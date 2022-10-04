ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs17

Durham suspect threw backpack of oxycodone out the window, search warrant reveals

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant revealed that a Durham suspect threw a backpack filled with oxycodone out of an apartment complex window. On Sept. 28, a Durham police officer was assisted U.S. Marshals in operation Wash Out. The search warrant says U.S. Marshals were conducting a search warrant at an apartment complex on Junction Road.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

2 Alamance County men charged in serial break-in spree: OCSO

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Alamance County men are facing multiple charges related to a series of break-ins, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. An investigator with the OCSO took out warrants against Patrick Crisp, 44, of Haw River, and Jaquacey Smith, 25, of Burlington. The two men are accused of committing a series […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

CAUGHT: 2 arrested for robbing 5 businesses in Orange County, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested separately on Monday and Wednesday in connection with several robberies throughout the county, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crimes took place between Sept. 12 and Sept. 28 between midnight and 5 a.m. Deputies...
elonnewsnetwork.com

Juvenile detained in Orange County homicide case

A juvenile has been detained in connection with the murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods. Clark, a senior at Eastern Alamance High School and former wide receiver on his school’s football team, and Woods, a freshman at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, were found dead on Sept. 18 just off a power line easement. The two were reported missing Sept. 17.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man dies from north Raleigh motorcycle crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Friday night after crashing a motorcycle he was driving, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said Alexander Cudney, 35, was traveling west at a high rate of speed, lost control of the motorcycle and collided into a tree around 7:16 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Millbrook Road and Dantree Place. Authorities pronounced Cudney dead at the scene.
RALEIGH, NC

