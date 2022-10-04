Read full article on original website
2news.com
City of South Lake Tahoe to Close in Observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day October 10
The City of South Lake Tahoe’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday, October 10, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Parks and Recreation, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and dispatch will continue regular operations. The following municipal offices and services will be...
2news.com
Lane And Shoulder Closures In Eastern Carson City
NDOT Crews will be closing some parts along Eastbound US-50 between North Lompa Land and Airport Road. The new 10-foot wide path is part of NDOT’s efforts to install Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on state highways; enhancing accessibility for all.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Outdoor work on Tahoe Events Center faces Oct. 15 deadline
STATELINE, Nev. — Workers are scrambling to get as much dirt work done at the Stateline Events Center before the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s Oct. 15 deadline. Once that deadline passes, work will shift to the interior of the largest single project underway in Douglas County. Core Construction...
Sierra Sun
Falling for autumn: Colors pop as temperatures drop
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Autumn is here and on Sunday, Oct. 9, the full Hunter’s Moon will rise again, reaching its peak illumination at 1:54 p.m. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the best time to see the full moon is around sunset, when the moon is just beginning to shine above the horizon.
2news.com
Fall Colors Along Dog Valley Road From Verdi to Bordertown.
This is Dog Valley Rd. that runs from Bordertown out to Verdi along the back roads behind Peavine Mountain that offer some amazing views and solitude. Thanks for watching!
2news.com
Lane and Ramp Closures in Effect for Spaghetti Bowl Renovations
Weekend paving operations will start tonight, October 7, as part of NDOT's Spaghetti Bowl Xpress renovations. From 8 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. tomorrow, October 8, northbound I-580 will be reduced to one lane, with intermittent ramp closures, from Villanova Drive to the Spaghetti Bowl. Consecutive ramps will not be closed at the same time.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City of Incline Village questions answered at town hall
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association hosted a town hall meeting at the Chateau on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to present updates on the latest efforts to incorporate into a city. The meeting went over many of the key aspects of what becoming...
2news.com
Regional Animal Services Hosting free Microchipping Clinic for Livestock, Pigs and Tortoises
Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) will be holding a horse microchipping event October 29, 2022. Microchips will be provided free to livestock owned by Washoe County residents. Animal Services encourages microchipping your horses, donkeys, mules, goats, sheep, pigs, and tortoises to help improve the chances of being reunited with...
2news.com
Micromobility Project To Begin Next Phase
The City of Reno says they are ready to move forward with the project’s next phase, which means more road closures ahead. The goal is to provide a final report of the Micromobility Pilot Project findings in spring of 2023.
KOLO TV Reno
Shared use path in Carson City to be reconstructed, causing lane closures
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be reconstructing a shared path in east Carson City. The new 10-foot wide walking and biking path hopes to enhance mobility and safety. As a result, nighttime lane and shoulder closures will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00...
FOX Reno
Crews knock down fire at northwest Reno shopping center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a fire in a northwest Reno shopping center early Thursday morning. The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 6. Authorities say the started in the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys on Mae Anne and Robb Drive.
2news.com
Power restored to most in southwest Reno, cause under investigation
Power has been restored to most NV Energy customers in southwest Reno. The outage lasted multiple hours. NV Energy has not released a cause for the outage. ---------------------------------------------------------- Original Story:. NV Energy is reporting that over 2,200 customers are without power in southwest Reno Friday morning. According to NV Energy,...
Sierra Sun
Truckee-Tahoe events: Fall Festival, Made in Tahoe event, Tiki Party on tap
Truckee’s premier family-friendly harvest celebration is back for it’s 11th year. From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, the Fall Festival will be hosting families and friends of all ages for a full day of fun with seasonal-themed events and activities. The festival will be happening at the...
2news.com
Harvest train comes to the Nevada State Railroad Museum
The Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are hosting the Harvest Train event on October 15 and 16. Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family...
2news.com
BLM Holding Wild Horse Adoption Event this Saturday
The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries have announced a saddle-started adoption event this Saturday, October 8, 2022. It's happening at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center located at 1721 Snyder Avenue, south of Carson City, Nevada. Directions:. From Minden: Take U.S....
fernleyreporter.com
Rye hosting Ice Cream Social at Black Bear Sunday
Lyon County district attorney Steve Rye, who is running for re-election, is hosting an Ice Cream Social meet-and-greet at the Black Bear Diner in Fernley this Sunday. The event runs from 3-5 p.m. Voters can come and meet with Rye from 3-5. Other candidates for county offices may be in attendance as well.
2news.com
City of Reno’s Micromobility Pilot Project moving to next phase
The City of Reno today announced the next phase of its Micromobility Pilot Project, which began by testing six different micromobility features over three months. The goals of the test phase of the Micromobility Pilot Project were to introduce Reno residents to new micromobility features, gather community input, and collect data to contribute to a future plan as the City of Reno and Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) expand micromobility downtown and around our region.
KOLO TV Reno
Work set to start on shared use path along U.S. 50
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will reconstruct a shared use path along U.S. 50 in eastern Carson City. Work is scheduled to begin Sunday night. Overnight lane and shoulder closures will be in effect between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. through December on eastbound U.S. 50 between North Lompa Lane and Airport Road. At least one lane in each direction will remain open and access to all businesses will be maintained. Work zone speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph. Pedestrians will be able to detour to the north side of the highway.
2news.com
TMFR Celebrates 50 Years With Open House
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue is holding an open house this weekend. It's a chance to meet some of the firefighters, and see what they do on a daily basis.
2news.com
UNR researcher leads team to track chemicals through food web, mitigate impacts in Alaska
Scientists at the University of Nevada, Reno are leading an effort to understand the potential for human exposure to toxic substances that may persist in the environment from hundreds of formerly used defense sites in Alaska. “We are going to look for exactly what’s left over there and see how...
