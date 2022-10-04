Read full article on original website
Woman found shot to death on Cheek Road in Durham
Durham police said the woman was found about 9 p.m. Friday. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
cbs17
Woman dies in shooting at Durham gas station; 2nd active police scene at nearby car wash
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said a woman died after she was shot at a gas station Friday night, where there were more than 10 evidence markers on the ground. The incident was reported just after 8:55 p.m. at a gas station in the 1900 block of Cheek Road, according to Durham police.
2 women found guilty on charges in connection to death of woman at Greensboro gas station
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were found guilty on 11 of 16 charges in connection to the death of a woman at a Greensboro gas station in 2019. Police say an SUV drove into a crowd at the Exxon on Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro on Oct. 12, 2019, running over six people, including […]
Deputies searching for suspect in double shooting in Durham
Two people were shot in a residential area in Durham on Thursday morning, and officials with the Durham County Sheriff's Office said they are still searching for a suspect.
Man stabbed multiple times outside of Glenwood Avenue club in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was hospitalized early Saturday after a stabbing at a club on Glenwood Avenue, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said two men were involved in an argument at the club on Glenwood Avenue near the West Johnson Street intersection. Outside of the club,...
cbs17
Juvenile in custody in connection to Orange County double homicide. What happens next?
HILLSBOUROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With a juvenile now in custody following the deaths of two teens in Orange County, several questions remain about where the case goes from here. Weeks after the shooting of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark, a person is now in custody. The Orange...
Suspect in deadly Chapel Hill apartment shooting ordered held without bail
A 29-year-old Durham man has been charged with first degree murder and other charges in relation to a shooting at a Chapel Hill apartment complex.
Arrest made in deadly North Carolina apartment shooting that injured pregnant woman
U.S. Marshals have arrested one man in connection with a deadly apartment complex shooting in Chapel Hill on Sept. 27.
Man dies from injuries in Greensboro shooting; $5,000 reward in the case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man died from his injuries in a shooting. Detectives said someone shot Camren Cole on Glenwood Avenue on the night of September 29. On Thursday, a week after the shooting, police said Cole died from his injuries and the case was now...
cbs17
Durham suspect threw backpack of oxycodone out the window, search warrant reveals
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant revealed that a Durham suspect threw a backpack filled with oxycodone out of an apartment complex window. On Sept. 28, a Durham police officer was assisted U.S. Marshals in operation Wash Out. The search warrant says U.S. Marshals were conducting a search warrant at an apartment complex on Junction Road.
2 Alamance County men charged in serial break-in spree: OCSO
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Alamance County men are facing multiple charges related to a series of break-ins, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. An investigator with the OCSO took out warrants against Patrick Crisp, 44, of Haw River, and Jaquacey Smith, 25, of Burlington. The two men are accused of committing a series […]
17-year-old suspect in murder of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark now in custody
After more than two weeks of investigating, a person is now in custody in connection to the murders of two North Carolina high school students.
'Something is clearly going on with this guy': Parent warns others after suspicious man seen in tactical gear at Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. — Several parents have seen a strange van this week at Kiwanis Park at 2525 Noble Road in Raleigh with a man wearing a tactical gear next to it. Pictures sent to WRAL News show the man standing near a van with locks welded to its doors and strange writing on the tailgate.
cbs17
Raleigh shooting victim walks into hospital for treatment, police investigating: officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Wednesday evening in Raleigh and walked into a hospital for treatment, police said. On Wednesday evening shortly before 7:30 p.m., police said a man was shot in the lower leg in a southeast Raleigh parking lot. Police said the victim was...
cbs17
CAUGHT: 2 arrested for robbing 5 businesses in Orange County, deputies say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested separately on Monday and Wednesday in connection with several robberies throughout the county, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crimes took place between Sept. 12 and Sept. 28 between midnight and 5 a.m. Deputies...
Man charged week after deadly shooting at Chapel Hill condominium complex
Police said 51-year-old Michael Deshai Lee, of Chapel Hill, was killed in the shooting.
cbs17
Mother of teen found dead in Orange County reacts to arrest made in case
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) – Tiffany Concepcion said Wednesday’s news came as a relief. However, she said she still needs answers. “What was the reason? That’s all I want to know. Why [did] these two innocent kids’ lives have to be taken at that time?” Concepcion asked.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Juvenile detained in Orange County homicide case
A juvenile has been detained in connection with the murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods. Clark, a senior at Eastern Alamance High School and former wide receiver on his school’s football team, and Woods, a freshman at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, were found dead on Sept. 18 just off a power line easement. The two were reported missing Sept. 17.
WRAL
Man charged with murder after fatal shooting at Chapel Hill apartment complex
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A Durham man is in custody Tuesday in connection to a shooting that left one dead and three injured at a Chapel Hill apartment complex a last week. Police said 29-year-old Michael Jerome Henry is in custody following the shooting on Pritchard Avenue Extension. U.S....
Man dies from north Raleigh motorcycle crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Friday night after crashing a motorcycle he was driving, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said Alexander Cudney, 35, was traveling west at a high rate of speed, lost control of the motorcycle and collided into a tree around 7:16 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Millbrook Road and Dantree Place. Authorities pronounced Cudney dead at the scene.
