Say Hey Kid,” “Hammerin Hank” or “The Splendid Splinter.” Or even some from baseball’s modern era like “The Big Unit,” “The Big Hurt” and “Big Papi.”
MLB
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stephen Vogt's Kids Adorably Announce Dad's At-Bat in Final MLB Game

Vogt's kids adorably announce dad's at-bat in final MLB game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. Wednesday certainly was a day that Stephen Vogt never will forget. Not only is the 10-year MLB veteran playing in the final game of his career after announcing his retirement on Sept. 22, but he got to do so with his family in attendance at the Oakland Coliseum.
OAKLAND, CA
